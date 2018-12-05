2018 NFR Las Vegas schedule — Dec. 6

Here’s the daily schedule for NFR in Las Vegas.

Clint Potts, from Sand Springs, Mont., exercises saddle horses on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, at the UNLV Intramural Field, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Thursday

WRANGLER NFR 9-5

— 8 a.m.-noon: PRCA National Convention (registration available). South Point Convention Area

— 9 a.m.: Benny Binion’s World Famous Wrangler NFR Bucking Horse & Bull Sale, South Point Arena & Equestrian Center (doors open 8 a.m.). To benefit the ProRodeo Hall of Fame. Tickets available at South Point box office, 702-797-8055 or www.southpointarena.com.

— 9 a.m.-noon: PRCA National Convention Contract Personnel Trade Show, South Point Exhibit Hall. Open to the public.

—9 a.m.: All In Barrel Race, Race 1 Qualifying Round 1, Orleans Arena. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.LVBarrelRace.com.

— 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Cowboy Christmas – It’s All Here. Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Free admission, open to the public. Co-located with the RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo.

— 9 a.m.-6 p.m.: South Point Western Gift Show, South Point Exhibit Hall. Free admission, open to the public.

— 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Junior NFR presented by YETI. Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls, at Wrangler Rodeo Arena within the RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo. Bull riding, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding.

— 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Cowboy Marketplace Gift Show, Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino. Free admission, open to the public.

— 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Country Christmas, Sands Expo. Free admission, open to the public.

— 11 a.m-2 p.m.: Miss Rodeo America PRCA Luncheon, Tropicana, Cohiba 5. Ticket required. Wrangler NFR Luncheon with stock contractors, rodeo committees. Rodeo impromptu questions by Miss Rodeo America contestants. For more information, visit www.missrodeoamerica.com and click on PAGEANT.

— 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: Women’s Pro Rodeo Association Star Celebration, South Point Grand Ballroom. Ticket required. Contact WPRA at 719-447-4627 for details.

— Noon-1 p.m.: Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission, open to the public.

— Noon: PRCA Permit Holder of the Year Challenge, with live bucking horse sale. South Point Arena & Equestrian Center, ticket required. Tickets available at South Point Box Office, 702-797-8055 or www.southpointarena.com.

— 1:15-2 p.m.: Daryle Singletary’s Keepin’ It Country, hosted by Andy Griggs. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission, open to the public.

— 2-3:30 p.m.: Bullfighters Only Las Vegas Championship, Tropicana Las Vegas Outdoor Arena. Ticket required.

— 2:15-3 p.m.: Rodeo Recess with Andy Seiler. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission, open to the public.

WRANGLER NFR IN ARENA

Thomas & Mack Center

— 6:45 p.m: Opening ceremony and anthem

— 7 p.m.: First go-round

WRANGLER NFR AFTER DARK

— 5 p.m.: Rump’s Rodeo Party hosted by Justin Rumford. The Orleans Hotel & Casino, Honky Tonk Saloon. Free admission, open to the public, 21 and older. For more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.

— 6-10 p.m.: South Point Presents Ram Rodeo Tailgate Party. South Point Convention Center. Free admission, open to the public.

— 6 p.m.-midnight: Silverton Casino Presents Cowboys & Indians After Parties, hosted by Justin Frazell. Veil Pavilion, inside Silverton Casino Hotel. All-ages viewing party, followed by live band. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.silvertoncasino.com/entertainment/nfr.

— 6:30 p.m.: Gary Leffew’s Bucking Ball, Tropicana Las Vegas Conference Center. Live viewing party, followed by Gary Leffew’s Bucking Ball. Free admission, open to the public.

— 6:30 p.m.-4 a.m.: The Mirage Presents Rodeo Vegas 2018, at The Mirage Race & Sports Book. Official Wrangler NFR After-Party of the PRCA. Free concerts nightly. For more information, visit www.Mirage.com/NFR.

— 7 p.m.-2 a.m.: Gilley’s Saloon at Treasure Island. Live entertainment and drink specials nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.TreasureIsland.com.

— 8 p.m.-2 a.m.: MGM Grand Gold Buckle Zone, The Central at MGM Grand, near the sports book. Live entertainment, featuring free concerts nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.mgmgrand.com/NFR.

— 9 p.m.-2 a.m.: Buckin’ Bash hosted by Justin Rumford. The Orleans Hotel & Casino, Bourbon Street Lounge. Live music, dancing, special guests and prizes nightly. Free admission, open to the public, 21 and older. For more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.

— 10:30-11:30 p.m.: National Finals Tonight Show, hosted by Don Gay, Joe Beaver and Dan Miller. The Orleans Hotel & Casino, Honky Tonk Saloon. Recap the NFR with the best crew in town, and win prizes nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.

— 11 p.m.: Wrangler NFR Go Round Buckle Presentations, hosted by Flint Rasmussen and Randy Corley. South Point Showroom. Free admission, open to the public. Free concerts each night, following the presentations: Aaron Watson (tonight-Tuesday); Cody Johnson (Wednesday-Dec. 14); Sierra Black (Dec. 15).

CONCERTS

— Britt Stokes, The Mirage, Parlor Room. 800-374-9000 or mirage.com/NFR

— Aaron Watson, South Point. 866-791-7626 or southpointcasino.com

— Jo Dee Messina, Golden Nugget, The Showroom. 866.946.5336 or goldennugget.com

— Ned LeDoux, Silverton, Veil Pavilion. 702-263-7777 or silvertoncasino.com

— Scotty Alexander, Treasure Island, Gilley’s. 702-894-7111 or treasureisland.com

— Casey Donahew, The Mirage Race & Sports Book. 800-374-9000 or mirage.com/NFR

— Brett Rigby Band, Sam’s Town, Roxy’s Honky Tonk. 702-456-7777 or samstownlv.com

— Doublewide, MGM Grand, Gold Buckle Zone. 877-880-0880 or mgmgrand.com/NFR

— Rodney Carrington, MGM Grand, David Copperfield Theatre. 877-880-0880 or mgmgrand.com/NFR