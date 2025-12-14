5 takeaways from NFR: Wright returns to get 10th title, wants ‘more’

Stetson Wright made the most of his return to the National Finals Rodeo, winning the all-around and bull riding titles on Saturday. Here are five takeaways from NFR.

Wacey Schalla rides Lost Lakota in Bareback Riding during the 9th go-round of National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Wacey Schalla rides Big Dance while competing in bareback riding during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Wacey Schalla rides All Pink in the bareback riding event during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Stetson Wright rides R. Watson's Mad Skills for a winning score in Saddle Bronc Riding during the 9th go-round of National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Stetson Wright rides Bugsy in Saddle Bronc Riding during Day 2 of National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 05, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Stetson Wright rides Orbit on his way to a win in Bull Riding during Day 2 of National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 05, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Stetson Wright celebrates his winning ride on R. Watson's Mad Skills in Saddle Bronc Riding during the 9th go-round of National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Stetson Wright celebrates his winning ride on amasestays.com Insurrection in Bull Riding during Day 6 of National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 06, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rodeo superstar Stetson Wright has a safe where he keeps his world championship gold buckles.

Since it had been nearly two years since Wright’s last title, he might have forgotten the passcode to unlock that safe.

“I’m going to have to figure out the password to the safe real quick,” Wright said with a grin Saturday night.

Wright was one of nine world champions crowned on the 10th night of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Wright claimed his sixth all-around title and third bull riding championship to make for 10 PRCA titles in his first appearance back at the NFR since the second go-round of the 2023 event.

The Super Bowl of rodeo showcased the top cowboys and cowgirls from around the world in title battles that went down to the final night.

Here are five takeaways from this year’s NFR:

1. Superman Stetson

Wright’s most recent title before Saturday was his 2023 all-around championship. He won his fifth straight all-around title that year despite missing most of the NFR due to a hamstring injury.

The 26-year-old from Beaver, Utah, nicknamed “Superman,” tried to make a comeback in 2024, but in August, announced he wasn’t ready. He did not compete that year with a focus on trying to get back to the top in 2025.

“They said I’d never do it again,” Wright said, adding there were times when doctors said he might not ever again compete. “There were bets and wagers saying that I would never win a world title again.”

His comeback in 2025 didn’t disappoint, returning to the NFR leading the bull riding and all-around standings and in contention for the saddle bronc title. Wright missed a few months of competition before the NFR after he suffered several broken ribs and a collapsed lung at a rodeo in Washington state.

At this year’s NFR, Wright won four saddle bronc go-rounds and three bull-riding go-rounds and claimed $425,417 in earnings. Wright got beat up Wednesday night after he suffered both left hip and right leg contusions after a fall in his bull riding go-round.

But nothing was going to stop Wright from reclaiming his spot as top cowboy.

“Yeah, these (titles) dang for sure mean more to me than any of them,” Wright said. “I’m a very greedy person. I’m never satisfied. I’m always wanting more. All this did tonight, I’m thinking 2026 and I want that triple crown. It takes a lot to get there, but we’re going to keep fighting for it.”

2. Future all-around battle

Wright could have stiff competition in 2026 with a deep and talented group of competitors in saddle bronc riding and bull riding. There’s another young cowboy who could challenge Wright for the all-around crown.

Wacey Schalla finished second to Wright in the all-around standings. Schalla, 20, of Arapaho, Oklahoma, entered the NFR less than $33,000 behind Wright in the all-around standings.

But Wright was dominant over the 10-day run. Schalla didn’t have the best outing in his second NFR appearance, only winning one go-round between bareback riding and bull riding and pocketing $252,723 in earnings.

Schalla finished fourth in the final bull riding standings and fifth in bareback riding.

“His future is looking bright. Wacey rides outstanding,” Wright said. “He’s an outstanding bareback rider. He proved to the whole world that he’s not just a bull rider. … There’s a lot that goes into winning world titles. Wacey, he’s heading in the right direction and I’m excited for the future between me and him.”

3. Wright domination

Stetson wasn’t the only Wright to win a world title Saturday night.

Statler Wright, 22, won the saddle bronc riding title by $346 over older brother Ryder Wright, 27. It’s Statler’s first world title and he is the sixth member of the Wright family to win a world title.

“It’s been an amazing week,” Statler Wright said. “I’ve drawn good and I felt like I rode good and it showed out there tonight. This is just the start of my career. I’ve only been riding broncs for five years and to be a world champ, shoot, I don’t know, the sky’s the limit.”

Statler Wright entered the NFR ninth in the standings at more than $112,000 behind Ryder Wright in the lead. Statler had an incredible NFR, winning three go-rounds and winning the aggregate title, which gave him an additional $94,035 to leapfrog Ryder for the title.

The Wrights showed their dominance Friday night, when Stetson, Statler and Ryder finished 1-2-3 in their saddle bronc go-round.

Ryder is a three-time saddle bronc champion. The brothers’ father Cody is a two-time saddle bronc champion and uncles Jesse and Spencer are also saddle bronc champions.

“It’s been special,” Statler Wright said. “Just to add to the list of gold buckles in the Wright family, it’s amazing.”

4. 1st time champions

There were four other first-time champions crowned Saturday night — Rocker Steiner (bareback riding), Tucker Allen (steer wrestling) and the team roping duo of Andrew Ward (headers) and Jake Long (heelers).

It was redemption for Steiner, who was the runner-up for the title last year. Steiner celebrated the win with his father Sid, the 2002 steer wrestling champion, and grandfather Bobby, the 1973 bull riding champion.

“I just want my family to know that they have a son that worked as hard as he possibly could and never gave up,” Steiner said. “I finally gave (the world title) to them.”

Allen entered fifth in the steer wrestling standings and was consistent throughout the NFR, winning the aggregate to pass Will Lummus on the final day to win the title.

“To be able to execute under that pressure, that was a cool opportunity,” said Allen, who was making his second NFR appearance. “I’ve been in that much pressure before, so it was really cool to be able to get it done.”

5. Adding more gold buckles

Two other athletes celebrated for a second straight year at the NFR. Kassie Mowry defended her barrel racing title and Riley Webb won his third straight tie-down roping title.

Mowry had to do it without her main horse, Jarvis, who Mowry rode to the 2024 title.

“Winning it last year, I thought I was set when my horse came in feeling great,” Mowry said. “Then a week before this started, I chose to leave him home because of the (Equine Herpesvirus). Plans are set to be broken. I had a great plan until then and I basically was winging it from the very beginning.”

Her plan worked as she rode both her main backup horse Will and Cornbread, a horse she met before the NFR started. Mowry won a go-round on each horse.

Webb is the first tie-down roper to win three straight titles since Roy Cooper won five straight from 1980 to 1984. Cooper died earlier this year in a house fire.

This year, Webb faced stiff competition from Shad Mayfield as the 2024 all-around champion briefly held the lead around midway of the NFR. But Webb stayed consistent and won the aggregate to claim another title.

“We had a lot of ups and downs,” Webb said. “Shad got off to a hot start and I struggled a little bit with the draws, made some mistakes and just got to keep my head down and keep grinding. I stayed consistent and did my job every time we got a chance.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.