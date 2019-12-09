2019 NFR Las Vegas 4th go-round results
Here are the National Finals Rodeo fourth performance results from Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
Bareback riding
1. Orin Larsen, 90 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Night Fist, $26,231
2. Clint Laye, 88, $20,731
3. (tie) Caleb Bennett and Ty Breuer, 87, $13,327 each
5. (tie) Kaycee Feild and Trenten Montero, 86.5, $5,500 each
7. (tie) Tilden Hooper, Austin Foss and Jake Brown, 86
10. Steven Dent, 85.5
11. Tim O’Connell, 85
12. (tie) Clayton Biglow and Richmond Champion, 84
14. Tanner Aus, 83.5
15. Taylor Broussard, 82.5
Average standings
1. Trenten Montero, 350 points on four head
2. Tim O’Connell, 349.5
3. Richmond Champion, 343.5
4. Clayton Biglow, 342.5
5. Kaycee Feild, 339
6. Steven Dent, 337.5
7. Clint Laye,334
8. Tilden Hooper, 330
9. (tie) Orin Larsen and Taylor Broussard, 329
11. Caleb Bennett, 261 points on three
12. Ty Breuer, 258
13. Tanner Aus, 256
14. Austin Foss, 253.5
15. Jake Brown, 172.5 points on two
World standings
1. Clayton Biglow, $219,452
2. Orin Larsen, $211,789
3. Kaycee Feild, $207,359
4. Richmond Champion, $182,714
5. Tim O’Connell, $161,668
6. Tilden Hooper, $158,559
7. Caleb Bennett, $154,184
8. Clint Laye, $149,685
9. Trenten Montero, $143,219
10. Ty Breuer, $120,911
11. Tanner Aus, $117,826
12. Jake Brown, $105,068
13. Steven Dent, $103,799
14. Austin Foss, $102,895
15. Taylor Broussard, $93,502
Steer wrestling
1. Bridger Chambers, 3.6 seconds, $26,231
2. (tie) Ty Erickson and Cameron Morman, 3.7, $18,192 each
4. J.D. Struxness, 3.9, $11,000
5. Hunter Cure, 4.1, $6,769
6. (tie) Scott Guenthner and Dakota Eldridge, 4.4, $2,115 each
8. (tie) Stetson Jorgensen, Tyler Pearson and Matt Reeves, 4.5
11. (tie) Tyler Waguespack and Will Lummus, 4.7
13. Riley Duvall, 5.1
14. Kyle Irwin, 9.8
15. Tanner Brunner, NT
Average standings
1. J.D. Struxness, 16.3 seconds on four head
2. Tyler Waguespack, 16.7
3. (tie) Matt Reeves and Cameron Morman, 18.1
5. Riley Duvall, 20.4
6. Hunter Cure, 21.5
7. Bridger Chambers, 25.9
8. Tyler Pearson, 27.9
9. Dakota Eldridge, 28.7
10. Stetson Jorgensen, 28.8
11. Scott Guenthner, 34.3
12. Kyle Irwin, 34.4
13. Ty Erickson, 36.2
14. Will Lummus, 13.1 seconds on three
15. Tanner Brunner, 16.6 seconds on two
World standings
1. Ty Erickson, $174,273
2. Hunter Cure, $147,568
3. Tyler Waguespack, $147,464
4. J.D. Struxness, $145,150
5. Bridger Chambers, $140,785
6. Scott Guenthner, $130,661
7. Stetson Jorgensen, $127,015
8. Dakota Eldridge, $119,449
9. Will Lummus, $115,998
10. Tyler Pearson, $112,712
11. Cameron Morman, $106,307
12. Kyle Irwin, $97,703
13. Matt Reeves, $96,259
14. Riley Duvall, $95,963
15. Tanner Brunner, $84,950
Team roping
1. Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, 3.7 seconds, $26,231 each
2. Coleman Proctor/Ryan Motes, 3.8, $20,731
3. Luke Brown/Paul Eaves, 3.9, $15,654
4. (tie) Clay Smith/Jade Corkill and Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 4.3, $8,885 each
6. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 4.4, $4,231
7. Matt Sherwood/Hunter Koch, 5.0
8. Jake Cooper/Caleb Anderson, 6.1
9. Tyler Wade/Cole Davison, 9.1
10. Tate Kirchenschlager/Tyler Worley, 9.7
11. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 14.7
12. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, Ty Blasingame/Travis Graves and Erich Rogers/Kyle Lockett, NT
Average standings
1. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 17.9 seconds on four head
2. Matt Sherwood/Hunter Koch, 24.9
3. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 28.7
4. Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, 28.8
5. Tate Kirchenschlager/Tyler Worley, 38.8
6. Jake Cooper/Caleb Anderson, 40.3
7. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 13.7 seconds on three
8. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 14.9
9. Tyler Wade/Cole Davison, 16.8
10. Luke Brown/Paul Eaves, 17.5
11. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 18.1
12. Erich Rogers/Kyle Lockett, 28.0
13. Ty Blasingame/Travis Graves, 10.5 seconds on two
14. Coleman Proctor/Ryan Motes, 22.8
15. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 4.6 seconds on one
World standings (headers)
1. Clay Smith, $195,628
2. Kaleb Driggers, $153,558
3. Chad Masters, $138,529
4. Tyler Wade, $135,856
5. Coleman Proctor, $135,049
6. Brenten Hall, $134,888
7. Riley Minor, $134,303
8. Clay Tryan, $133,896
9. Cody Snow, $120,707
10. Luke Brown, $112,708
11. Ty Blasingame, $111,490
12. Matt Sherwood, $111,166
13. Erich Rogers, $99,653
14. Tate Kirchenschlager, $93,071
15. Jake Cooper, $90,524
World standings (heelers)
1. Jade Corkill, $153,753
2. Junior Nogueira, $150,877
3. Joseph Harrison, $141,278
4. Ryan Motes, $139,897
5. Jake Long, $137,627
6. Cole Davison, $134,371
7. Brady Minor, $134,303
8. Chase Tryan, $132,307
9. Kyle Lockett, $124,384
10. Hunter Koch, $119,269
11. Paul Eaves, $117,216
12. Travis Graves, $113,165
13. Wesley Thorp, $112,950
14. Caleb Anderson, $89,723
15. Tyler Worley, $88,524
Saddle bronc riding
1. Rusty Wright, 89.5 points on Diamond G Rodeos’ Miss Nancy, $26,231
2. Spencer Wright, 84.5, $20,731
3. Zeke Thurston, 83.5, $15,654
4. Brody Cress, 81.5, $11,000
5. Sterling Crawley, 80.5, $6,769
6. Jacobs Crawley, 80, $4,231
7. Ryder Wright, Chase Brooks, Jesse Wright, Mitch Pollock, Jake Watson, Dawson Hay, Colt Gordon and J.J. Elshere, NS
Bradley Harter, INJ
Average standings
1. Rusty Wright, 340 points on four head
2. Brody Cress, 333.5
3. Zeke Thurston, 261 points on three
4. Spencer Wright, 257.5
5. Jacobs Crawley, 249
6. Chase Brooks, 176 points on two
7. Jesse Wright, 175
8. Dawson Hay, 171.5
9. Colt Gordon, 162
10. Jake Watson, 87 points on one
11. Ryder Wright, Bradley Harter and J.J. Elshere, 86.5
14. Mitch Pollock, 84
15. Sterling Crawley, 80.5
World standings
1. Zeke Thurston, $249,607
2. Ryder Wright, $234,488
3. Rusty Wright, $175,153
4. Spencer Wright, $163,669
5. Chase Brooks, $159,847
6. Brody Cress, $156,205
7. Jacobs Crawley, $150,897
8. Jesse Wright, $132,736
9. Sterling Crawley, $131,197
10. Bradley Harter, $127,543
11. Dawson Hay, $125,965
12. Jake Watson, $124,291
13. J.J. Elshere, $119,004
14. Mitch Pollock, $109,542
15. Colt Gordon, $101,071
Tie-down roping
1. Shane Hanchey, 7.5 seconds, $26,231
2. Riley Pruitt, 7.7, $20,731
3. Marty Yates, 8.0, $15,654
4. (tie) Haven Meged and Taylor Santos, 8.1, $8,885
6. Cooper Martin, 8.7, $4,231
7. (tie) Caleb Smidt and Tuf Cooper, 9.5
9. Tyson Durfey, 10.1
10. Rhen Richard, 10.2
11. Tyler Milligan, 10.4
12. Shad Mayfield, 14.1
13. Ty Harris, Michael Otero and Adam Gray, NT
Average standings
1. Taylor Santos, 32.8 seconds on four head
2. Marty Yates, 33.1
3. Haven Meged, 33.6
4. Tuf Cooper, 34.0
5. Tyson Durfey, 36.3
6. (tie) Rhen Richard and Shad Mayfield, 39.7
8. Cooper Martin, 43.2
9. Tyler Milligan, 44.0
10. Caleb Smidt, 44.6
11. Riley Pruitt, 48.3
12. Shane Hanchey, 22.2 seconds on three
13. Michael Otero, 28.2
14. Adam Gray, 37.4
15. Ty Harris, 17.8 seconds on two
World standings
1. Shane Hanchey, $185,389
2. Haven Meged, $167,744
3. Marty Yates, $162,085
4. Taylor Santos, $150,753
5. Caleb Smidt, $141,90
6. Tuf Cooper, $141,823
7. Tyson Durfey, $137,263
8. Tyler Milligan, $134,974
9. Riley Pruitt, $130,266
10. Shad Mayfield, $127,075
11. Ty Harris, $120,976
12. Michael Otero, $111,924
13. Adam Gray, $102,173
14. Cooper Martin, $100,491
15. Rhen Richard, $98,661
Barrel racing
1. Emily Miller, 13.64 seconds, $26,231
2. Amberleigh Moore, 13.75, $20,731
3. Jessica Routier, 13.77, $15,654
4. Ivy Conrado-Saebens, 13.79, $11,000
5. Ericka Nelson, 13.81, $6,769
6. Hailey Kinsel, 13.88, $4,231
7. Jennifer Sharp, 13.91
8. Nellie Miller, 13.93
9. Shali Lord, 14.03
10. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 14.05
11. Lisa Lockhart, 14.06
12. Lacinda Rose, 14.16
13. Stevi Hillman, 19.04
14. Dona Kay Rule, 19.06
15. Cheyenne Wimberley, 23.84
Average standings
1. Emily Miller, 54.64 seconds on four runs
2. Jessica Routier, 55.48
3. Lisa Lockhart, 55.55
4. Ivy Conrado-Saebens, 55.59
5. Nellie Miller, 55.82
6. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 55.91
7. Shali Lord, 56.07
8. Jennifer Sharp, 56.18
9. Lacinda Rose, 56.89
10. Hailey Kinsel, 60.23
11. Dona Kay Rule, 60.51
12. Ericka Nelson, 60.87
13. Amberleigh Moore, 64.96
14. Stevi Hillman, 65.73
15. Cheyenne Wimberley, 71.44
World standings
1. Emily Miller, $196,991
2. Hailey Kinsel, $183,828
3. Lisa Lockhart, $181,313
4. Nellie Miller, $175,611
5. Amberleigh Moore, $161,021
6. Dona Kay Rule, $148,392
7. Jessica Routier, $138,736
8. Stevi Hillman, $130,989
9. Ivy Conrado-Saebens, $125,269
10. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, $122,273
11. Shali Lord, $121,776
12. Ericka Nelson, $110,202
13. Jennifer Sharp, $107,254
14. Cheyenne Wimberley, $100,361
15. Lacinda Rose, $98,936
Bull riding
1. Stetson Wright, 91 points on Painted Pony Championship Rodeo’s Holy Holly, $26,231
2. Trey Benton III, 90, $20,731
3. Boudreaux Campbell, 88, $15,654
4. Sage Kimzey, 86.5, $11,000
5. Trey Kimzey, 86, $6,769
6. Jeff Askey, 85, $4,231
7. Jordan Spears, 84
8. Koby Radley, 82.5
9. Tyler Bingham, 80
10. Trevor Kastner, Josh Frost, Garrett Smith, Daylon Swearingen, Jordan Hansen and Clayton Sellars, NS
Average standings
1. Boudreaux Campbell, 262 points on three head
2. Koby Radley, 261
3. Sage Kimzey, 258.5
4. Stetson Wright, 183.5 points on two
5. (tie) Jordan Hansen and Trey Benton III, 179.5
7. Garrett Smith, 178.5
8. Tyler Bingham, 170
9. Jordan Spears, 166.5
10. Trey Kimzey, 86 points on one
11. Jeff Askey, 85
12. Clayton Sellars, 84.5
13. Trevor Kastner, Josh Frost and Daylon Swearingen, NS
World standings
1. Sage Kimzey, $301,271
2. Stetson Wright, $214,883
3. Boudreaux Campbell, $196,143
4. Trey Benton III, $175,996
5. Garrett Smith, $171,769
6. Jordan Hansen, $163,811
7. Trevor Kastner, $159,100
8. Koby Radley, $158,118
9. Tyler Bingham, $153,181
10. Clayton Sellars, $139,191
11. Jordan Spears, $131,548
12. Josh Frost, $129,561
13. Jeff Askey, $127,925
14. Trey Kimzey, $124,930
15. Daylon Swearingen, $121,837
All-Around Standings
1. Stetson Wright, $245,461
2. Clay Smith, $206,479
3. Tuf Cooper, $195,986
4. Caleb Smidt, $155,190
5. Trevor Brazile, $129,754
6. Landon McClaugherty, $112,119
7. Steven Dent, $111,577
8. Rhen Richard, $104,653
9. Josh Frost, $92,732
10. Daylon Swearingen, $80,920
