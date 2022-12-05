56°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
oct-1
jeff_german
National Finals Rodeo

‘Average’ guy Jess Pope continues NFR bareback charge

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2022 - 9:33 pm
 
Jess Pope of Waverly, Kan., competes during Bareback Riding in the National Finals Rodeo Day 4 ...
Jess Pope of Waverly, Kan., competes during Bareback Riding in the National Finals Rodeo Day 4 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Jess Pope of Waverly, Kan., competes during Bareback Riding in the National Finals Rodeo Day 4 ...
Jess Pope of Waverly, Kan., competes during Bareback Riding in the National Finals Rodeo Day 4 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Jess Pope of Waverly, KS., competes during Bareback Riding in the National Finals Rodeo Da ...
Jess Pope of Waverly, KS., competes during Bareback Riding in the National Finals Rodeo Day 4 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Jess Pope of Waverly, Kan., competes during Bareback Riding in the National Finals Rodeo Day 4 ...
Jess Pope of Waverly, Kan., competes during Bareback Riding in the National Finals Rodeo Day 4 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Jess Pope of Waverly, Kan., is pleased with a great ride during Bareback Riding in the Nationa ...
Jess Pope of Waverly, Kan., is pleased with a great ride during Bareback Riding in the National Finals Rodeo Day 4 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

When it comes to the spotlight of the National Finals Rodeo, bareback rider Jess Pope has mostly been an average competitor.

Which, over 10 days in Las Vegas, is one of the keys to success for any cowboy.

Average is a term used to describe a competitor’s aggregate score. Point totals are added and divided by the number of rounds, with the quotient being the average score. Or average, for short.

The average pays a bonus at the end of multiday rodeos such as the National Finals, where each average winner over the 10 rounds will receive a check for $74,150 from the record $10.9 million competitor purse. The big chunk of change often decides who receives the world championship belt buckles.

Pope won the average in his rookie NFR in 2020 and placed third in the world standings. He won the average again last year and finished second.

After riding Stace Smith Pro Rodeo’s Mr. Harry for 86.5 points and first-place money in Saturday’s third round at the Thomas & Mack Center — an effort that must have impressed actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, who were spotted in the sellout crowd — Pope was leading the average as well as the world standings.

He added a few thousand to his leads by finishing in four-way tie for fourth place in Sunday’s fourth round.

“That’s my game plan, but I can’t control any of that other stuff,” he said of the progression from third to second to first in season earnings during his first three NFR outs. “I rodeo hard all year. I show up here and do my job.”

In addition to being one of rodeo’s fastest rising stars, the 24-year-old cowboy from the Kansas foothills also is becoming an engaging interview.

“Look out of the windshield instead of the rearview mirror,” he says of not dwelling on past accomplishments.

His hometown of Waverly, Kansas (pop. 574) is so small that “we play six-man football, we don’t play 11- or eight-man. We have a gas station, a co-op (farmers market) and a bank.”

After crediting former coaches and current travel partners Tim O’Connell and Cole Franks, Pope said to be a successful bareback rider at the NFR level, “it takes a village, not just a tribe.”

But before saying any of that, he thanked a local Jimmy John’s sandwich shop.

“Tim and I always go to Jimmy John’s,” he said of his most enduring superstition in a sport known for them. “I get the No. 8 — Philly club, jalapeno chips and lemonade. That’s my routine every time with a bucker or an eliminator (bronc). Today, at lunch, I was definitely at Jimmy John’s.”

He smiles, he waves, and “whatever comes to mind, I kind of spit out of my mouth. Sometimes it kicks me in the butt.”

But it’s not all spins and grins for the cowboy who rides with his jeans tucked into his boots and his emotions on his sleeve.

Asked if there was somebody in his village or tribe who was a major influence in his arrival to pro rodeo’s biggest stage, he did not hesitate.

“When I was a kid, George Steinberger. He’s gone now. But when I was 6 years old, and I was getting on a bucking machine, he was always beating it into my head: ‘You’re going to make it to the NFR, you’re going to go do great things,’” Pope said of the Kansas rodeo pioneer who died in 2017.

George Steinberger was laid to rest in Wamego, Kansas, a year before Jess Pope won his first significant rodeo, the Permit of the Year Challenge at the South Point Equestrian Center in Las Vegas.

“I wish I could give him a hug again,” he said, holding back tears.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
2022 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results
2022 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results
2
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: If you really wanted to destroy the U.S., then …
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: If you really wanted to destroy the U.S., then …
3
EDITORIAL: Polar bear population booms amid global warming hysteria
EDITORIAL: Polar bear population booms amid global warming hysteria
4
Terry Fator to outlast Mirage, headed back to ‘AGT’
Terry Fator to outlast Mirage, headed back to ‘AGT’
5
2022 NFR Las Vegas 2nd go-round results
2022 NFR Las Vegas 2nd go-round results
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Hunter Cure Holliday, TX., leaves his horse for a steer on his winning run during Steer Wrestli ...
NFR 2022: Day 4 — PHOTOS
RJ

The National Finals Rodeo’s 4th go-round took place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Check out the action here.

Will Lummus, of Byhalia, Miss., competes in steer wrestling during the first night of the Natio ...
Study of health aids steer wrestler’s career
By Alex Riley Special to the / RJ

“The body has taken care of itself for centuries, and I think a lot of people have lost sight of that,” steer wrestler Will Lummus said ahead of competing at this year’s Wrangler NFR.

Jordon Briggs of Tolar, Texas, third from left, is announced the winner in the barrel racing du ...
Dreams of NFR glory evolving for Jordon Briggs
By Alex Riley Special to the / RJ

When your mother is four-time world champion barrel racer Kristie Peterson, December trips to Las Vegas for rodeo’s culminating event are a regular occurrence.

Shoppers browse booths during Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center Thursday, Dec ...
Cowboy Christmas grows in second year with Cowboy Channel
By Patrick Everson Special to the / RJ

Last year, after decades as a standalone brand, Cowboy Christmas added an official title sponsor, and it couldn’t have been more apropos.

 
2022 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results
RJ

Here are the 3rd go-round results from the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Hunter Cure, right, competes during the steer wrestling event in the 64th Wrangler National Fin ...
NFR 2022: Day 3 — PHOTOS

Selected photos from Day 3 of the National Finals Rodeo at Thomas & Mack Arena in Las Vegas.