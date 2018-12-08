2018 NFR Las Vegas schedule — Dec. 8

Here is the daily schedule for the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

Shane O'Connell of Rapid City, S.D. rides "Night Fist" while competing in bareback riding during the opening night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

SATURDAY

WRANGLER NFR 9-5

— 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Cowboy Christmas – It’s All Here. Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Free admission, open to the public. Co-located with the RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo.

— 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Junior NFR presented by YETI. Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls, at Wrangler Rodeo Arena within the RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo. Bull riding, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding.

— 9 a.m.-6 p.m.: South Point Western Gift Show, South Point Exhibit Hall. Free admission, open to the public.

— 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Bob Tallman Wrangler NFR Charity Bowling Tournament. Gold Coast Hotel & Casino, bowling center. To support the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund and Speedway Children’s Charities. Bowling, silent auction and more. Free admission, fee required to bowl; teams and individuals welcome. For more information, contact Paulette Anderson, 702-632-8242.

— 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Cowboy Marketplace Gift Show, Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino. Free admission, open to the public.

— 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Country Christmas, Sands Expo. Free admission, open to the public.

— Noon: All In Barrel Race, Race 1 Showdown Round, Orleans Arena. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.LVBarrelRace.com.

— Noon-1 p.m.: Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission, open to the public.

— Noon-2 p.m.: Wrangler NFR Autograph Session, Tie-Down Ropers. MGM Grand, main lobby. Free admission, open to the public. First come, first served; contestants depart at 2 p.m.

— 1:15-2 p.m.: Daryle Singletary’s Keepin’ It Country, hosted by Andy Griggs. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission, open to the public.

— 2 p.m.: World Series of Team Roping, South Point Arena & Equestrian Center. Free admission, open to the public.

— 2:15-3 p.m.: Rodeo Recess with Andy Seiler. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission, open to the public.

— 2:30-3 p.m.: Miss Rodeo America Justin Boot Parade. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. MRA Contestants to showcase new trends in Western fashion. For more information, visit www.missrodeoamerica.com.

— 3-5 p.m.: Miss Rodeo America Scholarship Foundation Auction. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. For more information, visit www.missrodeoamerica.com

WRANGLER NFR IN ARENA

Thomas & Mack Center

— 6:45 p.m: Opening ceremony and anthem

— 7 p.m.: Third go-round

WRANGLER NFR AFTER DARK

— 5 p.m.: Rump’s Rodeo Party hosted by Justin Rumford. The Orleans Hotel & Casino, Honky Tonk Saloon. Free admission, open to the public, 21 and older. For more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.

— 6-10 p.m.: South Point Presents Ram Rodeo Tailgate Party. South Point Convention Center. Free admission, open to the public.

— 6 p.m.-midnight: Silverton Casino Presents Cowboys & Indians After Parties, hosted by Justin Frazell. Veil Pavilion, inside Silverton Casino Hotel. All-ages viewing party, followed by live band. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.silvertoncasino.com/entertainment/nfr.

— 6:30 p.m.: Gary Leffew’s Bucking Ball, Tropicana Las Vegas Conference Center. Live viewing party, followed by Gary Leffew’s Bucking Ball. Free admission, open to the public.

— 6:30 p.m.-4 a.m.: The Mirage Presents Rodeo Vegas 2018, at The Mirage Race & Sports Book. Official Wrangler NFR After-Party of the PRCA. Free concerts nightly. For more information, visit www.Mirage.com/NFR.

— 7 p.m.-2 a.m.: Gilley’s Saloon at Treasure Island. Live entertainment and drink specials nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.TreasureIsland.com.

— 8 p.m.-2 a.m.: MGM Grand Gold Buckle Zone, The Central at MGM Grand, near the sports book. Live entertainment, featuring free concerts nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.mgmgrand.com/NFR.

— 9 p.m.-2 a.m.: Buckin’ Bash hosted by Justin Rumford. The Orleans Hotel & Casino, Bourbon Street Lounge. Live music, dancing, special guests and prizes nightly. Free admission, open to the public, 21 and older. For more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.

— 10:30-11:30 p.m.: National Finals Tonight Show, hosted by Don Gay, Joe Beaver and Dan Miller. The Orleans Hotel & Casino, Honky Tonk Saloon. Recap the NFR with the best crew in town, and win prizes nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.

— 11 p.m.: Wrangler NFR Go Round Buckle Presentations, hosted by Flint Rasmussen and Randy Corley. South Point Showroom. Free admission, open to the public. Free concerts each night, following the presentations: Aaron Watson (tonight-Tuesday); Cody Johnson (Wednesday-Dec. 14); Sierra Black (Dec. 15).

CONCERTS

— Florida Georgia Line, Planet Hollywood, Zappos Theater, 866-919-7472, caesars.com/planet-hollywood

— Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Caesars Palace, The Colosseum, 888-929-7849, www.caesarspalace.com

— Britt Stokes, The Mirage, Parlor Room, 800-374-9000, mirage.com/NFR

— Aaron Watson, South Point, 866-791-7626, southpointcasino.com

— Casey Donahew, The Mirage Race & Sports Book, 800-374-9000, mirage.com/NFR

— John Michael Montgomery, Golden Nugget, The Showroom, 866.946.5336, goldennugget.com

— Chris Heers, Silverton, Veil Pavilion, 702-263-7777, silvertoncasino.com

— Rob Staley Band, Treasure Island, Gilley’s, 702-894-7111, treasureisland.com

— George Strait, T-Mobile Arena, 702-692-1600, t-mobilearena.com

— Ron White, The Mirage, Terry Fator Theatre, 800-963-9634, Mirage.com

— Brett Rigby Band, Sam’s Town, Roxy’s Honky Tonk, 702-456-7777, samstownlv.com

— Doublewide, MGM Grand, Gold Buckle Zone, 877-880-0880, mgmgrand.com/NFR

— Rodney Carrington, MGM Grand, David Copperfield Theatre, 877-880-0880, mgmgrand.com/NFR