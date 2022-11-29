2022 National Finals Rodeo competitors

Here are the competitors taking part in the 2022 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Shad Mayfield of Clovis, N.M., eyes his animal in Tie-Down Roping during the sixth round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Jordon Briggs of Tolar, Texas, competes in the barrel racing event during the tenth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Jess Pope performs on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, on Day 10 of the Nationals Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas. (Clay Guardipeee / PRCA)

Cole Reiner heads the field in bareback riding for this year’s Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas Mack Center. (Roseanna Sales/NFR)

Kaleb Driggers competes in the team roping event during the 3rd go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Junior Nogueira of Brazil (16) competes in team roping during the tenth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Stetson Wright won his second all-around Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association title in a row. He competed at the National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas. Photo courtesy of the PRCA.

Kaycee Feild of Genola, Utah, rides Famous Dex in Bareback Riding during the fifth round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Bareback Rider Jess Pope of Waverly, KS., rides Night Crawler for a first place score during the opening night of Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Josh Frost of Radlett, Utah rides Rebeloution in the Bull Riding competition during the first go-around of the 10-day Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kaycee Feild of Genola, Utah rides Life Jacket during Bareback Riding in the fifth go-around of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sage Kimzey of Strong City, Okla. rides SweetPro's Bruiser during Bull Riding in the eighth go-round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Tyler Wade of Terrell, TX., and Trey Yates of Pueblo, CO., celebrate their Team Roping win during the opening night of Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jess Pope of Waverly, Kan., competes in the bareback riding event during the tenth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Jess Pope of Waverly, Kan., competes in the bareback riding event during the tenth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Jordon Briggs of Tolar, Texas, competes in the barrel racing event during the tenth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Caleb Smidt of Belville, Texas, competes in the tie-down event during the tenth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Jess Pope of Waverly, Kan., rides Irish Eyes in Bareback Riding during the sixth round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Jess Pope of Waverly, Kan. competes in the bareback riding event during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Stetson Dell Wright of Milford, Utah competes in the saddle bronc riding event during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, competes in the saddle bronc riding event during the ninth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Stetson Jorgensen of Blackfoot, Idaho, turns a steer during a first place time of 3.40 seconds in Steer Wrestling at the seventh go-round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Competitors in the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas:

Bareback Riding

1. Cole Reiner, Buffalo, WY

2. Jess Pope, Waverly, KS

3. Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, MT

4. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, IA

5. Rocker Steiner, Weatherford, TX

6. Leighton Berry, Weatherford, TX

7. Kaycee Feild, Genola, UT

8. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, CA

9. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, MN

10. Cole Franks, Clarendon, TX

11. Tilden Hooper, Carthage, TX

12. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba

13. Clayton Biglow, Clements, CA

14. Ty Breuer, Mandan, ND

15. Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, NE

Steer Wrestling

1. Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfoot, ID

2. J.D. Struxness, Milan, MN

3. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, LA

4. Will Lummus, Byhalia, MS

5. Hunter Cure, Holliday, TX

6. Ty Erickson, Helena, MT

7. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, NV

8. Tristan Martin, Sulfur, LA

9. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, AL

10. Tanner Brunner, Ramona, KS

11. Jesse Brown, Baker City, OR

12. Rowdy Parrot, Mamou, LA

13. Dirk Tavenner, Ridby, ID

14. Timmy Sparing, Helena, MT

15. Nick Guy, Sparta, WI

Team Roping – Headers

1. Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, GA

2. Clay Tryan, Billings, MT

3. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, OK

4. Andrew Ward, Edmond, OK

5. Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, FL

6. Tanner Tomlinson, Angleton, TX

7. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, UT

8. Tyler Wade, Terrell, TX

9. Jr. Dees, Aurora, SD

10. Lightning Aguilera, Athens, TX

11. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, CA

12. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, WA

13. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, TN

14. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, OK

15. Jake Orman, Prairie, MS

Team Roping – Heelers

1. Junior N0guera, Presidente Prudente, Brazil

2. Jake Long, Coffeyville, KS

3. Buddy Hawkins, Stephenville, TX

4. Jade Corkill, Fallon, NV

5. Logan Medlin, Tatum, NM

6. Travis Graves, Jay, OK

7. Patrick Smith, Lipan, TX

8. Jeremy Buhler, Arr0ww00d, AB

9. Trey Yates, Pueblo, CO

10. Levi Lord, Sturgis, SD

11. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, TX

12. Joseph Harrison, Marietta, GA

13. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, WA

14. Brye Crites, Welch, OK

15. Jonathan Torres, Ocala, FL

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Stetson Dell Wright, Milford, UT

2. Sage Newman, Melstone, MT

3. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, WY

4. Ryder Wright, Beaver, UT

5. Lefty Holman, Visalia, CA

6. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, AB

7. Logan Hay, Wildwood, AB

8. Layton Green, Millarville, AB

9. Kade Bruno, Challis, ID

10. Kolby Wanchuk, Sherwood Park, AB

11. Wyatt Casper, Miami, TX

12. Kole Ashbacher, Arrowwood, AB

13. Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, MT

14. Dawson Hay, Wildwood, AB

15. Tanner Butner, Daniel, WY

Tie-Down Roping

1. Shad Mayfield, Clovis, NM

2. John Douch, Huntsville, TX

3. Haven Meged, Miles City, MT

4. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, TX

5. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, LA

6. Marty Yates, Stephenville, TX

7. Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, LA

8. Riley Webb, Denton, TX

9. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX

10. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, TX

11. Ty Harris, San Angelo, TX

12. Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, OK

13. Hunter Herrin, Apache, OK

14. Macon Murphy, Keatchie, LA

15. Kinkade Henry, Mount Pleasant, TX

Barrel Racing

1. Jordon Briggs, Tolar, TX

2. Wenda Johnson, Pawhuska, OK

3. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, TX

4. Dona Kay Rule, Minco, OK

5. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, TX

6. Shelley Morgan, Eustace, TX

7. Sissy Wnn, Chapman Ranch, TX

8. Margo Crowther, Fort Meyers, FL

9. Kassie Mowry, Dublin, TX

10. Bailey Chote, Fort Worth, TX

11. Emily Miller-Beisel, Weatherford, TX

12. Jessica Routier, Buffalo, TX

13. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, SD

14. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampass, TX

15. Leslie Smalygo, Skiatook, OK

Bull Riding

1. Stetson Dell Wright, Milford, UT

2. Josh Frost, Randlett, UT

3. Jess Akey, Athens, TX

4. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, ID

5. Tristan Hutchings, Monteview, ID

6. Trevor Kastner. Roff, OK

7. Maverick Potter, Waxahachie, TX

8. Trey Kimzey, Strong City, OK

9. Ky Hamilton, Mackay, AU

10. Jared Parsonage, Maple Creek, SK

11. Trey Holston, Fort Scott, KS

12. JR Stratford, Byers, KS

13. Creek Young, Rogersville, MO

14. Lukasey Morris, Union City, OK

15. Reid Oftedahl, Raymond, MN