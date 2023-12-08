A guide to rodeo performances, gift shows, concerts and more during NFR
The National Finals Rodeo kicks off Dec. 7 at the Thomas & Mack Center, bringing the world’s top rodeo athletes to town along with scores of country music acts.
Events
National Finals Rodeo
The Professional Rodeo Cowboy’s Association championship event will be presented at 5:45 p.m. daily through Dec. 16 at the Thomas & Mack Center, $95; $70 NFR Access only; ticket packages are available. nfrexperience.com
Miss Rodeo America Pageant
Reigning state rodeo queens will participate in a horsemanship competition, extemporaneous speaking and a fashion show to be crowned Miss Rodeo America. The annual pageant began Dec. 3 and will end with the pageant awards and crowning on Dec. 10. For more information and tickets, visit missrodeoamerica.com.
Cinch Western Gift Show
Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 5-17 daily at South Point Exhibit Hall. Featuring vendors, Western apparel, jewelry and more. Admission is free. southpointcasino.com
Cowboy Christmas
9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily Dec. 7-16 at Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, free admission. Featuring more than 350 exhibitors, custom-made jewelry, Western wear, furniture, boots and spurs, original art and more. Also includes interactive experiences, including the Ariat Rodeo Live Stage and the Yeti Junior World Finals. nfrexperience.com/cowboychristmas
Downtown Christmas Expo
Open 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Dec. 7-16 at the Plaza Convention Center. Featuring a diverse array of apparel and accessory designers, artisans, jewelers, and Western couture. Admission is free. plazahotelcasino.com
Roper Cowboy Marketplace
Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Dec. 7-16 at Horseshoe Las Vegas. Featuring exhibitors, entertainment and more. Admission is free. cowboymarketplace.vegas
Stetson Country Christmas
Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Dec. 7-17 at the Rio. Featuring exhibitors, autograph signings, entertainment and more. The World Championship Dummy Roping for Kids will be Dec. 7-16 in the Amazon Suite. Admission is free. countrychristmas.vegas
Viewing Parties
Resorts and casinos on and off the Las Vegas Strip will offer live NFR feeds daily, along with live music, food and drink specials, contests and more. Complete details were unavailable at press deadline. For the latest information, visit nfrexperience.com.
Headliners
Bellamy Brothers
10 p.m. Dec. 14 in the Showroom at the Golden Nugget, $99. goldennugget.com/lasvegas; 800-745-3000
Carrie Underwood
8 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 16 in the Theatre at Resorts World, tickets start at $55. axs.com/carrieinvegas
Charley Crockett
9 p.m. Dec. 12 in the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, tickets start at $39.95. axs.com
Chris Young
8 p.m. Dec. 16 in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, tickets start at $39.50. ticketmaster.com; 800-745-3000
Clay Walker
9 p.m. Dec. 9 in The Pearl at the Palms, tickets start at $49. ticketmaster.com; 800-745-3000
Cody Jinks
8 p.m. Dec. 8-9 in Dolby Live at Park MGM, tickets start at $74.31. ticketmaster.com; 800-745-3000
Cody Johnson, Chris Janson and Drew Parker
7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at the MGM Grand Garden, tickets start at $45. axs.com
Confederate Railroad
10 p.m. Dec. 9 in the Showroom at the Golden Nugget, $39. goldennugget.com/lasvegas; 800-745-3000
David Lee Murphy
10 p.m. Dec. 13 in the Showroom at the Golden Nugget, $49. goldennugget.com/lasvegas; 800-745-3000
David Nail
8 p.m. Dec. 9 in the Chrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station, tickets start at $27.50. ticketmaster.com; 800-745-3000
Eddie Montgomery
10 p.m. Dec. 15 in the Showroom at the Golden Nugget, $59. goldennugget.com/lasvegas; 800-745-3000
Garth Brooks
8 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 16 in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, ticket prices vary. ticketmaster.com/GarthVegas; 800-745-3000
Gary Allan
8 p.m. Dec. 8 in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, tickets start at $29.50. ticketmaster.com; 800-745-3000
Ian Munsick, Ashland Croft
8:30 p.m. Dec. 9 in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, tickets start at $30. ticketmaster.com; 800-745-3000
Jeff Dunham
8 p.m. Dec. 8 in Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort, tickets start at $49. ticketmaster.com; 800-745-3000
Jeff Foxworthy
9 p.m. Dec. 15-16 in the Theatre at The Mirage, tickets start at $59. mirage.com/aces; 702-792-7777
Jim Gaffigan
8 p.m. Dec. 8-9 in the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, tickets start at $59.50. wynnlasvegas.com; 702-770-9966
Jim Jefferies
10 p.m. Dec. 8-9 in the Theatre at The Mirage, tickets start at $49.99. mirage.com/aces; 702-792-7777
Jon Pardi, Jackson Dean, Ella Langley
7 p.m. Dec. 9 at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay, tickets start at $39.75. axs.com
Koe Wetzel
9 p.m. Dec. 15 at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq Promenade, tickets start at $90. brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas
Lainey Wilson
8:30 p.m. Dec. 13-16 in the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, tickets start at $30. axs.com
LeAnn Rimes
8:30 p.m. Dec. 15-16 in the Theatre at The Venetian, tickets start at $40. venetianlasvegas.com; 702-414-9000
Little Texas
10 p.m. Dec. 11 in the Showroom at the Golden Nugget, $39. goldennugget.com/lasvegas; 800-745-3000
Mark Wills
10 p.m. Dec. 8 in the Showroom at the Golden Nugget, $49. goldennugget.com/lasvegas; 800-745-3000
Miranda Lambert
8 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 16 at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort, tickets start at $79. ticketmaster.com; 800-745-3000
Nick Swardson
8:30 p.m. Dec. 8-9 in the Summit Showroom at The Venetian, tickets start at $45. venetianlasvegas.com; 702-414-9000
Parker McCollum, Chancey Williams
8 p.m. Dec. 14-15 in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, tickets start at $30.50. ticketmaster.com; 800-745-3000
Randy Houser and Tracy Lawrence
8 p.m. Dec. 10 in the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, tickets start at $39.95. axs.com
Ray Wylie Hubbard
10 p.m. Dec. 10 in the Showroom at the Golden Nugget, $69. goldennugget.com/lasvegas; 800-745-3000
Rodney Atkins
10 p.m. Dec. 12 in the Showroom at the Golden Nugget, $69. goldennugget.com/lasvegas; 800-745-3000
Rodney Carrington
9 p.m. Dec. 7-9 and Dec. 14-16 in the Hollywood Theatre at the MGM Grand, tickets start at $89.99. mgmgrand.com; 800-745-3000
Steve Trevino
9 p.m. Dec. 10-13 in the Hollywood Theatre at the MGM Grand, tickets start at $39.99. mgmgrand.com; 800-745-3000
Toby Keith
8 p.m. Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 14 in Dolby Live at Park MGM, tickets start at $59. ticketmaster.com; 800-745-3000
Turnpike Troubadours
9 p.m. Dec. 8 at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq Promenade, tickets start at $90. brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas