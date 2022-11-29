2022 National Finals Rodeo competitors
Competitors in the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas:
Bareback Riding
1. Cole Reiner, Buffalo, WY
2. Jess Pope, Waverly, KS
3. Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, MT
4. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, IA
5. Rocker Steiner, Weatherford, TX
6. Leighton Berry, Weatherford, TX
7. Kaycee Feild, Genola, UT
8. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, CA
9. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, MN
10. Cole Franks, Clarendon, TX
11. Tilden Hooper, Carthage, TX
12. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba
13. Clayton Biglow, Clements, CA
14. Ty Breuer, Mandan, ND
15. Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, NE
Steer Wrestling
1. Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfoot, ID
2. J.D. Struxness, Milan, MN
3. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, LA
4. Will Lummus, Byhalia, MS
5. Hunter Cure, Holliday, TX
6. Ty Erickson, Helena, MT
7. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, NV
8. Tristan Martin, Sulfur, LA
9. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, AL
10. Tanner Brunner, Ramona, KS
11. Jesse Brown, Baker City, OR
12. Rowdy Parrot, Mamou, LA
13. Dirk Tavenner, Ridby, ID
14. Timmy Sparing, Helena, MT
15. Nick Guy, Sparta, WI
Team Roping – Headers
1. Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, GA
2. Clay Tryan, Billings, MT
3. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, OK
4. Andrew Ward, Edmond, OK
5. Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, FL
6. Tanner Tomlinson, Angleton, TX
7. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, UT
8. Tyler Wade, Terrell, TX
9. Jr. Dees, Aurora, SD
10. Lightning Aguilera, Athens, TX
11. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, CA
12. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, WA
13. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, TN
14. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, OK
15. Jake Orman, Prairie, MS
Team Roping – Heelers
1. Junior N0guera, Presidente Prudente, Brazil
2. Jake Long, Coffeyville, KS
3. Buddy Hawkins, Stephenville, TX
4. Jade Corkill, Fallon, NV
5. Logan Medlin, Tatum, NM
6. Travis Graves, Jay, OK
7. Patrick Smith, Lipan, TX
8. Jeremy Buhler, Arr0ww00d, AB
9. Trey Yates, Pueblo, CO
10. Levi Lord, Sturgis, SD
11. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, TX
12. Joseph Harrison, Marietta, GA
13. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, WA
14. Brye Crites, Welch, OK
15. Jonathan Torres, Ocala, FL
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Stetson Dell Wright, Milford, UT
2. Sage Newman, Melstone, MT
3. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, WY
4. Ryder Wright, Beaver, UT
5. Lefty Holman, Visalia, CA
6. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, AB
7. Logan Hay, Wildwood, AB
8. Layton Green, Millarville, AB
9. Kade Bruno, Challis, ID
10. Kolby Wanchuk, Sherwood Park, AB
11. Wyatt Casper, Miami, TX
12. Kole Ashbacher, Arrowwood, AB
13. Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, MT
14. Dawson Hay, Wildwood, AB
15. Tanner Butner, Daniel, WY
Tie-Down Roping
1. Shad Mayfield, Clovis, NM
2. John Douch, Huntsville, TX
3. Haven Meged, Miles City, MT
4. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, TX
5. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, LA
6. Marty Yates, Stephenville, TX
7. Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, LA
8. Riley Webb, Denton, TX
9. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX
10. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, TX
11. Ty Harris, San Angelo, TX
12. Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, OK
13. Hunter Herrin, Apache, OK
14. Macon Murphy, Keatchie, LA
15. Kinkade Henry, Mount Pleasant, TX
Barrel Racing
1. Jordon Briggs, Tolar, TX
2. Wenda Johnson, Pawhuska, OK
3. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, TX
4. Dona Kay Rule, Minco, OK
5. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, TX
6. Shelley Morgan, Eustace, TX
7. Sissy Wnn, Chapman Ranch, TX
8. Margo Crowther, Fort Meyers, FL
9. Kassie Mowry, Dublin, TX
10. Bailey Chote, Fort Worth, TX
11. Emily Miller-Beisel, Weatherford, TX
12. Jessica Routier, Buffalo, TX
13. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, SD
14. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampass, TX
15. Leslie Smalygo, Skiatook, OK
Bull Riding
1. Stetson Dell Wright, Milford, UT
2. Josh Frost, Randlett, UT
3. Jess Akey, Athens, TX
4. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, ID
5. Tristan Hutchings, Monteview, ID
6. Trevor Kastner. Roff, OK
7. Maverick Potter, Waxahachie, TX
8. Trey Kimzey, Strong City, OK
9. Ky Hamilton, Mackay, AU
10. Jared Parsonage, Maple Creek, SK
11. Trey Holston, Fort Scott, KS
12. JR Stratford, Byers, KS
13. Creek Young, Rogersville, MO
14. Lukasey Morris, Union City, OK
15. Reid Oftedahl, Raymond, MN