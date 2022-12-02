2022 NFR Las Vegas 1st go-round results
Here are the 1st go-round results from the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
Here are the 1st go-round results from the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
Bareback Riding
1. Kaycee Feild, 87.5 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics’ Bronc Riding Nation, $28,914
2. Jess Pope, 87, $22,851
3. Tilden Hooper, 86.5, $17,255
4. Orin Larsen, 86, $12,125
5. (tie) Tim O’Connell and Cole Franks, 85.5, $6,063
7. (tie) Rocker Steiner, Clayton Biglow and Ty Breuer, 85
10. (tie) Cole Reiner, R.C. Landingham and Garrett Shadbolt, 83.5
13. Tanner Aus, 82
14. Caleb Bennett, 79
15. Leighton Berry, 72.5.
World Standings
1. Jess Pope, $192,110
2. Cole Reiner, $170,971
3. Kaycee Feild, $170,056
4. Caleb Bennett, $157,290
5. Tim O’Connell; $145,625
6. Rocker Steiner; $144,328
7. R.C. Landingham, $140,524
8. Tilden Hooper, $140,443
9. Leighton Berry, $140,194
10. Tanner Aus, $137,132
11. Orin Larsen, $133,784
12. Cole Franks, $132,489
13. Clayton Biglow, $119,820
14. Ty Breuer, $114,195
15. Garrett Shadbolt, $113,949.
Steer Wrestling
1. Nick Guy, 3.8 seconds, $28,914
2. Jesse Brown, 4.0, $22,851
3. Stetson Jorgensen, 4.2, $17,255
4. Ty Erickson, 4.5, $12,125
5. (tie) Tristan Martin and Kyle Irwin, 4.7, $6,063 each
7. Rowdy Parrott, 5.1; 8. Hunter Cure, 5.5
9. Tyler Waguespack, 5.9
10. Dakota Eldridge, 6.0
11. J.D. Struxness, 6.8
12. Dirk Tavenner, 7.0
13. Tanner Brunner, 11.60
14. Will Lummus, 13.9
15. Timmy Sparing, NT.
World Standings
1. Stetson Jorgensen, $161,916
2. Tyler Waguespack, $133,872
3. J.D. Struxness, $133,649
4. Ty Erickson, $129,909
5. Will Lummus, $129,781
6. Jesse Brown, $125,564
7. Tristan Martin, $120,615
8. Hunter Cure, $119,529
9. Nick Guy, $116,935
10. Kyle Irwin, $114,417
11. Dakota Eldridge, $114, 098
12. Tanner Brunner, $106,271
13. Rowdy Parrott, $94,861
14. Dirk Tavenner, $94,532
15. Timmy Sparing, $91,312.
Team Roping
1. Jr. Dees/Levi Lord, 4.3 seconds, $28,914
2. Clay Tryan/Jade Corkill, 4.5, $22,851
3. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 4.7, $17,255
4. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 5.2, $12,125
5. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 5.3, $7,462
6. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 5.6, $4,664
7. Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, 9.4
8. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 9.5
9. Lightning Aguilera/Jonathan Torres, 14.4
10. (tie) Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves and Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, Clay Smith/Jake Long and Jake Orman/Brye Crites, NT.
World Standings (headers)
1. Kaleb Driggers, $255,133
2. Clay Tryan, $177,514
3. Andrew Ward, $146,744
4. Jr. Dees, $134,959
5. Coleman Proctor, $125,355
6. Tanner Tomlinson, $117,368
7. Dustin Egusquiza, $116,022
8.Cody Snow, $109,304
9. Rhen Richard, $109,279
10. Tyler Wade, $108,573
11. Lightning Aguilera, $100,421
12. Riley Minor, $99,022
13. Clay Smith, $98,852
14. Chad Masters, $97,444
15. Jake Orman, $95,067.
World Standings (heeler)
1. Junior Nogueira, $255,133
2. Buddy Hawkins II, $145,201
3. Jade Corkill, $143,706
4. Jake Long, $140,332
5. Levi Lord, $136,357
6. Logan Medlin, $125,355
7. Patrick Smith, $117,368
8. Travis Graves, $116,737
9. Jeremy Buhler, $110,214
10. Wesley Thorp, $109,304
11. Trey Yates, $105,011
12. Joseph Harrison, $102,115
13. Brady Minor, $99,022
14. Brye Crites, $96,410
15. Jonathan Torres, $92,968.
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Sage Newman, 89 points on Big Stone Rodeo Inc.’s Rubels, $28,914
2. (tie) Zeke Thurston and Dawson Hay, 87.5, $20,053 each
4. Kolby Wanchuk, 87, $12,125
5. (tie) Brody Cress and Lefty Holman, 86.5, $6,063 each
7. (tie) Stetson Wright and Kole Ashbacher, 85
9. Kade Bruno, 84.5
10. Wyatt Casper, 83.5
11. Logan Hay, 82
12. Layton Green, 80.5
13. Tanner Butner, 80
14. Ryder Wright, 77.5
15. Chase Brooks, NS.
World Standings
1. Sage Newman, $292,105
2. Stetson Wright, $203,120
3. Brody Cress, $198,707
4. Zeke Thurston, $173,891
5. Ryder Wright, $171,920
6. Lefty Holman, $166,042
7. Kolby Wanchuk, $153,261
8. Logan Hay, $149,441
9. Layton Green, $148,993
10. Kade Bruno, $147,726
11. Dawson Hay, $141,771
12. Wyatt Casper, $133,802
13. Kole Ashbacher, $127,543
14. Chase Brooks, $123,992
15. Tanner Butner, $113,739.
Tie-Down Roping
1. Caleb Smidt, 7.5 seconds, $28,914
2. Kincade Henry, 8.1, $22,851
3. Hunter Herrin, 8.5, $17,255
4. Riley Webb, 8.7, $12,125
5. (tie) Haven Meged and Cory Solomon, 8.8, $6,063 each
7. Ty Harris, 9.6; 8. (tie) Marty Yates and Zack Jongbloed, 10.1
10. Shad Mayfield, 11.2
11. Macon Murphy, 12.4
12. Tyler Milligan, 17.1
13. Shane Hanchey, 19.9
14. (tie) John Douch and Tuf Cooper, NT.
World standings
1. Shad Mayfield, $213,508
2. Caleb Smidt, $188,430
3. John Douch, $176,729
4. Haven Meged, $172,090
5. Shane Hanchey, $142,782
6. Hunter Herrin, $142,026
7. Riley Webb, $139,631
8. Cory Solomon, $139,388
9. Zack Jongbloed, $135,251
10. Kincade Henry, $134,797
11. Tuf Cooper, $134,382
12. Marty Yates, $132,272
13. Tyler Milligan, $128,708
14. Ty Harris, $124,895
15. Macon Murphy, $115,793.
Barrel Racing
1. Wenda Johnson, 13.57 seconds, $28,914
2. Kassie Mowry, 13.65, $22,851
3. Jordon Briggs, 13.70, $17,255
4. Leslie Smalygo, 13.80, $12,125
5. Emily Beisel, 13.82, $7,462
6. Dona Kay Rule, 13.91, $4,664
7. Margo Crowther, 13.92
8. Bayleigh Choate, 13.97
9. Lisa Lockhart, 13.98
10. Shelley Morgan, 14.04
11. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 14.09
12. Stevi Hillman, 14.17
13. Sissy Winn, 14.19
14. Jessica Routier, 14.40
15. Hailey Kinsel, 18.89.
World standings
1. Jordon Briggs, $205,034
2. Wenda Johnson, $160,508
3. Dona Kay Rule, $142,105
4. Stevi Hillman, $130,602
5. Hailey Kinsel, $129,390
6. Kassie Mowry, $125,404
7. Shelley Morgan, $120,461
8. Sissy Winn, $111,848
9. Emily Beisel, $111,426
10. Margo Crowther, $106,871
11. Leslie Smalygo, $106,578
12. Bayleigh Choate, $100,893
13. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, $98,432
14. Jessica Routier, $96,863
15. Lisa Lockhart, $94,871.
Bull Riding
1. Tristen Hutchings, 90.5 points on Stockyards Pro Rodeo’s Party Animal, $28,914
2. Jeff Askey, 90, $22,851
3. Trevor Kastner, 89, $17,255
4. Josh Frost, 88, $12,125
5. Trey Kimzey, 86, $7,462
6. Stetson Wright, 83.5, $4,664
7. Garrett Smith, 82.5
8. Jared Parsonage, 81.5
9. (tie) Maverick Potter, Ky Hamilton, Trey Holston, JR Stratford, Creek Young, Lukasey Morris, Reid Oftedahl, Cole Fischer, NS.
World Standings
1. Stetson Wright, $335,262
2. Josh Frost, $250,682
3. Jeff Askey, $216,848
4. Tristen Hutchings, $166,897
5. Garrett Smith, $151,658
6. Trevor Kastner, $150,795
7. Trey Kimzey, $130,648
8. Maverick Potter, $126,065
9. Ky Hamilton, $122,651
10. Jared Parsonage, $122,314;
11. Trey Holston, $118,892
12. JR Stratford, $117,061
13. Creek Young, $110,670
14. Lukasey Morris, $110,667
15. Reid Oftedahl, $107,944
16. Cole Fischer, $106,330.
NATIONAL FINALS RODEO
When: 5:45 p.m. Friday-Dec. 10
Where: Thomas & Mack Center
TV: The Cowboy Channel, RFD-TV; Channels 603 and 345 (DirecTV); Channels 231 and 232 (DISH Network).