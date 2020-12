2020 NFR Texas 2nd go-round results

Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, clings to the gate after being thrown from Pickup Man in Bull Riding during the tenth go round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. He was then named the All-Around World Champion. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images