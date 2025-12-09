2025 NFR Las Vegas 5th go-round results

Here are the 5th go-round results from the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Jacek Frost looks to dismount from Disco Party while competing in bareback riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Wacey Schalla rides Breaking News while competing in bareback riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Here are the 5th go-round results from the 2025 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025.

Bareback Riding:

Fifth round:

1. Rocker Steiner, 89 points on Brookman Rodeo’s Lunatic Heaven, $36,668

2. Sam Petersen, 88.75, $28,980

3. Wacey Schalla, 88, $21,882

4. Kade Sonnier, 87.75, $15,377

5. (tie) Cole Franks and Bradlee Miller, 87.25, $7,688 each

7. (tie) Jacek Frost, Tilden Hooper and Garrett Shadbolt, 86.5 each

10. Jess Pope, 86

11. Dean Thompson, 85.25

12. Mason Clements, 85

13. Cooper Cooke, 84.75

14. Jayco Roper, 84

15. Waylon Bourgeois, NS.

Average leaders:

1. Wacey Schalla, 434.25 points on five head

2. Rocker Steiner, 430.75

3. Sam Petersen, 428.5

4. Jess Pope, 426.75

5. Kade Sonnier, 422.75

6. Cole Franks, 421.75

7. Bradlee Miller, 420.5

8. Garrett Shadbolt, 420

9. Tilden Hooper, 416.25

10. Jayco Roper, 407.5

11. Waylon Bourgeois, 340.5 points on four head

12. Dean Thompson, 338.75

13. Jacek Frost, 327.5

14. Cooper Cooke, 255.5 points on three head

15. Mason Clements, 250.

World Standings:

1. Rocker Steiner, $421,185

2. Sam Petersen, $307,406

3. Jess Pope, $266,857

4. Wacey Schalla, $264,393

5. Bradlee Miller, $234,625

6. Kade Sonnier, $230,989

7. Cole Franks, $220,022

8. Waylon Bourgeois, $218,637

9. Dean Thompson, $203,051

10. Garrett Shadbolt, $202,805

11. Cooper Cooke, $189,262

12. Jacek Frost, $155,514

13. Jayco Roper, $149,775

14. Mason Clements, $140,131

15. Tilden Hooper, $139,951.

Steer Wrestling

Fifth round:

1. Scott Guenthner, 3.4 seconds, $36,668

2. Justin Shaffer, 3.5, $28,980

3. Will Lummus, 3.7, $21,882

4. J.D. Struxness, 4.0, $15,377

5. Rowdy Parrott, 4.1, $9,463

6. (tie) Kyle Irwin and Gavin Soileau, 4.5, $2,957 each

8. Stetson Jorgensen, 4.8

9. Jesse Brown, 5.4

10. Tucker Allen, 5.6

11. Dakota Eldridge, 9.8

12. Chance Howard, 18.7

13. Bridger Anderson, Ty Erickson and Tyler Waguespack, NT.

Average leaders:

1. Tucker Allen, 23.5 seconds on five head

2. Dakota Eldridge, 29.8

3. J.D. Struxness, 30.3

4. Stetson Jorgensen, 30.9

5. Rowdy Parrott, 33.0

6. Kyle Irwin, 36.4

7. Gavin Soileau, 59.6

8. Ty Erickson, 16.6 seconds on four head

9. Scott Guenthner, 17.4

10. Jesse Brown, 19.0

11. Justin Shaffer, 19.4

12. Tyler Waguespack, 26.2

13. Chance Howard, 32.9

14. Will Lummus, 11.7 seconds on three head

15. Bridger Anderson, 13.2.

World Standings:

1. Will Lummus, $278,452

2. Tucker Allen, $233,316

3. Ty Erickson, $209,602

4. Justin Shaffer, $204,215

5. J.D. Struxness, $201,505

6. Jesse Brown, $198,179

7. Tyler Waguespack, $193,138

8. Stetson Jorgensen, $171,460

9. Rowdy Parrott, $170,339

10. Scott Guenthner, $168,738

11. Bridger Anderson, $163,388

12. Dakota Eldridge, $159,756

13. Kyle Irwin, $157,720

14. Gavin Soileau, $118,856

15. Chance Howard, $118,298.

Team Roping

Fifth round:

1. Kolton Schmidt/Jonathan Torres, 3.7 seconds, $36,668 each

2. Tanner Tomlinson/Travis Graves, 3.8, $28,980

3. Clint Summers/Jade Corkill, 3.9, $21,882

4. Luke Brown/Trey Yates, 4.5, $15,377

5. Tyler Wade/Wesley Thorp, 4.7, $9,463

6. Derrick Begay/Colter Todd, 5.3, $5,914

7. Clay Smith/Coleby Payne, 5.4

8. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 5.5

9. Andrew Ward/Jake Long, 5.7

10. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 9.7

11. Lightning Aguilera/Kaden Profili, Cyle Denison/Lane Mitchell, Dustin Egusquiza/Levi Lord, Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham and Jake Smith/Douglas Rich, NT.

Average leaders:

1. Andrew Ward/Jake Long, 21.9 seconds on five head

2. Clint Summers/Jade Corkill, 22.0

3. Derrick Begay/Colter Todd, 38.9

4. Kolton Schmidt/Jonathan Torres, 16.3 seconds on four head

5. Tanner Tomlinson/Travis Graves, 23.1

6. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 23.2

7. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 26.3

8. Clay Smith/Coleby Payne, 29.5

9. Lightning Aguilera/Kaden Profili, 17.4 seconds on three head

10. Dustin Egusquiza/Levi Lord, 17.5

11. Cyle Denison/Lane Mitchell, 21.3

12. Luke Brown/Trey Yates, 22.3

13. Jake Smith/Douglas Rich, 29.0

14. Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham, 7.9 seconds on two head

15. Tyler Wade/Wesley Thorp, 8.5.

World Standings (headers):

1. Tanner Tomlinson, $239,938

2. Andrew Ward, $235,151

3. Clint Summers, $224,075

4. Kaleb Driggers, $223,875

5. Kolton Schmidt, $223,777

6. Dustin Egusquiza, $203,527

7. Tyler Wade, $195,653

8. Jake Smith, $194,087

9. Dawson Graham, $193,190

10. Lightning Aguilera, $190,580

11. Derrick Begay, $188,030

12. Clay Smith, $168,490

13. Cyle Denison, $165,605

14. Riley Minor, $150,599

15. Luke Brown, $148,680.

World Standings (heelers):

1. Jake Long, $233,404

2. Jade Corkill, $224,400

3. Junior Nogueira, $223,875

4. Jonathan Torres, $215,511

5. Travis Graves, $206,050

6. Levi Lord, $201,146

7. Wesley Thorp, $195,653

8. Dillon Graham, $193,190

9. Kaden Profili, $189,380

10. Colter Todd, $185,678

11. Douglas Rich, $183,337

12. Lane Mitchell, $166,635

13. Coleby Payne, $159,293

14. Brady Minor, $150,599

15. Trey Yates, $148,680.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Fifth round:

1. Damian Brennan, 90 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s R. Watsons Ed Bishop, $36,668

2. Brody Cress, 89.5, $28,980

3. Dawson Hay, 89, $21,882

4. Zeke Thurston, 88.25, $15,377

5. Stetson Dell Wright, 87, $9,463

6. Kade Bruno, 86.75, $5,914

7. Q Taylor, 86.5

8. Lefty Holman, 86

9. Sage Newman, 85.75

10. Statler Wright, 85.5

11. Brody Wells, 85.25

12. Ben Andersen, 84.5

13. (tie) Zachary Dallas and Weston Patterson, 83.25 each

15. Ryder Wright, NS.

Average leaders:

1. Stetson Dell Wright, 439.25 points on five head

2. Zeke Thurston, 431.5

3. Lefty Holman, 431

4. Statler Wright, 421.75

5. (tie) Kade Bruno and Zachary Dallas, 419.25 each

7. Brody Cress, 418.75

8. Ben Andersen, 418.25

9. Sage Newman, 415.25

10. Damian Brennan, 350.75 points on four head

11. Ryder Wright, 350.5

12. Brody Wells, 342.75

13. Weston Patterson, 340.25

14. Q Taylor, 340

15. Dawson Hay, 339.75.

World Standings:

1. Ryder Wright, $373,387

2. Damian Brennan, $361,489

3. Dawson Hay, $306,418

4. Zeke Thurston, $300,991

5. Stetson Dell Wright, $283,566

6. Kade Bruno, $274,942

7. Brody Wells, $240,084

8. Statler Wright, $238,003

9. Zachary Dallas, $230,483

10. Brody Cress, $228,534

11. Sage Newman, $215,958

12. Weston Patterson, $212,715

13. Lefty Holman, $192,132

14. Q Taylor, $182,939

15. Ben Andersen, $162,618.

Tie-Down Roping

Fifth round:

1. John Douch, 7.4 seconds, $36,668

2. Joel Harris, 7.6, $28,980

3. Kyle Lucas, 7.9, $21,882

4. Dylan Hancock, 8.0, $15,377

5. (tie) Ty Harris and Riley Pruitt, 8.1, $7,688 each

7. Brushton Minton, 8.3

8. Kincade Henry, 8.6

9. (tie) Zack Jongbloed and Marty Yates, 9.4 each

11. Haven Meged, 11.0

12. Riley Mason Webb, 11.3

13. Tom Crouse, 17.7

14. Shane Hanchey and Shad Mayfield, NT.

Average leaders:

1. Brushton Minton, 42.7 seconds on five head

2. John Douch, 43.2

3. Riley Mason Webb, 43.3

4. Haven Meged, 44.2

5. Dylan Hancock, 51.4

6. Zack Jongbloed, 51.9

7. Marty Yates, 52.3

8. Tom Crouse, 60.8

9. Ty Harris, 63.5

10. Shad Mayfield, 29.3 seconds on four head

11. Joel Harris, 31.7

12. Kincade Henry, 32.8

13. Shane Hanchey, 34.6

14. Riley Pruitt, 23.6 seconds on three head

15. Kyle Lucas, 33.8.

World Standings:

1. Shad Mayfield, $376,511

2. Riley Mason Webb, $370,430

3. Kincade Henry, $262,366

4. John Douch, $240,267

5. Dylan Hancock, $226,658

6. Joel Harris, $214,728

7. Marty Yates, $201,701

8. Riley Pruitt, $194,516

9. Tom Crouse, $185,901

10. Haven Meged, $182,937

11. Ty Harris, $176,767

12. Brushton Minton, $165,106

13. Kyle Lucas, $161,180

14. Zack Jongbloed, $152,804

15. Shane Hanchey, $146,420.

Barrel Racing

Fifth round:

1. Carlee Otero, 13.43 seconds, $36,668

2. (tie) Halyn Lide and Lisa Lockhart, 13.55, $25,431 each

4. Hailey Kinsel, 13.56, $15,377

5. Tricia Aldridge, 13.61, $9,463

6. Katelyn Scott, 13.63, $5,914

7. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 13.66

8. Kassie Mowry, 13.77

9. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 13.90

10. Emily Beisel, 13.95

11. Julie Plourde, 13.98

12. Andrea Busby, 14.07

13. Hayle Gibson-Stillwell, 18.46

14. Wenda Johnson, 18.73

15. Tayla Moeykens, 19.18.

Average leaders:

1. Katelyn Scott, 68.63 seconds on five head

2. (tie) Kassie Mowry and Tricia Aldridge, 68.69 each

4. Julie Plourde, 70.22

5. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 70.29

6. Hailey Kinsel, 73.47

7. Emily Beisel, 73.82

8. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 73.99

9. Andrea Busby, 74.92

10. Lisa Lockhart, 78.22

11. Hayle Gibson-Stillwell, 78.43

12. Halyn Lide, 80.36

13. Carlee Otero, 82.96

14. Wenda Johnson, 85.09

15. Tayla Moeykens, 73.46 seconds on four head.

World Standings:

1. Kassie Mowry, $279,684

2. Hailey Kinsel, $277,342

3. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, $261,492

4. Carlee Otero, $251,830

5. Emily Beisel, $251,050

6. Lisa Lockhart, $226,781

7. Tricia Aldridge, $222,153

8. Katelyn Scott, $208,777

9. Megan McLeod-Sprague, $192,663

10. Hayle Gibson-Stillwell, $186,700

11. Halyn Lide, $180,045

12. Anita Ellis, $156,992

13. Tayla Moeykens, $152,561

14. Andrea Busby, $149,013

15. Wenda Johnson, $148,428

16. Julie Plourde, $128,276.

Bull riding

Fifth round:

1. J.R. Stratford, 90.50 points on Rafter H Rodeo Livestock’s Deal Me In, $36,668

2. Bryce Jensen, 89.50, $28,980

3. (tie) Ky Hamilton and Mason Moody, 88.75, $18,630

5. Hudson Bolton, 88.50, $9,463

6. Qynn Andersen, 86.50, $5,914

7. (tie) Stetson Dell Wright, Wacey Schalla, Tristen Hutchings, T.J. Gray, Hayes Weight, Jordan Spears, Rawley Johnson, Jesse Petri, Luke Mackey, Ignacio, NS.

Average leaders:

1. 1. JR Stratford, 350.75 points on four head

2. Ky Hamilton, 348

3.Stetson Dell Wright, 267.75 points on three head

4. Hudson Bolton, 258

5. Luke Mackey, 257.50

6. (tie) Wacey Schalla and Bryce Jensen, 177 points on two head

8. T.J. Gray, 176

9. Tristen Hutchings, 174

10. Qynn Andersen, 172.25

11. Mason Moody, 171.75

12. Jesse Petri, 161

13. Jordan Spears, 145.50

14. Hayes Weight, 86.75 points on one head

World Standings:

1. Stetson Dell Wright, $462,490

2. Wacey Schalla, $413,458

3. Ky Hamilton, $392,378

4. Tristen Hutchings, $345,464

5. JR Stratford, $263,020

6. T.J. Gray, $245,010

7. Bryce Jensen, $232,690

8. Hudson Bolton, $217,866

9. Hayes Weight, $196,365

10. Qynn Andersen, $187,364

11. Luke Mackey, $186,177

12. Mason Moody, $184,690

13. Jordan Spears, $176,627

14. Jesse Petri, $159,995

15. Rawley Johnson, $158,778.

All-Around:

1. Stetson Dell Wright, $622,216

2. Wacey Schalla, $548,131

3. Dylan Hancock, $216,048

4. Brushton Minton, $166,927

5. Jake Clay, $142,536

6. Paden Bray, $112,953

7. Tanner Green, $101,314

8. Seth Hall, $100,966

9. Cole Clemons, $99,801

10. Slade Wood, $98,651.

Top Gun leaders:

1. Wacey Schalla, $128,284

2. Shad Mayfield, $120,201

3. Stetson Dell Wright (SB), $118,230

4. Rocker Steiner, $117,638

5. Stetson Wright (BR), $112,315

6. (tie) Jonathan Torres and Kolton Schmidt, $103,838 each

8. Ty Erickson, $103,641

9. JR Stratford, $97,530

10. Hailey Kinsel, $91,024.

Stock Contractors

Calgary Stampede, Cervi Championship Rodeo, Championship Pro Rodeo, Corey & Lange Rodeo, Dakota Rodeo, Diamond G Rodeo, Duane Kesler, Fettig Pro Rodeo, Four Star Rodeo, Frontier Rodeo, Harper & Morgan Rodeo Co, Hi Lo ProRodeo, J Bar J, Korkow Rodeos, Legend Rodeo Stock, Macza Pro Rodeo, Penthouse Pro Rodeo, Pete Carr Pro Rodeo, Pickett Pro Rodeo Co, Powder River Rodeo, Rafter S Rodeo Company, Rosser Rodeo, Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics, Smith Pro Rodeos, Summit Pro Rodeo, Three Hills Rodeo, Wayne Vold Rodeo, Andrews Rodeo, Beutler & Son Rodeo, Big Bucks Rodeo, Big Stone Rodeo Inc, Bridwell Pro Rodeos, Brookman Rodeo, Burch Rodeo, C5 Rodeo, Flying U Rodeo, Generations Pro Rodeo, Kirsten Vold Rodeo Company, Legacy Pro Rodeo, Muddy Creek Pro Rodeo, Northcott and Yule Rodeo, Rafter G Rodeo, Sutton Rodeos, The Cervi Brothers, TK Pro Rodeo, United Pro Rodeo, All In Pro Rodeos, Barnes PRCA Rodeo, Cowtown Rodeo, Five Star Rodeo, Hampton Pro Rodeo, Honeycutt Rodeo, Bailey Pro Rodeo, McCoy Rodeo, New Frontier Rodeo, New West Rodeo Productions, Rafter H Rodeo Livestock, Salt River Rodeo, Silver Creek Pro Rodeo and Stockyards ProRodeo. Sub-Contractors: Silver Spurs Club, Jace Honey, Remey Parrott, Anthony Verdino and Bobby Hill.

