After injury ends career, cowboy helps NFR peers flex muscles
Doug Champion, brother of NFR regular Richmond Champion, provides hands-on therapy to top cowboys such as two-time world all-around champion Stetson Wright.
I’ve paid my dues
Time after time
I’ve done my sentence
But committed no crime
And bad mistakes
I’ve made a few
I’ve had my share of sand
Kicked in my face
But I’ve come through
And we mean to go on and on and on and on
We are the champions, my friends
And we’ll keep on fighting till the end.
“We Are the Champions” — Freddie Mercury
———
Rodeo enthusiasts might not recall there once were two cowboys named Champion who had aspirations of becoming one in the National Finals.
Richmond Champion, 29, has qualified for rodeo’s big event seven times. He will begin Friday’s penultimate performance of the NFR 10th in the world bareback standings. For those who don’t follow the media guide minutiae, he’s also married to Paige Lawrence, a pairs figure skater for Canada in the 2014 Winter Olympics.
Doug Champion, 32, has never made it to the big stage in Las Vegas. Nine years ago, when he was starting to figure out bareback horses, one pinned him against a fence post in Estes Park, Colorado, not far from his adopted hometown of Greeley.
The older Champion’s NFR dream was crushed. He suffered a broken collarbone, broken ribs and a broken back that would require delicate and risky spinal fusion surgery.
His rodeo career was over.
Some guys wear their heart on their sleeve when fate intercedes and ends a lifelong ambition. The doctors in the operating room instead set Doug Champion’s aside on a sanitized metal shelf.
“It was a nine-hour surgery, and the heart surgeon takes all of your organs out and puts them on a table next to you,” he said.
Cowboy yoga
After Doug Champion woke up, he felt re-energized. During the three years he went round and round with orthopedic and neurosurgeons about how best to put him back together, he had become a proponent of CrossFit, a fitness regimen that involves movements performed at high intensity.
He opened a gym, sold it, and then during COVID developed an app and a business (Champion Living Fitness) that allows clients, including 17 NFR competitors, to train under his watchful eye via zoom conference.
At the Thomas & Mack Center, where Richmond Champion has been scoring 85 points in the arena, Doug has been beneath it in the contestant lounge under the executive offices, providing hands-on therapy to top cowboys such as two-time world all-around champion Stetson Wright and his brother Ryder.
They even do yoga as part of the routine.
“This is something that hasn’t been available in the rodeo world, and I don’t know why,” Doug Champion said of providing a service that finally has brought him to his sport’s biggest stage, or at least to a little cubicle alongside it.
Freddie Mercury could have been talking about pro rodeo when he spoke about no bed of roses, no pleasure cruise. But those truths shouldn’t keep cowboys from fighting — and training — until the end, says the one who spells the singular form with a capital letter.
Doug Champion foresees a day when a pinch between the cheek and gum will be replaced by spiritual thoughts originating from the lotus position.
“Being a fit athlete hasn’t been a common thing in rodeo,” he said as he oversaw stretching routines and calisthenics in the contestant lounge turned gymnasium before Thursday’s go-round. “It’s been ‘be tough, be a cowboy,’ and that’s it.”
As they finished flexing muscles, a few svelte bareback riders gravitated to the snack table for a carrot or a stalk of celery. Two kegs of beer in the corner sat untapped, but the steer wrestlers were expected in a little while.
Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.
NFR
What: National Finals Rodeo
When: 5:45 p.m. Friday, Saturday
Where: Thomas & Mack Center
TV: The Cowboy Channel; Channel 603 (DirecTV), Channel 232 (DISH Network); RFD-TV; Channel 345 (DirecTV); Channel 231 (DISH Network)
Mississippi steer wrestler continues charge
The most popular football team in his home state is commonly referred to as Ole Miss. But after eight go-rounds of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center, it has been more like Ole Make for Magnolia State native son Will Lummus.
The husky bulldogger from Byhalia, Mississippi, took down his steer in 3.4 seconds to win Thursday’s go-round and make his way to the top of the all-important steer wrestling average standings.
“This year we have had a bunch of really good steers that have given a lot of guys a chance to win and fight for that average and even a world championship,” said Lummus, who increased his season earnings to $163,258 and pulled into fourth place and within shouting distance of championship leader Jacob Talley in the race for the gold buckle.
Talley has collected $217,391, but sits 10th in the aggregate that will play the winner an additional $69,234 at the end of the NFR on Saturday night, giving Lummus and the other contenders a ray of hope.
It also was a big night for Fallon cowboy Jade Corkell, who teamed with Clay Smith of Broken Bow, Oklahoma, to win the team roping go-round and add $26,996 to their season totals.
“We are at the point now where we need to win, and that’s what we are going to try to do,” Corkell said of climbing to fifth in the average and trying to close their NFR with a flurry.
Other eighth go-round winners:
— Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah, in bareback riding (87.5).
— Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, and Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta, Canada, in saddle bronc riding (91, tie).
— Hunter Herrin, Apache, Oklahoma, in tie-down roping (7.1).
— Jordon Briggs, Tolar, Texas, in barrel racing (13.45).
— Parker Breding, Edgar, Montana, in bull riding (92).