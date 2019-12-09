52°F
National Finals Rodeo

2019 NFR Las Vegas 4th go-round results

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2019 - 10:23 pm
 

Here are the National Finals Rodeo fourth performance results from Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.

Bareback riding

1. Orin Larsen, 90 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Night Fist, $26,231

2. Clint Laye, 88, $20,731

3. (tie) Caleb Bennett and Ty Breuer, 87, $13,327 each

5. (tie) Kaycee Feild and Trenten Montero, 86.5, $5,500 each

7. (tie) Tilden Hooper, Austin Foss and Jake Brown, 86

10. Steven Dent, 85.5

11. Tim O’Connell, 85

12. (tie) Clayton Biglow and Richmond Champion, 84

14. Tanner Aus, 83.5

15. Taylor Broussard, 82.5

Average standings

1. Trenten Montero, 350 points on four head

2. Tim O’Connell, 349.5

3. Richmond Champion, 343.5

4. Clayton Biglow, 342.5

5. Kaycee Feild, 339

6. Steven Dent, 337.5

7. Clint Laye,334

8. Tilden Hooper, 330

9. (tie) Orin Larsen and Taylor Broussard, 329

11. Caleb Bennett, 261 points on three

12. Ty Breuer, 258

13. Tanner Aus, 256

14. Austin Foss, 253.5

15. Jake Brown, 172.5 points on two

World standings

1. Clayton Biglow, $219,452

2. Orin Larsen, $211,789

3. Kaycee Feild, $207,359

4. Richmond Champion, $182,714

5. Tim O’Connell, $161,668

6. Tilden Hooper, $158,559

7. Caleb Bennett, $154,184

8. Clint Laye, $149,685

9. Trenten Montero, $143,219

10. Ty Breuer, $120,911

11. Tanner Aus, $117,826

12. Jake Brown, $105,068

13. Steven Dent, $103,799

14. Austin Foss, $102,895

15. Taylor Broussard, $93,502

Steer wrestling

1. Bridger Chambers, 3.6 seconds, $26,231

2. (tie) Ty Erickson and Cameron Morman, 3.7, $18,192 each

4. J.D. Struxness, 3.9, $11,000

5. Hunter Cure, 4.1, $6,769

6. (tie) Scott Guenthner and Dakota Eldridge, 4.4, $2,115 each

8. (tie) Stetson Jorgensen, Tyler Pearson and Matt Reeves, 4.5

11. (tie) Tyler Waguespack and Will Lummus, 4.7

13. Riley Duvall, 5.1

14. Kyle Irwin, 9.8

15. Tanner Brunner, NT

Average standings

1. J.D. Struxness, 16.3 seconds on four head

2. Tyler Waguespack, 16.7

3. (tie) Matt Reeves and Cameron Morman, 18.1

5. Riley Duvall, 20.4

6. Hunter Cure, 21.5

7. Bridger Chambers, 25.9

8. Tyler Pearson, 27.9

9. Dakota Eldridge, 28.7

10. Stetson Jorgensen, 28.8

11. Scott Guenthner, 34.3

12. Kyle Irwin, 34.4

13. Ty Erickson, 36.2

14. Will Lummus, 13.1 seconds on three

15. Tanner Brunner, 16.6 seconds on two

World standings

1. Ty Erickson, $174,273

2. Hunter Cure, $147,568

3. Tyler Waguespack, $147,464

4. J.D. Struxness, $145,150

5. Bridger Chambers, $140,785

6. Scott Guenthner, $130,661

7. Stetson Jorgensen, $127,015

8. Dakota Eldridge, $119,449

9. Will Lummus, $115,998

10. Tyler Pearson, $112,712

11. Cameron Morman, $106,307

12. Kyle Irwin, $97,703

13. Matt Reeves, $96,259

14. Riley Duvall, $95,963

15. Tanner Brunner, $84,950

Team roping

1. Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, 3.7 seconds, $26,231 each

2. Coleman Proctor/Ryan Motes, 3.8, $20,731

3. Luke Brown/Paul Eaves, 3.9, $15,654

4. (tie) Clay Smith/Jade Corkill and Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 4.3, $8,885 each

6. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 4.4, $4,231

7. Matt Sherwood/Hunter Koch, 5.0

8. Jake Cooper/Caleb Anderson, 6.1

9. Tyler Wade/Cole Davison, 9.1

10. Tate Kirchenschlager/Tyler Worley, 9.7

11. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 14.7

12. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, Ty Blasingame/Travis Graves and Erich Rogers/Kyle Lockett, NT

Average standings

1. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 17.9 seconds on four head

2. Matt Sherwood/Hunter Koch, 24.9

3. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 28.7

4. Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, 28.8

5. Tate Kirchenschlager/Tyler Worley, 38.8

6. Jake Cooper/Caleb Anderson, 40.3

7. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 13.7 seconds on three

8. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 14.9

9. Tyler Wade/Cole Davison, 16.8

10. Luke Brown/Paul Eaves, 17.5

11. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 18.1

12. Erich Rogers/Kyle Lockett, 28.0

13. Ty Blasingame/Travis Graves, 10.5 seconds on two

14. Coleman Proctor/Ryan Motes, 22.8

15. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 4.6 seconds on one

World standings (headers)

1. Clay Smith, $195,628

2. Kaleb Driggers, $153,558

3. Chad Masters, $138,529

4. Tyler Wade, $135,856

5. Coleman Proctor, $135,049

6. Brenten Hall, $134,888

7. Riley Minor, $134,303

8. Clay Tryan, $133,896

9. Cody Snow, $120,707

10. Luke Brown, $112,708

11. Ty Blasingame, $111,490

12. Matt Sherwood, $111,166

13. Erich Rogers, $99,653

14. Tate Kirchenschlager, $93,071

15. Jake Cooper, $90,524

World standings (heelers)

1. Jade Corkill, $153,753

2. Junior Nogueira, $150,877

3. Joseph Harrison, $141,278

4. Ryan Motes, $139,897

5. Jake Long, $137,627

6. Cole Davison, $134,371

7. Brady Minor, $134,303

8. Chase Tryan, $132,307

9. Kyle Lockett, $124,384

10. Hunter Koch, $119,269

11. Paul Eaves, $117,216

12. Travis Graves, $113,165

13. Wesley Thorp, $112,950

14. Caleb Anderson, $89,723

15. Tyler Worley, $88,524

Saddle bronc riding

1. Rusty Wright, 89.5 points on Diamond G Rodeos’ Miss Nancy, $26,231

2. Spencer Wright, 84.5, $20,731

3. Zeke Thurston, 83.5, $15,654

4. Brody Cress, 81.5, $11,000

5. Sterling Crawley, 80.5, $6,769

6. Jacobs Crawley, 80, $4,231

7. Ryder Wright, Chase Brooks, Jesse Wright, Mitch Pollock, Jake Watson, Dawson Hay, Colt Gordon and J.J. Elshere, NS

Bradley Harter, INJ

Average standings

1. Rusty Wright, 340 points on four head

2. Brody Cress, 333.5

3. Zeke Thurston, 261 points on three

4. Spencer Wright, 257.5

5. Jacobs Crawley, 249

6. Chase Brooks, 176 points on two

7. Jesse Wright, 175

8. Dawson Hay, 171.5

9. Colt Gordon, 162

10. Jake Watson, 87 points on one

11. Ryder Wright, Bradley Harter and J.J. Elshere, 86.5

14. Mitch Pollock, 84

15. Sterling Crawley, 80.5

World standings

1. Zeke Thurston, $249,607

2. Ryder Wright, $234,488

3. Rusty Wright, $175,153

4. Spencer Wright, $163,669

5. Chase Brooks, $159,847

6. Brody Cress, $156,205

7. Jacobs Crawley, $150,897

8. Jesse Wright, $132,736

9. Sterling Crawley, $131,197

10. Bradley Harter, $127,543

11. Dawson Hay, $125,965

12. Jake Watson, $124,291

13. J.J. Elshere, $119,004

14. Mitch Pollock, $109,542

15. Colt Gordon, $101,071

Tie-down roping

1. Shane Hanchey, 7.5 seconds, $26,231

2. Riley Pruitt, 7.7, $20,731

3. Marty Yates, 8.0, $15,654

4. (tie) Haven Meged and Taylor Santos, 8.1, $8,885

6. Cooper Martin, 8.7, $4,231

7. (tie) Caleb Smidt and Tuf Cooper, 9.5

9. Tyson Durfey, 10.1

10. Rhen Richard, 10.2

11. Tyler Milligan, 10.4

12. Shad Mayfield, 14.1

13. Ty Harris, Michael Otero and Adam Gray, NT

Average standings

1. Taylor Santos, 32.8 seconds on four head

2. Marty Yates, 33.1

3. Haven Meged, 33.6

4. Tuf Cooper, 34.0

5. Tyson Durfey, 36.3

6. (tie) Rhen Richard and Shad Mayfield, 39.7

8. Cooper Martin, 43.2

9. Tyler Milligan, 44.0

10. Caleb Smidt, 44.6

11. Riley Pruitt, 48.3

12. Shane Hanchey, 22.2 seconds on three

13. Michael Otero, 28.2

14. Adam Gray, 37.4

15. Ty Harris, 17.8 seconds on two

World standings

1. Shane Hanchey, $185,389

2. Haven Meged, $167,744

3. Marty Yates, $162,085

4. Taylor Santos, $150,753

5. Caleb Smidt, $141,90

6. Tuf Cooper, $141,823

7. Tyson Durfey, $137,263

8. Tyler Milligan, $134,974

9. Riley Pruitt, $130,266

10. Shad Mayfield, $127,075

11. Ty Harris, $120,976

12. Michael Otero, $111,924

13. Adam Gray, $102,173

14. Cooper Martin, $100,491

15. Rhen Richard, $98,661

Barrel racing

1. Emily Miller, 13.64 seconds, $26,231

2. Amberleigh Moore, 13.75, $20,731

3. Jessica Routier, 13.77, $15,654

4. Ivy Conrado-Saebens, 13.79, $11,000

5. Ericka Nelson, 13.81, $6,769

6. Hailey Kinsel, 13.88, $4,231

7. Jennifer Sharp, 13.91

8. Nellie Miller, 13.93

9. Shali Lord, 14.03

10. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 14.05

11. Lisa Lockhart, 14.06

12. Lacinda Rose, 14.16

13. Stevi Hillman, 19.04

14. Dona Kay Rule, 19.06

15. Cheyenne Wimberley, 23.84

Average standings

1. Emily Miller, 54.64 seconds on four runs

2. Jessica Routier, 55.48

3. Lisa Lockhart, 55.55

4. Ivy Conrado-Saebens, 55.59

5. Nellie Miller, 55.82

6. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 55.91

7. Shali Lord, 56.07

8. Jennifer Sharp, 56.18

9. Lacinda Rose, 56.89

10. Hailey Kinsel, 60.23

11. Dona Kay Rule, 60.51

12. Ericka Nelson, 60.87

13. Amberleigh Moore, 64.96

14. Stevi Hillman, 65.73

15. Cheyenne Wimberley, 71.44

World standings

1. Emily Miller, $196,991

2. Hailey Kinsel, $183,828

3. Lisa Lockhart, $181,313

4. Nellie Miller, $175,611

5. Amberleigh Moore, $161,021

6. Dona Kay Rule, $148,392

7. Jessica Routier, $138,736

8. Stevi Hillman, $130,989

9. Ivy Conrado-Saebens, $125,269

10. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, $122,273

11. Shali Lord, $121,776

12. Ericka Nelson, $110,202

13. Jennifer Sharp, $107,254

14. Cheyenne Wimberley, $100,361

15. Lacinda Rose, $98,936

Bull riding

1. Stetson Wright, 91 points on Painted Pony Championship Rodeo’s Holy Holly, $26,231

2. Trey Benton III, 90, $20,731

3. Boudreaux Campbell, 88, $15,654

4. Sage Kimzey, 86.5, $11,000

5. Trey Kimzey, 86, $6,769

6. Jeff Askey, 85, $4,231

7. Jordan Spears, 84

8. Koby Radley, 82.5

9. Tyler Bingham, 80

10. Trevor Kastner, Josh Frost, Garrett Smith, Daylon Swearingen, Jordan Hansen and Clayton Sellars, NS

Average standings

1. Boudreaux Campbell, 262 points on three head

2. Koby Radley, 261

3. Sage Kimzey, 258.5

4. Stetson Wright, 183.5 points on two

5. (tie) Jordan Hansen and Trey Benton III, 179.5

7. Garrett Smith, 178.5

8. Tyler Bingham, 170

9. Jordan Spears, 166.5

10. Trey Kimzey, 86 points on one

11. Jeff Askey, 85

12. Clayton Sellars, 84.5

13. Trevor Kastner, Josh Frost and Daylon Swearingen, NS

World standings

1. Sage Kimzey, $301,271

2. Stetson Wright, $214,883

3. Boudreaux Campbell, $196,143

4. Trey Benton III, $175,996

5. Garrett Smith, $171,769

6. Jordan Hansen, $163,811

7. Trevor Kastner, $159,100

8. Koby Radley, $158,118

9. Tyler Bingham, $153,181

10. Clayton Sellars, $139,191

11. Jordan Spears, $131,548

12. Josh Frost, $129,561

13. Jeff Askey, $127,925

14. Trey Kimzey, $124,930

15. Daylon Swearingen, $121,837

All-Around Standings

1. Stetson Wright, $245,461

2. Clay Smith, $206,479

3. Tuf Cooper, $195,986

4. Caleb Smidt, $155,190

5. Trevor Brazile, $129,754

6. Landon McClaugherty, $112,119

7. Steven Dent, $111,577

8. Rhen Richard, $104,653

9. Josh Frost, $92,732

10. Daylon Swearingen, $80,920

More NFR: Follow reviewjournal.com/NFR

