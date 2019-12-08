53°F
National Finals Rodeo

2019 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2019 - 10:59 pm
 

Here are the National Finals Rodeo third go-round results from Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019:

At the Thomas & Mack Center

Bareback riding

1. Tanner Aus, 90 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Full Baggage, $26,231

2. Trenten Montero, 89, $20,731

3. Kaycee Feild, 88, $15,654

4. Tim O’Connell, 87, $11,000

5. Clayton Biglow, 86, $6,769

6. Caleb Bennett, 84, $4,231

7. Steven Dent, 82

8. Tilden Hooper, 79.5

9. Richmond Champion, 79

10. Taylor Broussard, 76

11. Orin Larsen, 75

12. Clint Laye, 71

13. Austin Foss, Ty Breuer and Jake Brown, no score

Average standings

1. Tim O’Connell, 264.5 points on three head

2. Trenten Montero, 263.5

3. Richmond Champion, 259.5

4. Clayton Biglow, 258.5

5. Kaycee Feild, 252.5

6. Steven Dent, 252

7. Taylor Broussard, 246.5

8. Clint Laye, 246

9. Tilden Hooper, 244

10. Orin Larsen, 239

11. Caleb Bennett, 174 points on two

12. Tanner Aus, 172.5

13. Ty Breuer, 171

14. Austin Foss, 167.5

15. Jake Brown, 86.5 points on one.

World standings

1. Clayton Biglow, $219,452

2. Kaycee Feild, $201,859

3. Orin Larsen, $185,558

4. Richmond Champion, $182,714

5. Tim O’Connell, $161,668

6. Tilden Hooper, $158,559

7. Caleb Bennett, $140,857

8. Trenten Montero, $137,719

9. Clint Laye, $128,954

10. Tanner Aus, $117,826

11. Ty Breuer, $107,584

12. Jake Brown, $105,068

13. Steven Dent, $103,799

14. Austin Foss, $102,895

15. Taylor Broussard, $93,502

Steer wrestling

1. Hunter Cure, 3.8 seconds, $26,231

2. (tie) Will Lummus and Tyler Pearson, 4.1, $18,192 each

4. (tie) Tyler Waguespack, J.D. Struxness and Bridger Chambers, 4.3, $7,333

7. Matt Reeves, 4.4

8. Cameron Morman, 4.7

9. Ty Erickson, 4.8

10. (tie) Riley Duvall and Kyle Irwin, 5.7

12. Tanner Brunner, 6.6

13. Scott Guenthner, 7.4

14. Dakota Eldridge, 13.6

15. Stetson Jorgensen, 16.0

Average standings

1. Tyler Waguespack, 12.0 seconds on three head

2. J.D. Struxness, 12.4

3. Matt Reeves, 13.6

4. Cameron Morman, 14.4

5. Riley Duvall, 15.3

6. Hunter Cure, 17.4

7. Bridger Chambers, 22.3

8. Tyler Pearson, 23.4

9. (tie) Stetson Jorgensen and Dakota Eldridge, 24.3

11. Kyle Irwin, 24.6

12. Scott Guenthner, 29.9

13. Ty Erickson, 32.5

14. Will Lummus, 8.4 seconds on two

15. Tanner Brunner, 16.6

World standings

1. Ty Erickson; $156,081

2. Tyler Waguespack, $147,464

3. Hunter Cure, $140,799

4. J.D. Struxness, $134,150

5. Scott Guenthner, $128,545

6. Stetson Jorgensen, $127,015

7. Dakota Eldridge, $117,334

8. Will Lummus, $115,998

9. Bridger Chambers, $114,554

10. Tyler Pearson, $112,712

11. Kyle Irwin, $97,703

12. Matt Reeves, $96,259

13. Riley Duvall, $95,963

14. Cameron Morman, $88,114

15. Tanner Brunner, $84,950

Team roping

1. Tyler Wade/Cole Davison, 3.7 seconds, $26,231 each

2. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 3.9, $20,731

3. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 4.0, $15,654

4. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 4.6, $11,000

5. Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, 4.7, $6,769

6. Matt Sherwood/Hunter Koch, 5.1, $4,231

7. Luke Brown/Paul Eaves, 8.9

8. Erich Rogers/Kyle Lockett, 14.0

9. Tate Kirchenschlager/Tyler Worley, 14.5

10. Jake Cooper/Caleb Anderson, 14.8

11. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, Coleman Proctor/Ryan Motes, Clay Tryan/Jake Long, Riley Minor/Brady Minor and Ty Blasingame/Travis Graves, no time

Average standings

1. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 13.5 seconds on three head

2. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 14.0

3. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 14.9

4. Matt Sherwood/Hunter Koch, 19.9

5. Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, 25.1

6. Erich Rogers/Kyle Lockett, 28.0

7. Tate Kirchenschlager/Tyler Worley, 29.1

8. Jake Cooper/Caleb Anderson, 34.2

9. Tyler Wade/Cole Davison, 7.7 seconds on two

10. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 9.4

11. Ty Blasingame/Travis Graves, 10.5

12. Luke Brown/Paul Eaves, 13.6

13. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 13.8

14. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 4.6 seconds on one

15. Coleman Proctor/Ryan Motes, 19.0

World standings (headers)

1. Clay Smith, $186,743

2. Kaleb Driggers, $153,558

3. Tyler Wade, $135,856

4. Clay Tryan, $133,896

5. Brenten Hall, $130,657

6. Riley Minor, $125,418

7. Cody Snow, $120,707

8. Coleman Proctor, $114,318

9. Chad Masters, $112,298

10. Ty Blasingame, $111,490

11. Matt Sherwood, $111,166

12. Erich Rogers, $99,653

13. Luke Brown, $97,055

14. Tate Kirchenschlager, $93,071

15. Jake Cooper, $90,524

World standings (heelers)

1. Junior Nogueira, $150,877

2. Jade Corkill, $144,869

3. Jake Long, $137,627

4. Cole Davison, $134,371

5. Chase Tryan, $128,076

6. Brady Minor, $125,418

7. Kyle Lockett, $124,384

8. Hunter Koch, $119,269

9. Ryan Motes, $119,166

10. Joseph Harrison, $115,047

11. Travis Graves, $113,165

12. Wesley Thorp, $112,950

13. Paul Eaves, $101,562

14. Caleb Anderson, $89,723

15. Tyler Worley, $88,524

Saddle bronc riding

1. Chase Brooks, 90 points on Outlawbuckers Rodeo’s Lunatic Party, $26,231

2. Zeke Thurston, 89.5, $20,731

3. Dawson Hay, 88.5, $15,654

4. Brody Cress, 88, $11,000

5. (tie) Spencer Wright and Jake Watson, 87, $5,500 each

7. Ryder Wright, 86.5

8. Jesse Wright, 85.5

9. Jacobs Crawley, 84.5

10. Mitch Pollock, 84

11. Rusty Wright, 83.5

12. Colt Gordon, 82.5

13. Sterling Crawley, Bradley Harter and J.J. Elshere, no score

Average standings

1. Brody Cress, 252 points on three head

2. Rusty Wright, 250.5

3. Zeke Thurston, 177.5 points on two

4. Chase Brooks, 176

5. Jesse Wright, 175

6. Spencer Wright, 173

7. Dawson Hay, 171.5

8. Jacobs Crawley, 169

9. Colt Gordon, 162

10. Jake Watson, 87 points on one

11. (tie) Ryder Wright, Bradley Harter and J.J. Elshere, 86.5

14. Mitch Pollock, 84

15. Sterling Crawley, no score

World standings

1. Ryder Wright, $234,488

2. Zeke Thurston, $233,953

3. Chase Brooks, $159,847

4. Rusty Wright, $148,923

5. Jacobs Crawley, $146,666

6. Brody Cress, $145,205

7. Spencer Wright, $142,938

8. Jesse Wright, $132,736

9. Bradley Harter, $127,543

10. Dawson Hay, $125,965

11. Sterling Crawley, $124,427

12. Jake Watson, $124,291

13. J.J. Elshere, $119,003

14. Mitch Pollock, $109,542

15. Colt Gordon, $101,071

Tie-down roping

1. Tuf Cooper, 6.9 seconds, $26,231

2. Shane Hanchey, 7.1, $20,731

3. (tie) Ty Harris and Shad Mayfield, 7.3, $13,327

5. Tyler Milligan, 7.6, $6,769

6. Taylor Santos, 7.9, $4,231

7. Rhen Richard, 8.5

8. Haven Meged, 8.6

9. Tyson Durfey, 9.1

10. Adam Gray, 9.2

11. Marty Yates, 9.4

12. Michael Otero, 10.5

13. Cooper Martin, 11.0

14. Caleb Smidt, 15.7

15. Riley Pruitt, 16.7

Average standings

1. Tuf Cooper, 24.5 seconds on three head

2. Taylor Santos, 24.7

3. Marty Yates, 25.1

4. Haven Meged, 25.5

5. Shad Mayfield, 25.6

6. Tyson Durfey, 26.2

7. Michael Otero, 28.2

8. Rhen Richard, 29.5

9. Tyler Milligan, 33.6

10. Cooper Martin, 34.5

11. Caleb Smidt, 35.1

12. Adam Gray, 37.4

13. Riley Pruitt, 40.6

14. Shane Hanchey, 14.7 seconds on two

15. Ty Harris, 17.8

World standings

1. Shane Hanchey, $159,158

2. Haven Meged, $158,860

3. Marty Yates, $146,431

4. Caleb Smidt, $141,900

5. Taylor Santos, $141,869

6. Tuf Cooper, $141,823

7. Tyson Durfey, $137,263

8. Tyler Milligan, $134,974

9. Shad Mayfield, $127,075

10. Ty Harris, $120,976

11. Michael Otero, $111,924

12. Riley Pruitt, $109,535

13. Adam Gray, $102,173

14. Rhen Richard, $98,661

15. Cooper Martin, $96,260

Barrel racing

1. Amberleigh Moore, 13.62 seconds, $26,231

2. Emily Miller, 13.63, $20,731

3. Dona Kay Rule, 13.68, $15,654

4. Jessica Routier, 13.84, $11,000

5. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 13.88, $6,769

6. Ivy Conrado-Saebens, 13.90, $4,231

7. Nellie Miller, 13.93

8. Lisa Lockhart, 13.94

9. Hailey Kinsel, 13.96

10. Lacinda Rose, 13.99

11. Shali Lord, 14.11

12. Stevi Hillman, 14.18

13. Jennifer Sharp, 14.19

14. Cheyenne Wimberley, 14.31

15. Ericka Nelson, 19.03

Average standings

1. Emily Miller, 41.00 seconds on three runs

2. Dona Kay Rule, 41.45

3. Lisa Lockhart, 41.49

4. Jessica Routier, 41.71

5. Ivy Conrado-Saebens, 41.80

6. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 41.86

7. Nellie Miller, 41.89

8. Shali Lord, 42.04

9. Jennifer Sharp, 42.27

10. Lacinda Rose, 42.73

11. Hailey Kinsel, 46.35

12. Stevi Hillman, 46.69

13. Ericka Nelson, 47.06

14. Cheyenne Wimberley, 47.60

15. Amberleigh Moore, 51.21

World standings

1. Lisa Lockhart, $181,313

2. Hailey Kinsel, $179,597

3. Nellie Miller, $175,611

4. Emily Miller, $170,760

5. Dona Kay Rule, $148,392

6. Amberleigh Moore, $140,290

7. Stevi Hillman, $130,989

8. Jessica Routier, $123,082

9. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, $122,273

10. Shali Lord, $121,776

11. Ivy Conrado-Saebens, $114,269

12. Jennifer Sharp, $107,254

13. Ericka Nelson, $103,433

14. Cheyenne Wimberley, $100,361

15. Lacinda Rose, $98,936

Bull riding

1. Koby Radley, 92 points on Big Stone Rodeo Inc.’s Spotted Demon, $33,564

2. Jordan Hansen, 90, $28,064

3.Trey Benton III, 89.5, $22,987

4. Stetson Wright, Sage Kimzey, Trevor Kastner, Josh Frost, Tyler Bingham, Jeff Askey, Garrett Smith, Daylon Swearingen, Jordan Spears, Trey Kimzey, Clayton Sellars, Boudreaux Campbell, no score

Average standings

1. Jordan Hansen, 179.5 points on two head

2. (tie) Koby Radley and Garrett Smith, 178.5

4. Boudreaux Campbell, 174.0

5. Sage Kimzey, 172

6. Stetson Wright, 92.5 points on one

7. Tyler Bingham, 90

8. Trey Benton III, 89.5

9. Clayton Sellars, 84.5

10. Jordan Spears, 82.5

11. Trevor Kastner, Josh Frost, Jeff Askey, Daylon Swearingen, Trey Kimzey, no score

World standings

1. Sage Kimzey, $290,271

2. Stetson Wright, $188,652

3. Boudreaux Campbell, $180,489

4. Garrett Smith, $171,769

5. Jordan Hansen, $163,811

6. Trevor Kastner, $159,100

7. Koby Radley, $158,118

8. Trey Benton III, $155,264

9. Tyler Bingham, $153,181

10. Clayton Sellars, $139,191

11. Jordan Spears, $131,548

12. Josh Frost, $129,561

13. Jeff Askey, $123,694

14. Daylon Swearingen, $121,837

15. Trey Kimzey, $118,160

All-around standings

1. Stetson Wright, $219,230

2. Clay Smith, $197,595

3. Tuf Cooper, $195,986

4. Caleb Smidt, $155,190

5. Trevor Brazile, $129,754

6. Landon McClaugherty, $112,119

7. Steven Dent, $111,577

8. Rhen Richard, $104,653

9. Josh Frost, $92,732

10. Daylon Swearingen, $80,920

More NFR: Follow reviewjournal.com/NFR

