2025 NFR Las Vegas 5th go-round results
Here are the 5th go-round results from the 2025 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025.
Bareback Riding:
Fifth round:
1. Rocker Steiner, 89 points on Brookman Rodeo’s Lunatic Heaven, $36,668
2. Sam Petersen, 88.75, $28,980
3. Wacey Schalla, 88, $21,882
4. Kade Sonnier, 87.75, $15,377
5. (tie) Cole Franks and Bradlee Miller, 87.25, $7,688 each
7. (tie) Jacek Frost, Tilden Hooper and Garrett Shadbolt, 86.5 each
10. Jess Pope, 86
11. Dean Thompson, 85.25
12. Mason Clements, 85
13. Cooper Cooke, 84.75
14. Jayco Roper, 84
15. Waylon Bourgeois, NS.
Average leaders:
1. Wacey Schalla, 434.25 points on five head
2. Rocker Steiner, 430.75
3. Sam Petersen, 428.5
4. Jess Pope, 426.75
5. Kade Sonnier, 422.75
6. Cole Franks, 421.75
7. Bradlee Miller, 420.5
8. Garrett Shadbolt, 420
9. Tilden Hooper, 416.25
10. Jayco Roper, 407.5
11. Waylon Bourgeois, 340.5 points on four head
12. Dean Thompson, 338.75
13. Jacek Frost, 327.5
14. Cooper Cooke, 255.5 points on three head
15. Mason Clements, 250.
World Standings:
1. Rocker Steiner, $421,185
2. Sam Petersen, $307,406
3. Jess Pope, $266,857
4. Wacey Schalla, $264,393
5. Bradlee Miller, $234,625
6. Kade Sonnier, $230,989
7. Cole Franks, $220,022
8. Waylon Bourgeois, $218,637
9. Dean Thompson, $203,051
10. Garrett Shadbolt, $202,805
11. Cooper Cooke, $189,262
12. Jacek Frost, $155,514
13. Jayco Roper, $149,775
14. Mason Clements, $140,131
15. Tilden Hooper, $139,951.
Steer Wrestling
Fifth round:
1. Scott Guenthner, 3.4 seconds, $36,668
2. Justin Shaffer, 3.5, $28,980
3. Will Lummus, 3.7, $21,882
4. J.D. Struxness, 4.0, $15,377
5. Rowdy Parrott, 4.1, $9,463
6. (tie) Kyle Irwin and Gavin Soileau, 4.5, $2,957 each
8. Stetson Jorgensen, 4.8
9. Jesse Brown, 5.4
10. Tucker Allen, 5.6
11. Dakota Eldridge, 9.8
12. Chance Howard, 18.7
13. Bridger Anderson, Ty Erickson and Tyler Waguespack, NT.
Average leaders:
1. Tucker Allen, 23.5 seconds on five head
2. Dakota Eldridge, 29.8
3. J.D. Struxness, 30.3
4. Stetson Jorgensen, 30.9
5. Rowdy Parrott, 33.0
6. Kyle Irwin, 36.4
7. Gavin Soileau, 59.6
8. Ty Erickson, 16.6 seconds on four head
9. Scott Guenthner, 17.4
10. Jesse Brown, 19.0
11. Justin Shaffer, 19.4
12. Tyler Waguespack, 26.2
13. Chance Howard, 32.9
14. Will Lummus, 11.7 seconds on three head
15. Bridger Anderson, 13.2.
World Standings:
1. Will Lummus, $278,452
2. Tucker Allen, $233,316
3. Ty Erickson, $209,602
4. Justin Shaffer, $204,215
5. J.D. Struxness, $201,505
6. Jesse Brown, $198,179
7. Tyler Waguespack, $193,138
8. Stetson Jorgensen, $171,460
9. Rowdy Parrott, $170,339
10. Scott Guenthner, $168,738
11. Bridger Anderson, $163,388
12. Dakota Eldridge, $159,756
13. Kyle Irwin, $157,720
14. Gavin Soileau, $118,856
15. Chance Howard, $118,298.
Team Roping
Fifth round:
1. Kolton Schmidt/Jonathan Torres, 3.7 seconds, $36,668 each
2. Tanner Tomlinson/Travis Graves, 3.8, $28,980
3. Clint Summers/Jade Corkill, 3.9, $21,882
4. Luke Brown/Trey Yates, 4.5, $15,377
5. Tyler Wade/Wesley Thorp, 4.7, $9,463
6. Derrick Begay/Colter Todd, 5.3, $5,914
7. Clay Smith/Coleby Payne, 5.4
8. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 5.5
9. Andrew Ward/Jake Long, 5.7
10. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 9.7
11. Lightning Aguilera/Kaden Profili, Cyle Denison/Lane Mitchell, Dustin Egusquiza/Levi Lord, Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham and Jake Smith/Douglas Rich, NT.
Average leaders:
1. Andrew Ward/Jake Long, 21.9 seconds on five head
2. Clint Summers/Jade Corkill, 22.0
3. Derrick Begay/Colter Todd, 38.9
4. Kolton Schmidt/Jonathan Torres, 16.3 seconds on four head
5. Tanner Tomlinson/Travis Graves, 23.1
6. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 23.2
7. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 26.3
8. Clay Smith/Coleby Payne, 29.5
9. Lightning Aguilera/Kaden Profili, 17.4 seconds on three head
10. Dustin Egusquiza/Levi Lord, 17.5
11. Cyle Denison/Lane Mitchell, 21.3
12. Luke Brown/Trey Yates, 22.3
13. Jake Smith/Douglas Rich, 29.0
14. Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham, 7.9 seconds on two head
15. Tyler Wade/Wesley Thorp, 8.5.
World Standings (headers):
1. Tanner Tomlinson, $239,938
2. Andrew Ward, $235,151
3. Clint Summers, $224,075
4. Kaleb Driggers, $223,875
5. Kolton Schmidt, $223,777
6. Dustin Egusquiza, $203,527
7. Tyler Wade, $195,653
8. Jake Smith, $194,087
9. Dawson Graham, $193,190
10. Lightning Aguilera, $190,580
11. Derrick Begay, $188,030
12. Clay Smith, $168,490
13. Cyle Denison, $165,605
14. Riley Minor, $150,599
15. Luke Brown, $148,680.
World Standings (heelers):
1. Jake Long, $233,404
2. Jade Corkill, $224,400
3. Junior Nogueira, $223,875
4. Jonathan Torres, $215,511
5. Travis Graves, $206,050
6. Levi Lord, $201,146
7. Wesley Thorp, $195,653
8. Dillon Graham, $193,190
9. Kaden Profili, $189,380
10. Colter Todd, $185,678
11. Douglas Rich, $183,337
12. Lane Mitchell, $166,635
13. Coleby Payne, $159,293
14. Brady Minor, $150,599
15. Trey Yates, $148,680.
Saddle Bronc Riding
Fifth round:
1. Damian Brennan, 90 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s R. Watsons Ed Bishop, $36,668
2. Brody Cress, 89.5, $28,980
3. Dawson Hay, 89, $21,882
4. Zeke Thurston, 88.25, $15,377
5. Stetson Dell Wright, 87, $9,463
6. Kade Bruno, 86.75, $5,914
7. Q Taylor, 86.5
8. Lefty Holman, 86
9. Sage Newman, 85.75
10. Statler Wright, 85.5
11. Brody Wells, 85.25
12. Ben Andersen, 84.5
13. (tie) Zachary Dallas and Weston Patterson, 83.25 each
15. Ryder Wright, NS.
Average leaders:
1. Stetson Dell Wright, 439.25 points on five head
2. Zeke Thurston, 431.5
3. Lefty Holman, 431
4. Statler Wright, 421.75
5. (tie) Kade Bruno and Zachary Dallas, 419.25 each
7. Brody Cress, 418.75
8. Ben Andersen, 418.25
9. Sage Newman, 415.25
10. Damian Brennan, 350.75 points on four head
11. Ryder Wright, 350.5
12. Brody Wells, 342.75
13. Weston Patterson, 340.25
14. Q Taylor, 340
15. Dawson Hay, 339.75.
World Standings:
1. Ryder Wright, $373,387
2. Damian Brennan, $361,489
3. Dawson Hay, $306,418
4. Zeke Thurston, $300,991
5. Stetson Dell Wright, $283,566
6. Kade Bruno, $274,942
7. Brody Wells, $240,084
8. Statler Wright, $238,003
9. Zachary Dallas, $230,483
10. Brody Cress, $228,534
11. Sage Newman, $215,958
12. Weston Patterson, $212,715
13. Lefty Holman, $192,132
14. Q Taylor, $182,939
15. Ben Andersen, $162,618.
Tie-Down Roping
Fifth round:
1. John Douch, 7.4 seconds, $36,668
2. Joel Harris, 7.6, $28,980
3. Kyle Lucas, 7.9, $21,882
4. Dylan Hancock, 8.0, $15,377
5. (tie) Ty Harris and Riley Pruitt, 8.1, $7,688 each
7. Brushton Minton, 8.3
8. Kincade Henry, 8.6
9. (tie) Zack Jongbloed and Marty Yates, 9.4 each
11. Haven Meged, 11.0
12. Riley Mason Webb, 11.3
13. Tom Crouse, 17.7
14. Shane Hanchey and Shad Mayfield, NT.
Average leaders:
1. Brushton Minton, 42.7 seconds on five head
2. John Douch, 43.2
3. Riley Mason Webb, 43.3
4. Haven Meged, 44.2
5. Dylan Hancock, 51.4
6. Zack Jongbloed, 51.9
7. Marty Yates, 52.3
8. Tom Crouse, 60.8
9. Ty Harris, 63.5
10. Shad Mayfield, 29.3 seconds on four head
11. Joel Harris, 31.7
12. Kincade Henry, 32.8
13. Shane Hanchey, 34.6
14. Riley Pruitt, 23.6 seconds on three head
15. Kyle Lucas, 33.8.
World Standings:
1. Shad Mayfield, $376,511
2. Riley Mason Webb, $370,430
3. Kincade Henry, $262,366
4. John Douch, $240,267
5. Dylan Hancock, $226,658
6. Joel Harris, $214,728
7. Marty Yates, $201,701
8. Riley Pruitt, $194,516
9. Tom Crouse, $185,901
10. Haven Meged, $182,937
11. Ty Harris, $176,767
12. Brushton Minton, $165,106
13. Kyle Lucas, $161,180
14. Zack Jongbloed, $152,804
15. Shane Hanchey, $146,420.
Barrel Racing
Fifth round:
1. Carlee Otero, 13.43 seconds, $36,668
2. (tie) Halyn Lide and Lisa Lockhart, 13.55, $25,431 each
4. Hailey Kinsel, 13.56, $15,377
5. Tricia Aldridge, 13.61, $9,463
6. Katelyn Scott, 13.63, $5,914
7. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 13.66
8. Kassie Mowry, 13.77
9. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 13.90
10. Emily Beisel, 13.95
11. Julie Plourde, 13.98
12. Andrea Busby, 14.07
13. Hayle Gibson-Stillwell, 18.46
14. Wenda Johnson, 18.73
15. Tayla Moeykens, 19.18.
Average leaders:
1. Katelyn Scott, 68.63 seconds on five head
2. (tie) Kassie Mowry and Tricia Aldridge, 68.69 each
4. Julie Plourde, 70.22
5. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 70.29
6. Hailey Kinsel, 73.47
7. Emily Beisel, 73.82
8. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 73.99
9. Andrea Busby, 74.92
10. Lisa Lockhart, 78.22
11. Hayle Gibson-Stillwell, 78.43
12. Halyn Lide, 80.36
13. Carlee Otero, 82.96
14. Wenda Johnson, 85.09
15. Tayla Moeykens, 73.46 seconds on four head.
World Standings:
1. Kassie Mowry, $279,684
2. Hailey Kinsel, $277,342
3. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, $261,492
4. Carlee Otero, $251,830
5. Emily Beisel, $251,050
6. Lisa Lockhart, $226,781
7. Tricia Aldridge, $222,153
8. Katelyn Scott, $208,777
9. Megan McLeod-Sprague, $192,663
10. Hayle Gibson-Stillwell, $186,700
11. Halyn Lide, $180,045
12. Anita Ellis, $156,992
13. Tayla Moeykens, $152,561
14. Andrea Busby, $149,013
15. Wenda Johnson, $148,428
16. Julie Plourde, $128,276.
Bull riding
Fifth round:
1. J.R. Stratford, 90.50 points on Rafter H Rodeo Livestock’s Deal Me In, $36,668
2. Bryce Jensen, 89.50, $28,980
3. (tie) Ky Hamilton and Mason Moody, 88.75, $18,630
5. Hudson Bolton, 88.50, $9,463
6. Qynn Andersen, 86.50, $5,914
7. (tie) Stetson Dell Wright, Wacey Schalla, Tristen Hutchings, T.J. Gray, Hayes Weight, Jordan Spears, Rawley Johnson, Jesse Petri, Luke Mackey, Ignacio, NS.
Average leaders:
1. 1. JR Stratford, 350.75 points on four head
2. Ky Hamilton, 348
3.Stetson Dell Wright, 267.75 points on three head
4. Hudson Bolton, 258
5. Luke Mackey, 257.50
6. (tie) Wacey Schalla and Bryce Jensen, 177 points on two head
8. T.J. Gray, 176
9. Tristen Hutchings, 174
10. Qynn Andersen, 172.25
11. Mason Moody, 171.75
12. Jesse Petri, 161
13. Jordan Spears, 145.50
14. Hayes Weight, 86.75 points on one head
World Standings:
1. Stetson Dell Wright, $462,490
2. Wacey Schalla, $413,458
3. Ky Hamilton, $392,378
4. Tristen Hutchings, $345,464
5. JR Stratford, $263,020
6. T.J. Gray, $245,010
7. Bryce Jensen, $232,690
8. Hudson Bolton, $217,866
9. Hayes Weight, $196,365
10. Qynn Andersen, $187,364
11. Luke Mackey, $186,177
12. Mason Moody, $184,690
13. Jordan Spears, $176,627
14. Jesse Petri, $159,995
15. Rawley Johnson, $158,778.
All-Around:
1. Stetson Dell Wright, $622,216
2. Wacey Schalla, $548,131
3. Dylan Hancock, $216,048
4. Brushton Minton, $166,927
5. Jake Clay, $142,536
6. Paden Bray, $112,953
7. Tanner Green, $101,314
8. Seth Hall, $100,966
9. Cole Clemons, $99,801
10. Slade Wood, $98,651.
Top Gun leaders:
1. Wacey Schalla, $128,284
2. Shad Mayfield, $120,201
3. Stetson Dell Wright (SB), $118,230
4. Rocker Steiner, $117,638
5. Stetson Wright (BR), $112,315
6. (tie) Jonathan Torres and Kolton Schmidt, $103,838 each
8. Ty Erickson, $103,641
9. JR Stratford, $97,530
10. Hailey Kinsel, $91,024.
Stock Contractors
