2019 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results — VIDEO
Here are the National Finals Rodeo third go-round results from Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the Thomas & Mack Center.
At the Thomas & Mack Center
Bareback riding
1. Tanner Aus, 90 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Full Baggage, $26,231
2. Trenten Montero, 89, $20,731
3. Kaycee Feild, 88, $15,654
4. Tim O’Connell, 87, $11,000
5. Clayton Biglow, 86, $6,769
6. Caleb Bennett, 84, $4,231
7. Steven Dent, 82
8. Tilden Hooper, 79.5
9. Richmond Champion, 79
10. Taylor Broussard, 76
11. Orin Larsen, 75
12. Clint Laye, 71
13. Austin Foss, Ty Breuer and Jake Brown, no score
Average standings
1. Tim O’Connell, 264.5 points on three head
2. Trenten Montero, 263.5
3. Richmond Champion, 259.5
4. Clayton Biglow, 258.5
5. Kaycee Feild, 252.5
6. Steven Dent, 252
7. Taylor Broussard, 246.5
8. Clint Laye, 246
9. Tilden Hooper, 244
10. Orin Larsen, 239
11. Caleb Bennett, 174 points on two
12. Tanner Aus, 172.5
13. Ty Breuer, 171
14. Austin Foss, 167.5
15. Jake Brown, 86.5 points on one.
World standings
1. Clayton Biglow, $219,452
2. Kaycee Feild, $201,859
3. Orin Larsen, $185,558
4. Richmond Champion, $182,714
5. Tim O’Connell, $161,668
6. Tilden Hooper, $158,559
7. Caleb Bennett, $140,857
8. Trenten Montero, $137,719
9. Clint Laye, $128,954
10. Tanner Aus, $117,826
11. Ty Breuer, $107,584
12. Jake Brown, $105,068
13. Steven Dent, $103,799
14. Austin Foss, $102,895
15. Taylor Broussard, $93,502
Steer wrestling
1. Hunter Cure, 3.8 seconds, $26,231
2. (tie) Will Lummus and Tyler Pearson, 4.1, $18,192 each
4. (tie) Tyler Waguespack, J.D. Struxness and Bridger Chambers, 4.3, $7,333
7. Matt Reeves, 4.4
8. Cameron Morman, 4.7
9. Ty Erickson, 4.8
10. (tie) Riley Duvall and Kyle Irwin, 5.7
12. Tanner Brunner, 6.6
13. Scott Guenthner, 7.4
14. Dakota Eldridge, 13.6
15. Stetson Jorgensen, 16.0
Average standings
1. Tyler Waguespack, 12.0 seconds on three head
2. J.D. Struxness, 12.4
3. Matt Reeves, 13.6
4. Cameron Morman, 14.4
5. Riley Duvall, 15.3
6. Hunter Cure, 17.4
7. Bridger Chambers, 22.3
8. Tyler Pearson, 23.4
9. (tie) Stetson Jorgensen and Dakota Eldridge, 24.3
11. Kyle Irwin, 24.6
12. Scott Guenthner, 29.9
13. Ty Erickson, 32.5
14. Will Lummus, 8.4 seconds on two
15. Tanner Brunner, 16.6
World standings
1. Ty Erickson; $156,081
2. Tyler Waguespack, $147,464
3. Hunter Cure, $140,799
4. J.D. Struxness, $134,150
5. Scott Guenthner, $128,545
6. Stetson Jorgensen, $127,015
7. Dakota Eldridge, $117,334
8. Will Lummus, $115,998
9. Bridger Chambers, $114,554
10. Tyler Pearson, $112,712
11. Kyle Irwin, $97,703
12. Matt Reeves, $96,259
13. Riley Duvall, $95,963
14. Cameron Morman, $88,114
15. Tanner Brunner, $84,950
Team roping
1. Tyler Wade/Cole Davison, 3.7 seconds, $26,231 each
2. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 3.9, $20,731
3. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 4.0, $15,654
4. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 4.6, $11,000
5. Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, 4.7, $6,769
6. Matt Sherwood/Hunter Koch, 5.1, $4,231
7. Luke Brown/Paul Eaves, 8.9
8. Erich Rogers/Kyle Lockett, 14.0
9. Tate Kirchenschlager/Tyler Worley, 14.5
10. Jake Cooper/Caleb Anderson, 14.8
11. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, Coleman Proctor/Ryan Motes, Clay Tryan/Jake Long, Riley Minor/Brady Minor and Ty Blasingame/Travis Graves, no time
Average standings
1. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 13.5 seconds on three head
2. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 14.0
3. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 14.9
4. Matt Sherwood/Hunter Koch, 19.9
5. Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, 25.1
6. Erich Rogers/Kyle Lockett, 28.0
7. Tate Kirchenschlager/Tyler Worley, 29.1
8. Jake Cooper/Caleb Anderson, 34.2
9. Tyler Wade/Cole Davison, 7.7 seconds on two
10. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 9.4
11. Ty Blasingame/Travis Graves, 10.5
12. Luke Brown/Paul Eaves, 13.6
13. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 13.8
14. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 4.6 seconds on one
15. Coleman Proctor/Ryan Motes, 19.0
World standings (headers)
1. Clay Smith, $186,743
2. Kaleb Driggers, $153,558
3. Tyler Wade, $135,856
4. Clay Tryan, $133,896
5. Brenten Hall, $130,657
6. Riley Minor, $125,418
7. Cody Snow, $120,707
8. Coleman Proctor, $114,318
9. Chad Masters, $112,298
10. Ty Blasingame, $111,490
11. Matt Sherwood, $111,166
12. Erich Rogers, $99,653
13. Luke Brown, $97,055
14. Tate Kirchenschlager, $93,071
15. Jake Cooper, $90,524
World standings (heelers)
1. Junior Nogueira, $150,877
2. Jade Corkill, $144,869
3. Jake Long, $137,627
4. Cole Davison, $134,371
5. Chase Tryan, $128,076
6. Brady Minor, $125,418
7. Kyle Lockett, $124,384
8. Hunter Koch, $119,269
9. Ryan Motes, $119,166
10. Joseph Harrison, $115,047
11. Travis Graves, $113,165
12. Wesley Thorp, $112,950
13. Paul Eaves, $101,562
14. Caleb Anderson, $89,723
15. Tyler Worley, $88,524
Saddle bronc riding
1. Chase Brooks, 90 points on Outlawbuckers Rodeo’s Lunatic Party, $26,231
2. Zeke Thurston, 89.5, $20,731
3. Dawson Hay, 88.5, $15,654
4. Brody Cress, 88, $11,000
5. (tie) Spencer Wright and Jake Watson, 87, $5,500 each
7. Ryder Wright, 86.5
8. Jesse Wright, 85.5
9. Jacobs Crawley, 84.5
10. Mitch Pollock, 84
11. Rusty Wright, 83.5
12. Colt Gordon, 82.5
13. Sterling Crawley, Bradley Harter and J.J. Elshere, no score
Average standings
1. Brody Cress, 252 points on three head
2. Rusty Wright, 250.5
3. Zeke Thurston, 177.5 points on two
4. Chase Brooks, 176
5. Jesse Wright, 175
6. Spencer Wright, 173
7. Dawson Hay, 171.5
8. Jacobs Crawley, 169
9. Colt Gordon, 162
10. Jake Watson, 87 points on one
11. (tie) Ryder Wright, Bradley Harter and J.J. Elshere, 86.5
14. Mitch Pollock, 84
15. Sterling Crawley, no score
World standings
1. Ryder Wright, $234,488
2. Zeke Thurston, $233,953
3. Chase Brooks, $159,847
4. Rusty Wright, $148,923
5. Jacobs Crawley, $146,666
6. Brody Cress, $145,205
7. Spencer Wright, $142,938
8. Jesse Wright, $132,736
9. Bradley Harter, $127,543
10. Dawson Hay, $125,965
11. Sterling Crawley, $124,427
12. Jake Watson, $124,291
13. J.J. Elshere, $119,003
14. Mitch Pollock, $109,542
15. Colt Gordon, $101,071
Tie-down roping
1. Tuf Cooper, 6.9 seconds, $26,231
2. Shane Hanchey, 7.1, $20,731
3. (tie) Ty Harris and Shad Mayfield, 7.3, $13,327
5. Tyler Milligan, 7.6, $6,769
6. Taylor Santos, 7.9, $4,231
7. Rhen Richard, 8.5
8. Haven Meged, 8.6
9. Tyson Durfey, 9.1
10. Adam Gray, 9.2
11. Marty Yates, 9.4
12. Michael Otero, 10.5
13. Cooper Martin, 11.0
14. Caleb Smidt, 15.7
15. Riley Pruitt, 16.7
Average standings
1. Tuf Cooper, 24.5 seconds on three head
2. Taylor Santos, 24.7
3. Marty Yates, 25.1
4. Haven Meged, 25.5
5. Shad Mayfield, 25.6
6. Tyson Durfey, 26.2
7. Michael Otero, 28.2
8. Rhen Richard, 29.5
9. Tyler Milligan, 33.6
10. Cooper Martin, 34.5
11. Caleb Smidt, 35.1
12. Adam Gray, 37.4
13. Riley Pruitt, 40.6
14. Shane Hanchey, 14.7 seconds on two
15. Ty Harris, 17.8
World standings
1. Shane Hanchey, $159,158
2. Haven Meged, $158,860
3. Marty Yates, $146,431
4. Caleb Smidt, $141,900
5. Taylor Santos, $141,869
6. Tuf Cooper, $141,823
7. Tyson Durfey, $137,263
8. Tyler Milligan, $134,974
9. Shad Mayfield, $127,075
10. Ty Harris, $120,976
11. Michael Otero, $111,924
12. Riley Pruitt, $109,535
13. Adam Gray, $102,173
14. Rhen Richard, $98,661
15. Cooper Martin, $96,260
Barrel racing
1. Amberleigh Moore, 13.62 seconds, $26,231
2. Emily Miller, 13.63, $20,731
3. Dona Kay Rule, 13.68, $15,654
4. Jessica Routier, 13.84, $11,000
5. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 13.88, $6,769
6. Ivy Conrado-Saebens, 13.90, $4,231
7. Nellie Miller, 13.93
8. Lisa Lockhart, 13.94
9. Hailey Kinsel, 13.96
10. Lacinda Rose, 13.99
11. Shali Lord, 14.11
12. Stevi Hillman, 14.18
13. Jennifer Sharp, 14.19
14. Cheyenne Wimberley, 14.31
15. Ericka Nelson, 19.03
Average standings
1. Emily Miller, 41.00 seconds on three runs
2. Dona Kay Rule, 41.45
3. Lisa Lockhart, 41.49
4. Jessica Routier, 41.71
5. Ivy Conrado-Saebens, 41.80
6. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 41.86
7. Nellie Miller, 41.89
8. Shali Lord, 42.04
9. Jennifer Sharp, 42.27
10. Lacinda Rose, 42.73
11. Hailey Kinsel, 46.35
12. Stevi Hillman, 46.69
13. Ericka Nelson, 47.06
14. Cheyenne Wimberley, 47.60
15. Amberleigh Moore, 51.21
World standings
1. Lisa Lockhart, $181,313
2. Hailey Kinsel, $179,597
3. Nellie Miller, $175,611
4. Emily Miller, $170,760
5. Dona Kay Rule, $148,392
6. Amberleigh Moore, $140,290
7. Stevi Hillman, $130,989
8. Jessica Routier, $123,082
9. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, $122,273
10. Shali Lord, $121,776
11. Ivy Conrado-Saebens, $114,269
12. Jennifer Sharp, $107,254
13. Ericka Nelson, $103,433
14. Cheyenne Wimberley, $100,361
15. Lacinda Rose, $98,936
Bull riding
1. Koby Radley, 92 points on Big Stone Rodeo Inc.’s Spotted Demon, $33,564
2. Jordan Hansen, 90, $28,064
3.Trey Benton III, 89.5, $22,987
4. Stetson Wright, Sage Kimzey, Trevor Kastner, Josh Frost, Tyler Bingham, Jeff Askey, Garrett Smith, Daylon Swearingen, Jordan Spears, Trey Kimzey, Clayton Sellars, Boudreaux Campbell, no score
Average standings
1. Jordan Hansen, 179.5 points on two head
2. (tie) Koby Radley and Garrett Smith, 178.5
4. Boudreaux Campbell, 174.0
5. Sage Kimzey, 172
6. Stetson Wright, 92.5 points on one
7. Tyler Bingham, 90
8. Trey Benton III, 89.5
9. Clayton Sellars, 84.5
10. Jordan Spears, 82.5
11. Trevor Kastner, Josh Frost, Jeff Askey, Daylon Swearingen, Trey Kimzey, no score
World standings
1. Sage Kimzey, $290,271
2. Stetson Wright, $188,652
3. Boudreaux Campbell, $180,489
4. Garrett Smith, $171,769
5. Jordan Hansen, $163,811
6. Trevor Kastner, $159,100
7. Koby Radley, $158,118
8. Trey Benton III, $155,264
9. Tyler Bingham, $153,181
10. Clayton Sellars, $139,191
11. Jordan Spears, $131,548
12. Josh Frost, $129,561
13. Jeff Askey, $123,694
14. Daylon Swearingen, $121,837
15. Trey Kimzey, $118,160
All-around standings
1. Stetson Wright, $219,230
2. Clay Smith, $197,595
3. Tuf Cooper, $195,986
4. Caleb Smidt, $155,190
5. Trevor Brazile, $129,754
6. Landon McClaugherty, $112,119
7. Steven Dent, $111,577
8. Rhen Richard, $104,653
9. Josh Frost, $92,732
10. Daylon Swearingen, $80,920
