88°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
National Finals Rodeo

2019 PRCA world standings

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2019 - 10:20 pm
 
Updated June 28, 2019 - 10:38 pm

Through June 23

All-around

Rank Name City State Earnings

1 Caleb Smidt Bellville TX $84,738.46

2 Clay Smith Broken Bow OK $71,525.03

3 Tuf Cooper Decatur TX $69,206.45

4 Stetson Wright Milford UT $66,859.17

5 Josh Frost Randlett UT $53,316.94

6 Rhen Richard Roosevelt UT $53,283.36

7 Daylon Swearingen Rochelle GA $40,132.05

8 Trevor Brazile Decatur TX $36,677.90

9 Steven Dent Mullen NE $36,389.11

10 Landon McClaugherty Tilden TX $35,312.41

11 Clayton Hass Weatherford TX $35,306.72

12 Eli Lord Sturgis SD $29,623.13

13 Marcus Theriot Poplarville MS $28,666.69

14 Cody Doescher Webbers Falls OK $24,920.88

15 Bart Brunson Terry MS $22,334.97

16 Chance Oftedahl Pemberton MN $20,228.58

17 Riley Warren Stettler AB $20,147.09

18 Tim Pharr Resaca GA $19,950.58

19 Tanner Green Cotulla TX $19,699.17

20 Lane Karney Creston CA $17,885.29

21 Shane Proctor Grand Coulee WA $17,707.35

22 Wyatt Hansen Oakdale CA $14,726.75

23 Caleb McMillan Soap Lake WA $12,927.53

24 Hank Hollenbeck Molt MT $12,403.53

25 Rhett Kennedy Chowchilla CA $11,901.15

26 Delon Parker worden MT $11,515.10

27 JoJo LeMond Andrews TX $10,889.68

28 Chant DeForest Wheatland CA $9,322.60

29 Darren Morgan Fort Ann NY $8,708.43

30 Brushton Minton Witter Springs CA $8,483.58

Bareback

Rank Name City State Earnings

1 Kaycee Feild Genola UT $115,965.14

2 Orin Larsen Inglis MB $103,445.85

3 Richmond Champion The Woodlands TX $83,111.77

4 Ty Breuer Mandan ND $81,844.37

5 Tilden Hooper Carthage TX $76,237.22

6 Clayton Biglow Clements CA $69,335.27

7 Austin Foss Terrebonne OR $57,679.50

8 Caleb Bennett Corvallis MT $53,612.70

9 Bill Tutor Huntsville TX $48,605.94

10 Taylor Broussard Estherwood LA $47,216.73

11 Jake Brown Cleveland TX $45,228.72

12 Clint Laye Cadogan AB $42,818.59

13 Logan Patterson Kim CO $42,021.93

14 Wyatt Denny Minden NV $41,998.26

15 Tanner Aus Granite Falls MN $41,544.60

16 R.C. Landingham Hat Creek CA $39,413.49

17 Steven Peebles Redmond OR $38,835.49

18 Connor Hamilton Calgary AB $37,225.20

19 Steven Dent Mullen NE $32,919.01

20 Seth Hardwick Ranchester WY $27,259.17

21 Pascal Isabelle Okotoks AB $26,012.45

22 Jared Keylon Uniontown KS $25,223.02

23 Jesse Pope Marshall MO $24,839.71

24 Jamie Howlett Rapid city SD $24,777.44

25 Tanner Phipps Dalton GA $24,744.81

26 Garrett Shadbolt Merriman NE $23,943.87

27 Tristan Hansen Dillon MT $23,085.91

28 Trenten Montero Winnemucca NV $21,109.19

29 Nate McFadden Elsmere NE $20,792.10

30 Winn Ratliff Leesville LA $19,797.44

31 Blake Smith zap ND $19,689.00

32 Craig Wisehart Kersey CO $18,402.53

33 Grant Denny Minden NV $17,481.14

34 Mason Clements Draper UT $17,304.63

35 Paden Hurst Cypress TX $17,128.79

36 Will Lowe Canyon TX $17,026.74

37 Shane O’Connell Rapid City SD $17,007.10

38 Mark Kreder Collinsville OK $16,783.25

39 Kody Lamb Sherwood Park AB $16,350.10

40 Matthew Smith Saraland AL $16,149.36

41 Zach Hibler Wheeler TX $15,803.26

42 Trey Moore III Anniston AL $15,714.78

43 Jake Vold Ponoka AB $15,468.53

44 Leighton Berry Weatherford TX $15,187.91

45 Lane McGehee Victoria TX $15,046.68

46 Morgan Wilde McCammon ID $14,544.33

47 Devan Reilly Sheridan WY $14,407.85

48 Logan Corbett Las Cruces NM $14,265.92

49 Blade Elliott Centreville AL $13,574.31

50 Hunter Green Bastrop LA $12,080.18

Steer wrestling

Rank Name City State Earnings

1 Ty Erickson Helena MT $101,122.71

2 Scott Guenthner Provost AB $70,952.54

3 Josh Garner Live Oak CA $66,096.30

4 Tyler Waguespack Gonzales LA $60,114.08

5 Hunter Cure Holliday TX $55,986.83

6 Stephen Culling Fort St. John BC $48,869.37

7 Riley Duvall Checotah OK $44,480.92

8 Cameron Morman Glen Ullin ND $41,567.84

9 Tyler Pearson Louisville MS $41,456.65

10 Kyle Irwin Robertsdale AL $40,108.45

11 Tanner Brunner Ramona KS $38,465.84

12 Tanner Milan Cochrane AB $36,562.99

13 Stetson Jorgensen Blackfoot ID $35,406.37

14 Blake Knowles Heppner OR $35,355.48

15 Dakota Eldridge Elko NV $35,173.57

16 Will Lummus West Point MS $35,158.71

17 Josh Clark Belgrade MT $33,970.76

18 Nick Guy Sparta WI $33,447.47

19 Juan Alcazar Jr Okeechobee FL $32,134.56

20 Blake Mindemann Blanchard OK $31,845.37

21 Dirk Tavenner Rigby ID $30,948.21

22 Chason Floyd Buffalo SD $30,881.00

23 Curtis Cassidy Donalda AB $28,874.60

24 Justin Shaffer Hallsville TX $28,828.25

25 Jacob Edler State Center IA $28,725.32

26 Cody Devers Balko OK $28,662.90

27 Sterling Lambert Fallon NV $25,416.62

28 Bridger Chambers Stevensville MT $25,383.78

29 Clayton Hass Weatherford TX $25,060.63

30 Matt Reeves Cross Plains TX $24,955.88

31 Cody Cabral Hilo HI $24,618.22

32 J.D. Struxness Milan MN $23,749.59

33 Aaron Vosler Laramie WY $22,770.27

34 Harley Cole Okotoks AB $22,622.73

35 Luke Branquinho Los Alamos CA $22,423.45

36 Denell Henderson Damascus AR $21,865.52

37 Trevor Knowles Mount Vernon OR $19,852.52

38 Don Payne Stephenville TX $19,762.67

39 Jacob Talley keatchie LA $19,541.66

40 Taz Olson Prairie City SD $19,459.31

41 Eli Lord Sturgis SD $17,418.10

42 Jace Melvin Fort Piere SD $17,224.33

43 Jesse Brown Baker City OR $17,179.88

44 Levi Rudd Chelsea OK $17,171.79

45 Brendan Laye Consort AB $17,154.55

46 Tucker Allen Oak View CA $16,890.02

47 Mike McGinn Haines OR $16,832.27

48 Gary Gilbert Springtown TX $16,581.83

49 Bridger Anderson Carrington ND $14,739.55

50 Dalton Massey Hermiston OR $13,832.96

Team roping (Headers)

Rank Name City State Earnings

1 Ty Blasingame Casper WY $73,228.67

2 Clay Smith Broken Bow OK $66,970.17

3 Coleman Proctor Pryor OK $65,032.47

4 Riley Minor Ellensburg WA $58,799.74

5 Cody Snow Los Olivos CA $47,066.95

6 Luke Brown Rock hill SC $46,835.30

7 Paul David Tierney Oklahoma City OK $43,447.99

8 Tate Kirchenschlager Yuma CO $40,757.95

9 Jake Cooper Monument NM $38,289.49

10 Kaleb Driggers Hoboken GA $35,512.82

11 Clay Tryan Billings MT $33,505.01

12 Chad Masters Cedar Hill TN $32,104.62

13 Tyler Wade Terrell TX $31,354.77

14 Matt Sherwood Pima AZ $27,143.09

15 Dustin Egusquiza Mariana FL $25,456.70

16 Steven Duby Hereford OR $24,934.53

17 Spencer Mitchell Orange Cove CA $23,440.80

18 Brenten Hall Stephenville TX $23,302.64

19 Blake Hirdes Turlock CA $22,505.98

20 Cory Kidd V Statesville NC $22,400.48

21 Billy Bob Brown Carbon TX $20,642.78

22 Tanner Baldwin Vail AZ $20,568.56

23 Derrick Begay Seba Dalkai AZ $20,250.42

24 Clayton Van Aken Descanso CA $19,880.20

25 Jr. Dees Aurora SD $19,549.12

26 Bubba Buckaloo Kingston OK $19,323.31

27 Ryan Reed Oakdale CA $19,253.00

28 Payden Emmett Ponca AR $18,904.20

29 Garrett Tonozzi Lampasas TX $18,707.51

30 Marcus Theriot Poplarville MS $18,632.86

31 Erich Rogers Round Rock AZ $18,613.33

32 Dylan Gordon Comanche OK $17,955.17

33 Kolton Schmidt Barrhead AB $17,945.89

34 Aaron Tsinigine Tuba City AZ $17,841.58

35 Bart Brunson Terry MS $17,582.21

36 Kal Fuller Bozeman MT $17,192.66

37 Dustin Bird Cut Bank MT $16,899.59

38 Nick Sartain Yukon OK $16,445.24

39 Garrett Rogers Baker City OR $15,280.31

40 Lane Karney Creston CA $14,819.21

41 Nelson Wyatt Clanton AL $14,478.42

42 Keven Daniel Franklin TN $14,376.03

43 Charly Crawford Prineville OR $14,126.81

44 Clay Ullery Two Hills AB $13,901.81

45 Jacob Dagenhart Statesville NC $13,844.51

46 Joshua Torres Ocala FL $13,660.31

47 Logan Olson Flandreau SD $13,369.76

48 Casey Tew Billing MT $13,281.39

49 Laramie Allen Llano TX $12,473.38

50 Manny Egusquiza Jr. Marianna FL $12,404.58

Team roping (Heelers)

Rank Name City State Earnings

1 Kyle Lockett Visalia CA $86,560.66

2 Ryan Motes Weatherford TX $72,447.83

3 Jake Long Coffeyville KS $60,150.52

4 Brady Minor Ellensburg WA $58,799.74

5 Paul Eaves lonedell MO $50,890.74

6 Tanner Braden Dewey OK $43,447.99

7 Caleb Anderson Mocksville NC $38,289.49

8 Wesley Thorp Throckmorton TX $37,899.47

9 Hunter Koch Vernon TX $37,330.26

10 Junior Nogueira Burleson TX $35,512.82

11 Ross Ashford Lott TX $35,193.09

12 Travis Graves Jay OK $33,505.01

13 Joseph Harrison Overbrook OK $33,192.75

14 Trey Yates Pueblo CO $27,805.26

15 Jade Corkill Fallon NV $25,095.88

16 Chase Tryan Helena MT $23,302.64

17 Kory Koontz Stephenville TX $23,221.82

18 Chase Boekhaus Rolla KS $22,848.44

19 Nano Garza Las Cruces NM $22,756.19

20 Jason Duby Klamath Falls OR $22,434.53

21 Billie Jack Saebens Nowata OK $22,134.97

22 Logan Medlin Tatum NM $21,635.73

23 Jake Minor Ellensburg WA $20,305.28

24 Jake Edwards Fort Ann NY $20,262.76

25 Tyler Worley Berryville AR $19,736.55

26 Cody Doescher Webbers Falls OK $19,183.27

27 Lane Siggins Coolidge AZ $18,697.45

28 Coleby Payne Lipan TX $18,543.56

29 Ty Arnold Midway TX $18,462.80

30 Cory Petska Marana AZ $18,262.39

31 Cole Davison Stephenville TX $17,882.11

32 Monty Joe Petska Turlock CA $17,602.11

33 Dustin Davis Terrell TX $16,568.22

34 Austin Rogers Crescent OK $16,445.24

35 Will Woodfin Marshall TX $16,346.27

36 Brad Culpepper Sylvester GA $16,070.33

37 Levi Lord Sturgis SD $15,615.12

38 Jason Johe San Luis Obispo CA $15,291.25

39 Zack Mabry Piedmont AL $14,898.25

40 Jeremy Buhler Arrowwood AB $14,667.88

41 Shay Dixon Carroll La junta CO $14,510.34

42 Joe Day Bernard IA $14,367.63

43 Jonathan Torres Ocala FL $14,272.00

44 Jett Hillman McAlester OK $14,243.27

45 Riley Warren Stettler AB $13,901.83

46 Heath Williams Ozark AR $13,885.03

47 Wesley Brunson Terry MS $13,624.03

48 Brandon Bates Phoenix AZ $13,504.16

49 Brent Miller Mauston WI $13,441.24

50 Trace Porter Leesville LA $13,212.44

Saddle bronc riding

Rank Name City State Earnings

1 Ryder Wright Beaver UT $146,596.34

2 Zeke Thurston Big Valley AB $113,920.00

3 Jesse Wright Milford UT $80,391.55

4 Chase Brooks Deer Lodge MT $78,038.61

5 Jake Watson Hudsons Hope BC $70,993.88

6 Jacobs Crawley Boerne TX $67,353.17

7 Sterling Crawley Stephenville TX $65,540.86

8 Spencer Wright Milford UT $62,112.57

9 Bradley Harter Loranger LA $56,191.27

10 Rusty Wright Milford UT $55,296.05

11 Isaac Diaz Desdemona TX $52,519.52

12 Wade Sundell Boxholm IA $43,285.27

13 Jesse Kruse Great Falls MT $42,563.75

14 Dawson Hay wildwood AB $39,147.25

15 Cody DeMoss Heflin LA $36,894.09

16 Mitch Pollock Winnemucca NV $36,173.20

17 Kolby Wanchuk Sherwood Park AB $35,635.21

18 JJ Elshere Hereford SD $35,142.37

19 Colt Gordon Comanche OK $33,627.74

20 Lefty Holman Visalia CA $32,371.25

21 Jade Blackwell Rapid City SD $31,331.53

22 Shorty Garrett Eagle Butte SD $28,798.69

23 Taos Muncy Corona NM $26,698.89

24 Jake Finlay Goondiwindi QL $26,317.16

25 Layton Green Meeting creek AB $26,241.50

26 Joey Sonnier New Iberia LA $25,206.27

27 Allen Boore Axtell UT $24,957.75

28 Cort Scheer Elsmere NE $22,508.84

29 Dean Wadsworth Buffalo Gap TX $21,925.58

30 Stetson Wright Milford UT $21,353.70

31 Brody Cress Hillsdale WY $21,032.69

32 Jake Wright Milford UT $19,729.11

33 Hardy Braden Welch OK $19,039.05

34 Wyatt Casper Pampa TX $18,253.67

35 Ross Griffin Tularosa NM $18,069.34

36 Leon Fountain Socorro NM $17,472.54

37 Clay Elliott Nanton AB $17,418.32

38 Treyson Antonick Overton TX $15,780.63

39 Joe Harper Paradise Valley NV $15,615.27

40 Cole Elshere Faith SD $15,422.09

41 CoBurn Bradshaw Beaver UT $15,143.14

42 Dusty Hausauer dickinson ND $14,598.83

43 Johnny Espeland Tygh Valley OR $14,372.99

44 Tyrel Larsen Weatherford OK $13,944.19

45 Ty Manke Rapid City SD $13,097.18

46 Samuel Kelts Millarville AB $13,060.85

47 Shane Proctor Grand Coulee WA $11,887.98

48 Josh Davison Miles City MT $11,531.20

49 Ben Andersen Eckville AB $11,021.09

50 Nick LaDuke Knightsen CA $10,925.82

Tie-down roping

Rank Name City State Earnings

1 Michael Otero Weatherford TX $81,603.84

2 Caleb Smidt Bellville TX $74,005.34

3 Tyson Durfey Brock TX $73,951.19

4 Shane Hanchey Sulphur LA $66,976.43

5 Tuf Cooper Decatur TX $60,806.62

6 Haven Meged Miles City MT $58,360.56

7 Riley Pruitt Gering NE $49,111.06

8 Taylor Santos Creston CA $47,240.88

9 Rhen Richard Roosevelt UT $46,934.41

10 Marty Yates Stephenville TX $45,416.52

11 Westyn Hughes Caldwell TX $44,606.00

12 Cooper Martin Alma KS $40,558.48

13 Ryan Jarrett Comanche OK $38,964.52

14 Ty Harris San Angelo TX $38,291.74

15 Timber Moore Aubrey TX $36,804.88

16 Tyler Milligan Pawhuska OK $35,916.38

17 Adam Gray Seymour TX $33,846.02

18 Cimarron Boardman Stephenville TX $33,351.02

19 Blake Ash Aurora MO $32,991.10

20 Matt Shiozawa Chubbuck ID $32,828.64

21 Cody Craig Wendell ID $32,391.27

22 Jake Pratt Ellensburg WA $31,808.13

23 Justin Thigpen Waycross GA $30,815.44

24 Ryle Smith Oakdale CA $28,250.91

25 Cody McCartney Ottawa Lake MI $27,984.34

26 Kyle Lucas Carstairs AB $26,228.44

27 Caddo Lewallen Morrison OK $25,993.23

28 Shad Mayfield Clovis NM $25,256.69

29 Monty Lewis Hereford TX $24,984.37

30 Cade Swor Winnie TX $23,975.63

31 John Douch Huntsville TX $22,962.86

32 Dane Kissack Spearfish SD $20,332.46

33 Ike Fontenot Ville Platte LA $20,153.57

34 Jesse Clark Portales NM $20,101.51

35 Justin Smith Leesville LA $19,785.02

36 Scott Kormos Teague TX $19,724.37

37 Seth Cooke Millsap TX $19,610.88

38 Cory Solomon Prairie View TX $19,589.07

39 Cody Huber Albia IA $19,116.99

40 Landon McClaugherty Tilden TX $18,962.79

41 Clayton Smith Eckville AB $18,875.31

42 Marcos Costa Menard TX $17,605.22

43 Blane Cox Cameron TX $17,143.69

44 Lane Livingston Seymour TX $17,130.16

45 Bo Pickett Caldwell ID $16,047.62

46 Joey Dickens Loveland CO $15,855.92

47 Clif Cooper Decatur TX $15,414.43

48 Trenton Smith Bigfoot TX $15,068.30

49 Hadley DeShazo Ash Flat AR $14,318.46

50 J.D. McCuistion Collinsville TX $14,211.81

Steer roping

Rank Name City State Earnings

1 Vin Fisher Jr. Andrews TX $41,612.59

2 Trevor Brazile Decatur TX $39,982.33

3 Tuf Cooper Decatur TX $32,244.80

4 Scott Snedecor Fredericksburg TX $25,479.41

5 Chet Herren Pawhuska OK $23,509.88

6 Tony Reina wharton TX $22,828.49

7 Chris Glover Keenesburg CO $22,211.19

8 J. Tom Fisher Andrews TX $21,855.10

9 Garrett Hale Snyder TX $21,119.50

10 Jess Tierney Hermosa SD $20,267.04

11 Cole Patterson Pratt KS $19,735.64

12 Landon McClaugherty Tilden TX $19,453.80

13 Shay Good Abilene TX $19,020.57

14 Rocky Patterson Pratt KS $18,292.96

15 Brady Garten Oologah OK $17,909.12

16 Cody Lee Gatesville TX $17,276.86

17 Brodie Poppino Big Cabin OK $15,045.56

18 Jason Evans Glen Rose TX $14,770.67

19 Trenton Johnson Blue Mound KS $14,007.33

20 Kelton McMillen Paden OK $13,054.82

21 Roger Branch Wellston OK $12,820.30

22 Corey Ross Liberty Hill TX $12,758.63

23 Jarrett Blessing Paradise TX $11,947.36

24 Ora Taton Rapid City SD $10,921.30

25 Troy Tillard Douglas WY $10,542.24

26 J.P. Wickett Sallisaw OK $10,329.49

27 Thomas Smith Barnsdall OK $10,197.76

28 Kim Ziegelgruber Edmond OK $9,703.66

29 Reo Lohse Kaycee WY $9,457.59

30 Jim Locke Miami TX $9,419.53

31 Bryce Davis Ovalo TX $8,571.29

32 John E. Bland Turkey TX $8,079.04

33 Bill Benson Laurel MT $7,149.01

34 Travis Mills Gillette WY $7,124.93

35 Mike Chase McAlester OK $6,761.04

36 Ty Herd Irene TX $6,319.27

37 Billy Good Wynnewood OK $6,245.38

38 Brian Garr Bell Fourche SD $6,007.58

39 Walter Priestly Robstown TX $6,001.42

40 Lawson Plemons Axtell TX $5,790.89

41 Neal Wood New Ulm TX $5,668.37

42 Ryan Willberg Lott TX $5,416.42

43 Colt Williams Sulphur OK $5,170.81

44 Will McBride Ogallala NE $4,909.49

45 Trey Wallace George West TX $4,834.38

46 Marty Jones Hobbs NM $4,780.34

47 Clay Smith Broken Bow OK $4,554.86

48 Ryan Rochlitz Minatare NE $4,471.17

49 Blake Deckard Wagoner OK $3,964.46

50 Van Hale Snyder TX $3,940.27

Bull riding

Rank Name City State Earnings

1 Sage Kimzey Strong City OK $123,743.82

2 Trevor Kastner Roff OK $94,635.46

3 Parker Breding Edgar MT $93,556.54

4 Stetson Wright Milford UT $79,227.70

5 Clayton Sellars Fruitland Park FL $77,289.83

6 Trey Benton III Rock Island TX $72,013.48

7 Tyler Bingham Honeyville UT $71,929.77

8 Garrett Smith Rexburg ID $64,244.18

9 Boudreaux Campbell Crockett TX $63,550.24

10 Jeff Askey Athens TX $61,091.50

11 Trey Kimzey Strong City OK $59,150.90

12 Josh Frost Randlett UT $56,899.74

13 Trevor Reiste Linden IA $52,101.92

14 Lon Danley Tularosa NM $51,414.64

15 Cole Melancon Liberty TX $45,637.46

16 Aaron Williams Pismo Beach CA $43,091.27

17 Koby Radley Montpelier LA $42,985.75

18 J.W. Harris Goldthwaite TX $42,938.43

19 Ruger Piva Challis ID $41,776.71

20 Tristan Mize Bryan TX $41,112.39

21 Roscoe Jarboe New Plymouth ID $35,939.68

22 Chase Dougherty Canby OR $35,528.73

23 Daylon Swearingen Rochelle GA $34,554.21

24 Dallee Mason Weiser ID $33,409.69

25 Joseph McConnel Bloomfield NM $30,784.46

26 Garrett Tribble Slick OK $30,560.23

27 Jordan Spears Redding CA $30,530.23

28 Garrett Wickett Battle Creek NE $30,092.63

29 Brady Portenier Caldwell ID $29,855.54

30 Foster McCraw Navasota TX $29,476.08

31 J.T. Moore Alvin TX $29,313.72

32 Eli Vastbinder Union Grove NC $28,378.15

33 Brody Yeary Morgan Mill TX $27,951.22

34 Jesse Petri Palestine TX $24,815.78

35 Elijah Mora Wiggins CO $23,804.20

36 Dalan Duncan Ballard UT $23,300.02

37 Bayle Worden Charleston TX $22,920.09

38 Jordan Hansen Ponoka AB $22,247.59

39 Joe Frost Randlett UT $21,679.40

40 Dustin Boquet Bourg LA $21,369.38

41 Scottie Knapp Edgewood NM $18,885.70

42 Gray Essary III Somerville TN $18,432.23

43 Chris Bechthold Booker TX $18,232.57

44 Dylan Hice Vick Escalon CA $17,436.01

45 Nic Lica Garden City MI $16,754.36

46 Jeff Bertus Avon SD $16,673.84

47 Corey Atwell Moravian Falls NC $16,667.50

48 Jared Parsonage Maple Creek SK $16,529.69

49 Reid Barker Comfort TX $16,470.67

50 Riker Carter Stone ID $15,895.54

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Sage Kimzey of Strong City, Okla. gets upended by "Mortimer" after completing his bul ...
2019 NFR comes to Las Vegas in December
RJ

The National Finals Rodeo, the season-ending championship for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, will take place from Dec. 5 to 14 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

2018 NFR Las Vegas, Day 10 — PHOTOS
RJ

The National Finals Rodeo ended its annual 10-day run at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday.

 
2018 NFR Las Vegas 10th go-round results
RJ

Here are the National Finals Rodeo tenth and final performance results from Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018.

Trevor Brazile wins 14th all-around title in final NFR
By / RJ

Trevor Brazile secured his 14th all-around championship Saturday by winning the final go-round in tie-down roping to finish with $335,679.98 at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.