2019 PRCA world standings
Caleb Smidt of Bellville, Texas, is the PRCA all-around leader with earnings of $84,738.46 through June 23. The NFR will be held in Las Vegas from Dec. 5 to 14.
Through June 23
All-around
Rank Name City State Earnings
1 Caleb Smidt Bellville TX $84,738.46
2 Clay Smith Broken Bow OK $71,525.03
3 Tuf Cooper Decatur TX $69,206.45
4 Stetson Wright Milford UT $66,859.17
5 Josh Frost Randlett UT $53,316.94
6 Rhen Richard Roosevelt UT $53,283.36
7 Daylon Swearingen Rochelle GA $40,132.05
8 Trevor Brazile Decatur TX $36,677.90
9 Steven Dent Mullen NE $36,389.11
10 Landon McClaugherty Tilden TX $35,312.41
11 Clayton Hass Weatherford TX $35,306.72
12 Eli Lord Sturgis SD $29,623.13
13 Marcus Theriot Poplarville MS $28,666.69
14 Cody Doescher Webbers Falls OK $24,920.88
15 Bart Brunson Terry MS $22,334.97
16 Chance Oftedahl Pemberton MN $20,228.58
17 Riley Warren Stettler AB $20,147.09
18 Tim Pharr Resaca GA $19,950.58
19 Tanner Green Cotulla TX $19,699.17
20 Lane Karney Creston CA $17,885.29
21 Shane Proctor Grand Coulee WA $17,707.35
22 Wyatt Hansen Oakdale CA $14,726.75
23 Caleb McMillan Soap Lake WA $12,927.53
24 Hank Hollenbeck Molt MT $12,403.53
25 Rhett Kennedy Chowchilla CA $11,901.15
26 Delon Parker worden MT $11,515.10
27 JoJo LeMond Andrews TX $10,889.68
28 Chant DeForest Wheatland CA $9,322.60
29 Darren Morgan Fort Ann NY $8,708.43
30 Brushton Minton Witter Springs CA $8,483.58
Bareback
Rank Name City State Earnings
1 Kaycee Feild Genola UT $115,965.14
2 Orin Larsen Inglis MB $103,445.85
3 Richmond Champion The Woodlands TX $83,111.77
4 Ty Breuer Mandan ND $81,844.37
5 Tilden Hooper Carthage TX $76,237.22
6 Clayton Biglow Clements CA $69,335.27
7 Austin Foss Terrebonne OR $57,679.50
8 Caleb Bennett Corvallis MT $53,612.70
9 Bill Tutor Huntsville TX $48,605.94
10 Taylor Broussard Estherwood LA $47,216.73
11 Jake Brown Cleveland TX $45,228.72
12 Clint Laye Cadogan AB $42,818.59
13 Logan Patterson Kim CO $42,021.93
14 Wyatt Denny Minden NV $41,998.26
15 Tanner Aus Granite Falls MN $41,544.60
16 R.C. Landingham Hat Creek CA $39,413.49
17 Steven Peebles Redmond OR $38,835.49
18 Connor Hamilton Calgary AB $37,225.20
19 Steven Dent Mullen NE $32,919.01
20 Seth Hardwick Ranchester WY $27,259.17
21 Pascal Isabelle Okotoks AB $26,012.45
22 Jared Keylon Uniontown KS $25,223.02
23 Jesse Pope Marshall MO $24,839.71
24 Jamie Howlett Rapid city SD $24,777.44
25 Tanner Phipps Dalton GA $24,744.81
26 Garrett Shadbolt Merriman NE $23,943.87
27 Tristan Hansen Dillon MT $23,085.91
28 Trenten Montero Winnemucca NV $21,109.19
29 Nate McFadden Elsmere NE $20,792.10
30 Winn Ratliff Leesville LA $19,797.44
31 Blake Smith zap ND $19,689.00
32 Craig Wisehart Kersey CO $18,402.53
33 Grant Denny Minden NV $17,481.14
34 Mason Clements Draper UT $17,304.63
35 Paden Hurst Cypress TX $17,128.79
36 Will Lowe Canyon TX $17,026.74
37 Shane O’Connell Rapid City SD $17,007.10
38 Mark Kreder Collinsville OK $16,783.25
39 Kody Lamb Sherwood Park AB $16,350.10
40 Matthew Smith Saraland AL $16,149.36
41 Zach Hibler Wheeler TX $15,803.26
42 Trey Moore III Anniston AL $15,714.78
43 Jake Vold Ponoka AB $15,468.53
44 Leighton Berry Weatherford TX $15,187.91
45 Lane McGehee Victoria TX $15,046.68
46 Morgan Wilde McCammon ID $14,544.33
47 Devan Reilly Sheridan WY $14,407.85
48 Logan Corbett Las Cruces NM $14,265.92
49 Blade Elliott Centreville AL $13,574.31
50 Hunter Green Bastrop LA $12,080.18
Steer wrestling
Rank Name City State Earnings
1 Ty Erickson Helena MT $101,122.71
2 Scott Guenthner Provost AB $70,952.54
3 Josh Garner Live Oak CA $66,096.30
4 Tyler Waguespack Gonzales LA $60,114.08
5 Hunter Cure Holliday TX $55,986.83
6 Stephen Culling Fort St. John BC $48,869.37
7 Riley Duvall Checotah OK $44,480.92
8 Cameron Morman Glen Ullin ND $41,567.84
9 Tyler Pearson Louisville MS $41,456.65
10 Kyle Irwin Robertsdale AL $40,108.45
11 Tanner Brunner Ramona KS $38,465.84
12 Tanner Milan Cochrane AB $36,562.99
13 Stetson Jorgensen Blackfoot ID $35,406.37
14 Blake Knowles Heppner OR $35,355.48
15 Dakota Eldridge Elko NV $35,173.57
16 Will Lummus West Point MS $35,158.71
17 Josh Clark Belgrade MT $33,970.76
18 Nick Guy Sparta WI $33,447.47
19 Juan Alcazar Jr Okeechobee FL $32,134.56
20 Blake Mindemann Blanchard OK $31,845.37
21 Dirk Tavenner Rigby ID $30,948.21
22 Chason Floyd Buffalo SD $30,881.00
23 Curtis Cassidy Donalda AB $28,874.60
24 Justin Shaffer Hallsville TX $28,828.25
25 Jacob Edler State Center IA $28,725.32
26 Cody Devers Balko OK $28,662.90
27 Sterling Lambert Fallon NV $25,416.62
28 Bridger Chambers Stevensville MT $25,383.78
29 Clayton Hass Weatherford TX $25,060.63
30 Matt Reeves Cross Plains TX $24,955.88
31 Cody Cabral Hilo HI $24,618.22
32 J.D. Struxness Milan MN $23,749.59
33 Aaron Vosler Laramie WY $22,770.27
34 Harley Cole Okotoks AB $22,622.73
35 Luke Branquinho Los Alamos CA $22,423.45
36 Denell Henderson Damascus AR $21,865.52
37 Trevor Knowles Mount Vernon OR $19,852.52
38 Don Payne Stephenville TX $19,762.67
39 Jacob Talley keatchie LA $19,541.66
40 Taz Olson Prairie City SD $19,459.31
41 Eli Lord Sturgis SD $17,418.10
42 Jace Melvin Fort Piere SD $17,224.33
43 Jesse Brown Baker City OR $17,179.88
44 Levi Rudd Chelsea OK $17,171.79
45 Brendan Laye Consort AB $17,154.55
46 Tucker Allen Oak View CA $16,890.02
47 Mike McGinn Haines OR $16,832.27
48 Gary Gilbert Springtown TX $16,581.83
49 Bridger Anderson Carrington ND $14,739.55
50 Dalton Massey Hermiston OR $13,832.96
Team roping (Headers)
Rank Name City State Earnings
1 Ty Blasingame Casper WY $73,228.67
2 Clay Smith Broken Bow OK $66,970.17
3 Coleman Proctor Pryor OK $65,032.47
4 Riley Minor Ellensburg WA $58,799.74
5 Cody Snow Los Olivos CA $47,066.95
6 Luke Brown Rock hill SC $46,835.30
7 Paul David Tierney Oklahoma City OK $43,447.99
8 Tate Kirchenschlager Yuma CO $40,757.95
9 Jake Cooper Monument NM $38,289.49
10 Kaleb Driggers Hoboken GA $35,512.82
11 Clay Tryan Billings MT $33,505.01
12 Chad Masters Cedar Hill TN $32,104.62
13 Tyler Wade Terrell TX $31,354.77
14 Matt Sherwood Pima AZ $27,143.09
15 Dustin Egusquiza Mariana FL $25,456.70
16 Steven Duby Hereford OR $24,934.53
17 Spencer Mitchell Orange Cove CA $23,440.80
18 Brenten Hall Stephenville TX $23,302.64
19 Blake Hirdes Turlock CA $22,505.98
20 Cory Kidd V Statesville NC $22,400.48
21 Billy Bob Brown Carbon TX $20,642.78
22 Tanner Baldwin Vail AZ $20,568.56
23 Derrick Begay Seba Dalkai AZ $20,250.42
24 Clayton Van Aken Descanso CA $19,880.20
25 Jr. Dees Aurora SD $19,549.12
26 Bubba Buckaloo Kingston OK $19,323.31
27 Ryan Reed Oakdale CA $19,253.00
28 Payden Emmett Ponca AR $18,904.20
29 Garrett Tonozzi Lampasas TX $18,707.51
30 Marcus Theriot Poplarville MS $18,632.86
31 Erich Rogers Round Rock AZ $18,613.33
32 Dylan Gordon Comanche OK $17,955.17
33 Kolton Schmidt Barrhead AB $17,945.89
34 Aaron Tsinigine Tuba City AZ $17,841.58
35 Bart Brunson Terry MS $17,582.21
36 Kal Fuller Bozeman MT $17,192.66
37 Dustin Bird Cut Bank MT $16,899.59
38 Nick Sartain Yukon OK $16,445.24
39 Garrett Rogers Baker City OR $15,280.31
40 Lane Karney Creston CA $14,819.21
41 Nelson Wyatt Clanton AL $14,478.42
42 Keven Daniel Franklin TN $14,376.03
43 Charly Crawford Prineville OR $14,126.81
44 Clay Ullery Two Hills AB $13,901.81
45 Jacob Dagenhart Statesville NC $13,844.51
46 Joshua Torres Ocala FL $13,660.31
47 Logan Olson Flandreau SD $13,369.76
48 Casey Tew Billing MT $13,281.39
49 Laramie Allen Llano TX $12,473.38
50 Manny Egusquiza Jr. Marianna FL $12,404.58
Team roping (Heelers)
Rank Name City State Earnings
1 Kyle Lockett Visalia CA $86,560.66
2 Ryan Motes Weatherford TX $72,447.83
3 Jake Long Coffeyville KS $60,150.52
4 Brady Minor Ellensburg WA $58,799.74
5 Paul Eaves lonedell MO $50,890.74
6 Tanner Braden Dewey OK $43,447.99
7 Caleb Anderson Mocksville NC $38,289.49
8 Wesley Thorp Throckmorton TX $37,899.47
9 Hunter Koch Vernon TX $37,330.26
10 Junior Nogueira Burleson TX $35,512.82
11 Ross Ashford Lott TX $35,193.09
12 Travis Graves Jay OK $33,505.01
13 Joseph Harrison Overbrook OK $33,192.75
14 Trey Yates Pueblo CO $27,805.26
15 Jade Corkill Fallon NV $25,095.88
16 Chase Tryan Helena MT $23,302.64
17 Kory Koontz Stephenville TX $23,221.82
18 Chase Boekhaus Rolla KS $22,848.44
19 Nano Garza Las Cruces NM $22,756.19
20 Jason Duby Klamath Falls OR $22,434.53
21 Billie Jack Saebens Nowata OK $22,134.97
22 Logan Medlin Tatum NM $21,635.73
23 Jake Minor Ellensburg WA $20,305.28
24 Jake Edwards Fort Ann NY $20,262.76
25 Tyler Worley Berryville AR $19,736.55
26 Cody Doescher Webbers Falls OK $19,183.27
27 Lane Siggins Coolidge AZ $18,697.45
28 Coleby Payne Lipan TX $18,543.56
29 Ty Arnold Midway TX $18,462.80
30 Cory Petska Marana AZ $18,262.39
31 Cole Davison Stephenville TX $17,882.11
32 Monty Joe Petska Turlock CA $17,602.11
33 Dustin Davis Terrell TX $16,568.22
34 Austin Rogers Crescent OK $16,445.24
35 Will Woodfin Marshall TX $16,346.27
36 Brad Culpepper Sylvester GA $16,070.33
37 Levi Lord Sturgis SD $15,615.12
38 Jason Johe San Luis Obispo CA $15,291.25
39 Zack Mabry Piedmont AL $14,898.25
40 Jeremy Buhler Arrowwood AB $14,667.88
41 Shay Dixon Carroll La junta CO $14,510.34
42 Joe Day Bernard IA $14,367.63
43 Jonathan Torres Ocala FL $14,272.00
44 Jett Hillman McAlester OK $14,243.27
45 Riley Warren Stettler AB $13,901.83
46 Heath Williams Ozark AR $13,885.03
47 Wesley Brunson Terry MS $13,624.03
48 Brandon Bates Phoenix AZ $13,504.16
49 Brent Miller Mauston WI $13,441.24
50 Trace Porter Leesville LA $13,212.44
Saddle bronc riding
Rank Name City State Earnings
1 Ryder Wright Beaver UT $146,596.34
2 Zeke Thurston Big Valley AB $113,920.00
3 Jesse Wright Milford UT $80,391.55
4 Chase Brooks Deer Lodge MT $78,038.61
5 Jake Watson Hudsons Hope BC $70,993.88
6 Jacobs Crawley Boerne TX $67,353.17
7 Sterling Crawley Stephenville TX $65,540.86
8 Spencer Wright Milford UT $62,112.57
9 Bradley Harter Loranger LA $56,191.27
10 Rusty Wright Milford UT $55,296.05
11 Isaac Diaz Desdemona TX $52,519.52
12 Wade Sundell Boxholm IA $43,285.27
13 Jesse Kruse Great Falls MT $42,563.75
14 Dawson Hay wildwood AB $39,147.25
15 Cody DeMoss Heflin LA $36,894.09
16 Mitch Pollock Winnemucca NV $36,173.20
17 Kolby Wanchuk Sherwood Park AB $35,635.21
18 JJ Elshere Hereford SD $35,142.37
19 Colt Gordon Comanche OK $33,627.74
20 Lefty Holman Visalia CA $32,371.25
21 Jade Blackwell Rapid City SD $31,331.53
22 Shorty Garrett Eagle Butte SD $28,798.69
23 Taos Muncy Corona NM $26,698.89
24 Jake Finlay Goondiwindi QL $26,317.16
25 Layton Green Meeting creek AB $26,241.50
26 Joey Sonnier New Iberia LA $25,206.27
27 Allen Boore Axtell UT $24,957.75
28 Cort Scheer Elsmere NE $22,508.84
29 Dean Wadsworth Buffalo Gap TX $21,925.58
30 Stetson Wright Milford UT $21,353.70
31 Brody Cress Hillsdale WY $21,032.69
32 Jake Wright Milford UT $19,729.11
33 Hardy Braden Welch OK $19,039.05
34 Wyatt Casper Pampa TX $18,253.67
35 Ross Griffin Tularosa NM $18,069.34
36 Leon Fountain Socorro NM $17,472.54
37 Clay Elliott Nanton AB $17,418.32
38 Treyson Antonick Overton TX $15,780.63
39 Joe Harper Paradise Valley NV $15,615.27
40 Cole Elshere Faith SD $15,422.09
41 CoBurn Bradshaw Beaver UT $15,143.14
42 Dusty Hausauer dickinson ND $14,598.83
43 Johnny Espeland Tygh Valley OR $14,372.99
44 Tyrel Larsen Weatherford OK $13,944.19
45 Ty Manke Rapid City SD $13,097.18
46 Samuel Kelts Millarville AB $13,060.85
47 Shane Proctor Grand Coulee WA $11,887.98
48 Josh Davison Miles City MT $11,531.20
49 Ben Andersen Eckville AB $11,021.09
50 Nick LaDuke Knightsen CA $10,925.82
Tie-down roping
Rank Name City State Earnings
1 Michael Otero Weatherford TX $81,603.84
2 Caleb Smidt Bellville TX $74,005.34
3 Tyson Durfey Brock TX $73,951.19
4 Shane Hanchey Sulphur LA $66,976.43
5 Tuf Cooper Decatur TX $60,806.62
6 Haven Meged Miles City MT $58,360.56
7 Riley Pruitt Gering NE $49,111.06
8 Taylor Santos Creston CA $47,240.88
9 Rhen Richard Roosevelt UT $46,934.41
10 Marty Yates Stephenville TX $45,416.52
11 Westyn Hughes Caldwell TX $44,606.00
12 Cooper Martin Alma KS $40,558.48
13 Ryan Jarrett Comanche OK $38,964.52
14 Ty Harris San Angelo TX $38,291.74
15 Timber Moore Aubrey TX $36,804.88
16 Tyler Milligan Pawhuska OK $35,916.38
17 Adam Gray Seymour TX $33,846.02
18 Cimarron Boardman Stephenville TX $33,351.02
19 Blake Ash Aurora MO $32,991.10
20 Matt Shiozawa Chubbuck ID $32,828.64
21 Cody Craig Wendell ID $32,391.27
22 Jake Pratt Ellensburg WA $31,808.13
23 Justin Thigpen Waycross GA $30,815.44
24 Ryle Smith Oakdale CA $28,250.91
25 Cody McCartney Ottawa Lake MI $27,984.34
26 Kyle Lucas Carstairs AB $26,228.44
27 Caddo Lewallen Morrison OK $25,993.23
28 Shad Mayfield Clovis NM $25,256.69
29 Monty Lewis Hereford TX $24,984.37
30 Cade Swor Winnie TX $23,975.63
31 John Douch Huntsville TX $22,962.86
32 Dane Kissack Spearfish SD $20,332.46
33 Ike Fontenot Ville Platte LA $20,153.57
34 Jesse Clark Portales NM $20,101.51
35 Justin Smith Leesville LA $19,785.02
36 Scott Kormos Teague TX $19,724.37
37 Seth Cooke Millsap TX $19,610.88
38 Cory Solomon Prairie View TX $19,589.07
39 Cody Huber Albia IA $19,116.99
40 Landon McClaugherty Tilden TX $18,962.79
41 Clayton Smith Eckville AB $18,875.31
42 Marcos Costa Menard TX $17,605.22
43 Blane Cox Cameron TX $17,143.69
44 Lane Livingston Seymour TX $17,130.16
45 Bo Pickett Caldwell ID $16,047.62
46 Joey Dickens Loveland CO $15,855.92
47 Clif Cooper Decatur TX $15,414.43
48 Trenton Smith Bigfoot TX $15,068.30
49 Hadley DeShazo Ash Flat AR $14,318.46
50 J.D. McCuistion Collinsville TX $14,211.81
Steer roping
Rank Name City State Earnings
1 Vin Fisher Jr. Andrews TX $41,612.59
2 Trevor Brazile Decatur TX $39,982.33
3 Tuf Cooper Decatur TX $32,244.80
4 Scott Snedecor Fredericksburg TX $25,479.41
5 Chet Herren Pawhuska OK $23,509.88
6 Tony Reina wharton TX $22,828.49
7 Chris Glover Keenesburg CO $22,211.19
8 J. Tom Fisher Andrews TX $21,855.10
9 Garrett Hale Snyder TX $21,119.50
10 Jess Tierney Hermosa SD $20,267.04
11 Cole Patterson Pratt KS $19,735.64
12 Landon McClaugherty Tilden TX $19,453.80
13 Shay Good Abilene TX $19,020.57
14 Rocky Patterson Pratt KS $18,292.96
15 Brady Garten Oologah OK $17,909.12
16 Cody Lee Gatesville TX $17,276.86
17 Brodie Poppino Big Cabin OK $15,045.56
18 Jason Evans Glen Rose TX $14,770.67
19 Trenton Johnson Blue Mound KS $14,007.33
20 Kelton McMillen Paden OK $13,054.82
21 Roger Branch Wellston OK $12,820.30
22 Corey Ross Liberty Hill TX $12,758.63
23 Jarrett Blessing Paradise TX $11,947.36
24 Ora Taton Rapid City SD $10,921.30
25 Troy Tillard Douglas WY $10,542.24
26 J.P. Wickett Sallisaw OK $10,329.49
27 Thomas Smith Barnsdall OK $10,197.76
28 Kim Ziegelgruber Edmond OK $9,703.66
29 Reo Lohse Kaycee WY $9,457.59
30 Jim Locke Miami TX $9,419.53
31 Bryce Davis Ovalo TX $8,571.29
32 John E. Bland Turkey TX $8,079.04
33 Bill Benson Laurel MT $7,149.01
34 Travis Mills Gillette WY $7,124.93
35 Mike Chase McAlester OK $6,761.04
36 Ty Herd Irene TX $6,319.27
37 Billy Good Wynnewood OK $6,245.38
38 Brian Garr Bell Fourche SD $6,007.58
39 Walter Priestly Robstown TX $6,001.42
40 Lawson Plemons Axtell TX $5,790.89
41 Neal Wood New Ulm TX $5,668.37
42 Ryan Willberg Lott TX $5,416.42
43 Colt Williams Sulphur OK $5,170.81
44 Will McBride Ogallala NE $4,909.49
45 Trey Wallace George West TX $4,834.38
46 Marty Jones Hobbs NM $4,780.34
47 Clay Smith Broken Bow OK $4,554.86
48 Ryan Rochlitz Minatare NE $4,471.17
49 Blake Deckard Wagoner OK $3,964.46
50 Van Hale Snyder TX $3,940.27
Bull riding
Rank Name City State Earnings
1 Sage Kimzey Strong City OK $123,743.82
2 Trevor Kastner Roff OK $94,635.46
3 Parker Breding Edgar MT $93,556.54
4 Stetson Wright Milford UT $79,227.70
5 Clayton Sellars Fruitland Park FL $77,289.83
6 Trey Benton III Rock Island TX $72,013.48
7 Tyler Bingham Honeyville UT $71,929.77
8 Garrett Smith Rexburg ID $64,244.18
9 Boudreaux Campbell Crockett TX $63,550.24
10 Jeff Askey Athens TX $61,091.50
11 Trey Kimzey Strong City OK $59,150.90
12 Josh Frost Randlett UT $56,899.74
13 Trevor Reiste Linden IA $52,101.92
14 Lon Danley Tularosa NM $51,414.64
15 Cole Melancon Liberty TX $45,637.46
16 Aaron Williams Pismo Beach CA $43,091.27
17 Koby Radley Montpelier LA $42,985.75
18 J.W. Harris Goldthwaite TX $42,938.43
19 Ruger Piva Challis ID $41,776.71
20 Tristan Mize Bryan TX $41,112.39
21 Roscoe Jarboe New Plymouth ID $35,939.68
22 Chase Dougherty Canby OR $35,528.73
23 Daylon Swearingen Rochelle GA $34,554.21
24 Dallee Mason Weiser ID $33,409.69
25 Joseph McConnel Bloomfield NM $30,784.46
26 Garrett Tribble Slick OK $30,560.23
27 Jordan Spears Redding CA $30,530.23
28 Garrett Wickett Battle Creek NE $30,092.63
29 Brady Portenier Caldwell ID $29,855.54
30 Foster McCraw Navasota TX $29,476.08
31 J.T. Moore Alvin TX $29,313.72
32 Eli Vastbinder Union Grove NC $28,378.15
33 Brody Yeary Morgan Mill TX $27,951.22
34 Jesse Petri Palestine TX $24,815.78
35 Elijah Mora Wiggins CO $23,804.20
36 Dalan Duncan Ballard UT $23,300.02
37 Bayle Worden Charleston TX $22,920.09
38 Jordan Hansen Ponoka AB $22,247.59
39 Joe Frost Randlett UT $21,679.40
40 Dustin Boquet Bourg LA $21,369.38
41 Scottie Knapp Edgewood NM $18,885.70
42 Gray Essary III Somerville TN $18,432.23
43 Chris Bechthold Booker TX $18,232.57
44 Dylan Hice Vick Escalon CA $17,436.01
45 Nic Lica Garden City MI $16,754.36
46 Jeff Bertus Avon SD $16,673.84
47 Corey Atwell Moravian Falls NC $16,667.50
48 Jared Parsonage Maple Creek SK $16,529.69
49 Reid Barker Comfort TX $16,470.67
50 Riker Carter Stone ID $15,895.54