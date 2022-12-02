2022 NFR Las Vegas 1st go-round results

Here are the 1st go-round results from the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Bareback Riding

1. Kaycee Feild, 87.5 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics’ Bronc Riding Nation, $28,914

2. Jess Pope, 87, $22,851

3. Tilden Hooper, 86.5, $17,255

4. Orin Larsen, 86, $12,125

5. (tie) Tim O’Connell and Cole Franks, 85.5, $6,063

7. (tie) Rocker Steiner, Clayton Biglow and Ty Breuer, 85

10. (tie) Cole Reiner, R.C. Landingham and Garrett Shadbolt, 83.5

13. Tanner Aus, 82

14. Caleb Bennett, 79

15. Leighton Berry, 72.5.

World Standings

1. Jess Pope, $192,110

2. Cole Reiner, $170,971

3. Kaycee Feild, $170,056

4. Caleb Bennett, $157,290

5. Tim O’Connell; $145,625

6. Rocker Steiner; $144,328

7. R.C. Landingham, $140,524

8. Tilden Hooper, $140,443

9. Leighton Berry, $140,194

10. Tanner Aus, $137,132

11. Orin Larsen, $133,784

12. Cole Franks, $132,489

13. Clayton Biglow, $119,820

14. Ty Breuer, $114,195

15. Garrett Shadbolt, $113,949.

Steer Wrestling

1. Nick Guy, 3.8 seconds, $28,914

2. Jesse Brown, 4.0, $22,851

3. Stetson Jorgensen, 4.2, $17,255

4. Ty Erickson, 4.5, $12,125

5. (tie) Tristan Martin and Kyle Irwin, 4.7, $6,063 each

7. Rowdy Parrott, 5.1; 8. Hunter Cure, 5.5

9. Tyler Waguespack, 5.9

10. Dakota Eldridge, 6.0

11. J.D. Struxness, 6.8

12. Dirk Tavenner, 7.0

13. Tanner Brunner, 11.60

14. Will Lummus, 13.9

15. Timmy Sparing, NT.

World Standings

1. Stetson Jorgensen, $161,916

2. Tyler Waguespack, $133,872

3. J.D. Struxness, $133,649

4. Ty Erickson, $129,909

5. Will Lummus, $129,781

6. Jesse Brown, $125,564

7. Tristan Martin, $120,615

8. Hunter Cure, $119,529

9. Nick Guy, $116,935

10. Kyle Irwin, $114,417

11. Dakota Eldridge, $114, 098

12. Tanner Brunner, $106,271

13. Rowdy Parrott, $94,861

14. Dirk Tavenner, $94,532

15. Timmy Sparing, $91,312.

Team Roping

1. Jr. Dees/Levi Lord, 4.3 seconds, $28,914

2. Clay Tryan/Jade Corkill, 4.5, $22,851

3. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 4.7, $17,255

4. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 5.2, $12,125

5. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 5.3, $7,462

6. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 5.6, $4,664

7. Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, 9.4

8. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 9.5

9. Lightning Aguilera/Jonathan Torres, 14.4

10. (tie) Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves and Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, Clay Smith/Jake Long and Jake Orman/Brye Crites, NT.

World Standings (headers)

1. Kaleb Driggers, $255,133

2. Clay Tryan, $177,514

3. Andrew Ward, $146,744

4. Jr. Dees, $134,959

5. Coleman Proctor, $125,355

6. Tanner Tomlinson, $117,368

7. Dustin Egusquiza, $116,022

8.Cody Snow, $109,304

9. Rhen Richard, $109,279

10. Tyler Wade, $108,573

11. Lightning Aguilera, $100,421

12. Riley Minor, $99,022

13. Clay Smith, $98,852

14. Chad Masters, $97,444

15. Jake Orman, $95,067.

World Standings (heeler)

1. Junior Nogueira, $255,133

2. Buddy Hawkins II, $145,201

3. Jade Corkill, $143,706

4. Jake Long, $140,332

5. Levi Lord, $136,357

6. Logan Medlin, $125,355

7. Patrick Smith, $117,368

8. Travis Graves, $116,737

9. Jeremy Buhler, $110,214

10. Wesley Thorp, $109,304

11. Trey Yates, $105,011

12. Joseph Harrison, $102,115

13. Brady Minor, $99,022

14. Brye Crites, $96,410

15. Jonathan Torres, $92,968.

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Sage Newman, 89 points on Big Stone Rodeo Inc.’s Rubels, $28,914

2. (tie) Zeke Thurston and Dawson Hay, 87.5, $20,053 each

4. Kolby Wanchuk, 87, $12,125

5. (tie) Brody Cress and Lefty Holman, 86.5, $6,063 each

7. (tie) Stetson Wright and Kole Ashbacher, 85

9. Kade Bruno, 84.5

10. Wyatt Casper, 83.5

11. Logan Hay, 82

12. Layton Green, 80.5

13. Tanner Butner, 80

14. Ryder Wright, 77.5

15. Chase Brooks, NS.

World Standings

1. Sage Newman, $292,105

2. Stetson Wright, $203,120

3. Brody Cress, $198,707

4. Zeke Thurston, $173,891

5. Ryder Wright, $171,920

6. Lefty Holman, $166,042

7. Kolby Wanchuk, $153,261

8. Logan Hay, $149,441

9. Layton Green, $148,993

10. Kade Bruno, $147,726

11. Dawson Hay, $141,771

12. Wyatt Casper, $133,802

13. Kole Ashbacher, $127,543

14. Chase Brooks, $123,992

15. Tanner Butner, $113,739.

Tie-Down Roping

1. Caleb Smidt, 7.5 seconds, $28,914

2. Kincade Henry, 8.1, $22,851

3. Hunter Herrin, 8.5, $17,255

4. Riley Webb, 8.7, $12,125

5. (tie) Haven Meged and Cory Solomon, 8.8, $6,063 each

7. Ty Harris, 9.6; 8. (tie) Marty Yates and Zack Jongbloed, 10.1

10. Shad Mayfield, 11.2

11. Macon Murphy, 12.4

12. Tyler Milligan, 17.1

13. Shane Hanchey, 19.9

14. (tie) John Douch and Tuf Cooper, NT.

World standings

1. Shad Mayfield, $213,508

2. Caleb Smidt, $188,430

3. John Douch, $176,729

4. Haven Meged, $172,090

5. Shane Hanchey, $142,782

6. Hunter Herrin, $142,026

7. Riley Webb, $139,631

8. Cory Solomon, $139,388

9. Zack Jongbloed, $135,251

10. Kincade Henry, $134,797

11. Tuf Cooper, $134,382

12. Marty Yates, $132,272

13. Tyler Milligan, $128,708

14. Ty Harris, $124,895

15. Macon Murphy, $115,793.

Barrel Racing

1. Wenda Johnson, 13.57 seconds, $28,914

2. Kassie Mowry, 13.65, $22,851

3. Jordon Briggs, 13.70, $17,255

4. Leslie Smalygo, 13.80, $12,125

5. Emily Beisel, 13.82, $7,462

6. Dona Kay Rule, 13.91, $4,664

7. Margo Crowther, 13.92

8. Bayleigh Choate, 13.97

9. Lisa Lockhart, 13.98

10. Shelley Morgan, 14.04

11. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 14.09

12. Stevi Hillman, 14.17

13. Sissy Winn, 14.19

14. Jessica Routier, 14.40

15. Hailey Kinsel, 18.89.

World standings

1. Jordon Briggs, $205,034

2. Wenda Johnson, $160,508

3. Dona Kay Rule, $142,105

4. Stevi Hillman, $130,602

5. Hailey Kinsel, $129,390

6. Kassie Mowry, $125,404

7. Shelley Morgan, $120,461

8. Sissy Winn, $111,848

9. Emily Beisel, $111,426

10. Margo Crowther, $106,871

11. Leslie Smalygo, $106,578

12. Bayleigh Choate, $100,893

13. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, $98,432

14. Jessica Routier, $96,863

15. Lisa Lockhart, $94,871.

Bull Riding

1. Tristen Hutchings, 90.5 points on Stockyards Pro Rodeo’s Party Animal, $28,914

2. Jeff Askey, 90, $22,851

3. Trevor Kastner, 89, $17,255

4. Josh Frost, 88, $12,125

5. Trey Kimzey, 86, $7,462

6. Stetson Wright, 83.5, $4,664

7. Garrett Smith, 82.5

8. Jared Parsonage, 81.5

9. (tie) Maverick Potter, Ky Hamilton, Trey Holston, JR Stratford, Creek Young, Lukasey Morris, Reid Oftedahl, Cole Fischer, NS.

World Standings

1. Stetson Wright, $335,262

2. Josh Frost, $250,682

3. Jeff Askey, $216,848

4. Tristen Hutchings, $166,897

5. Garrett Smith, $151,658

6. Trevor Kastner, $150,795

7. Trey Kimzey, $130,648

8. Maverick Potter, $126,065

9. Ky Hamilton, $122,651

10. Jared Parsonage, $122,314;

11. Trey Holston, $118,892

12. JR Stratford, $117,061

13. Creek Young, $110,670

14. Lukasey Morris, $110,667

15. Reid Oftedahl, $107,944

16. Cole Fischer, $106,330.