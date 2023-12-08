A guide to rodeo performances, gift shows, concerts and more during NFR

The National Finals Rodeo kicks off Dec. 7 at the Thomas & Mack Center, bringing the world’s top rodeo athletes to town along with scores of country music acts.

Events

National Finals Rodeo

The Professional Rodeo Cowboy’s Association championship event will be presented at 5:45 p.m. daily through Dec. 16 at the Thomas & Mack Center, $95; $70 NFR Access only; ticket packages are available. nfrexperience.com

Miss Rodeo America Pageant

Reigning state rodeo queens will participate in a horsemanship competition, extemporaneous speaking and a fashion show to be crowned Miss Rodeo America. The annual pageant began Dec. 3 and will end with the pageant awards and crowning on Dec. 10. For more information and tickets, visit missrodeoamerica.com.

Cinch Western Gift Show

Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 5-17 daily at South Point Exhibit Hall. Featuring vendors, Western apparel, jewelry and more. Admission is free. southpointcasino.com

Cowboy Christmas

9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily Dec. 7-16 at Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, free admission. Featuring more than 350 exhibitors, custom-made jewelry, Western wear, furniture, boots and spurs, original art and more. Also includes interactive experiences, including the Ariat Rodeo Live Stage and the Yeti Junior World Finals. nfrexperience.com/cowboychristmas

Downtown Christmas Expo

Open 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Dec. 7-16 at the Plaza Convention Center. Featuring a diverse array of apparel and accessory designers, artisans, jewelers, and Western couture. Admission is free. plazahotelcasino.com

Roper Cowboy Marketplace

Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Dec. 7-16 at Horseshoe Las Vegas. Featuring exhibitors, entertainment and more. Admission is free. cowboymarketplace.vegas

Stetson Country Christmas

Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Dec. 7-17 at the Rio. Featuring exhibitors, autograph signings, entertainment and more. The World Championship Dummy Roping for Kids will be Dec. 7-16 in the Amazon Suite. Admission is free. countrychristmas.vegas

Viewing Parties

Resorts and casinos on and off the Las Vegas Strip will offer live NFR feeds daily, along with live music, food and drink specials, contests and more. Complete details were unavailable at press deadline. For the latest information, visit nfrexperience.com.

Headliners

Bellamy Brothers

10 p.m. Dec. 14 in the Showroom at the Golden Nugget, $99. goldennugget.com/lasvegas; 800-745-3000

Carrie Underwood

8 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 16 in the Theatre at Resorts World, tickets start at $55. axs.com/carrieinvegas

Charley Crockett

9 p.m. Dec. 12 in the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, tickets start at $39.95. axs.com

Chris Young

8 p.m. Dec. 16 in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, tickets start at $39.50. ticketmaster.com; 800-745-3000

Clay Walker

9 p.m. Dec. 9 in The Pearl at the Palms, tickets start at $49. ticketmaster.com; 800-745-3000

Cody Jinks

8 p.m. Dec. 8-9 in Dolby Live at Park MGM, tickets start at $74.31. ticketmaster.com; 800-745-3000

Cody Johnson, Chris Janson and Drew Parker

7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at the MGM Grand Garden, tickets start at $45. axs.com

Confederate Railroad

10 p.m. Dec. 9 in the Showroom at the Golden Nugget, $39. goldennugget.com/lasvegas; 800-745-3000

David Lee Murphy

10 p.m. Dec. 13 in the Showroom at the Golden Nugget, $49. goldennugget.com/lasvegas; 800-745-3000

David Nail

8 p.m. Dec. 9 in the Chrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station, tickets start at $27.50. ticketmaster.com; 800-745-3000

Eddie Montgomery

10 p.m. Dec. 15 in the Showroom at the Golden Nugget, $59. goldennugget.com/lasvegas; 800-745-3000

Garth Brooks

8 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 16 in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, ticket prices vary. ticketmaster.com/GarthVegas; 800-745-3000

Gary Allan

8 p.m. Dec. 8 in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, tickets start at $29.50. ticketmaster.com; 800-745-3000

Ian Munsick, Ashland Croft

8:30 p.m. Dec. 9 in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, tickets start at $30. ticketmaster.com; 800-745-3000

Jeff Dunham

8 p.m. Dec. 8 in Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort, tickets start at $49. ticketmaster.com; 800-745-3000

Jeff Foxworthy

9 p.m. Dec. 15-16 in the Theatre at The Mirage, tickets start at $59. mirage.com/aces; 702-792-7777

Jim Gaffigan

8 p.m. Dec. 8-9 in the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, tickets start at $59.50. wynnlasvegas.com; 702-770-9966

Jim Jefferies

10 p.m. Dec. 8-9 in the Theatre at The Mirage, tickets start at $49.99. mirage.com/aces; 702-792-7777

Jon Pardi, Jackson Dean, Ella Langley

7 p.m. Dec. 9 at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay, tickets start at $39.75. axs.com

Koe Wetzel

9 p.m. Dec. 15 at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq Promenade, tickets start at $90. brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas

Lainey Wilson

8:30 p.m. Dec. 13-16 in the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, tickets start at $30. axs.com

LeAnn Rimes

8:30 p.m. Dec. 15-16 in the Theatre at The Venetian, tickets start at $40. venetianlasvegas.com; 702-414-9000

Little Texas

10 p.m. Dec. 11 in the Showroom at the Golden Nugget, $39. goldennugget.com/lasvegas; 800-745-3000

Mark Wills

10 p.m. Dec. 8 in the Showroom at the Golden Nugget, $49. goldennugget.com/lasvegas; 800-745-3000

Miranda Lambert

8 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 16 at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort, tickets start at $79. ticketmaster.com; 800-745-3000

Nick Swardson

8:30 p.m. Dec. 8-9 in the Summit Showroom at The Venetian, tickets start at $45. venetianlasvegas.com; 702-414-9000

Parker McCollum, Chancey Williams

8 p.m. Dec. 14-15 in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, tickets start at $30.50. ticketmaster.com; 800-745-3000

Randy Houser and Tracy Lawrence

8 p.m. Dec. 10 in the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, tickets start at $39.95. axs.com

Ray Wylie Hubbard

10 p.m. Dec. 10 in the Showroom at the Golden Nugget, $69. goldennugget.com/lasvegas; 800-745-3000

Rodney Atkins

10 p.m. Dec. 12 in the Showroom at the Golden Nugget, $69. goldennugget.com/lasvegas; 800-745-3000

Rodney Carrington

9 p.m. Dec. 7-9 and Dec. 14-16 in the Hollywood Theatre at the MGM Grand, tickets start at $89.99. mgmgrand.com; 800-745-3000

Steve Trevino

9 p.m. Dec. 10-13 in the Hollywood Theatre at the MGM Grand, tickets start at $39.99. mgmgrand.com; 800-745-3000

Toby Keith

8 p.m. Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 14 in Dolby Live at Park MGM, tickets start at $59. ticketmaster.com; 800-745-3000

Turnpike Troubadours

9 p.m. Dec. 8 at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq Promenade, tickets start at $90. brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas