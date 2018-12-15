Bareback rider Caleb Bennett eyes first world title at NFR

Caleb Bennett often visualizes himself holding a PRCA world championship belt buckle.
He thinks of hoisting it high above his head before a rowdy sellout crowd at the Thomas & Mack Center on the final night of the National Finals Rodeo as the world’s best bareback rider.
“That’s been a lifelong goal of mine,” Bennett said Friday night before the ninth go-round. “From the time I started riding bucking horses.”
He could realize that goal soon.
Competing in his seventh NFR, Bennett, 30, can win his first bareback riding world championship with another strong performance Saturday. The Tremonton, Utah, native has made $240,389.73 this year and is second entering the 10th and final go-round. He trails Tim O’Connell, the two-time defending world champion, by $12,988.38.
To secure the title, Bennett needs a decisive victory over O’Connell. But Bennett wasn’t thinking about that Friday.
“I’m going to ride bucking horses and have fun,” he said. “That’s my biggest goal right now.”
Bennett was raised around rodeo and started riding bucking horses at 12, mostly as an homage to his father, who also rode them. Caleb Bennett also rode bulls and team roped in high school and won the National High School Finals Rodeo as a senior in 2007 before a successful college career at Weber State and Utah Valley University.
“But there was something about the bareback riding. It’s where I excelled. It’s what I craved,” Bennett said. “Once I graduated college, I looked at my old rodeo coach and said, ‘I’m going to try to make the NFR. And that’s what I did.”
In 2012, Bennett won nine rodeos and qualified for his first NFR. He has returned every year since and established himself as a top flight cowboy the past two years, finishing fourth in 2016 and sixth in 2017.
He spends two hours a day lifting weights and reads and watches film in addition to his training. The totality of his preparation has correlated with his improvement.
“It depends how mentally strong you are and how much you can take,” Bennett said. “A lot plays in to that. Sometimes the best thing to do is to not overthink.”
Bennett was the money leader before Friday’s go-round, at which he scored 83.5 points and didn’t place. O’Connell, 27, finished first with 90 points to seize the lead.
“We’ve trained for moments like this,” O’Connell said. “We knew this was going to be a 10-round fight, and I’m ready for a 10-round fight. I needed this round, I needed to get going again.”
The two were separated by about $15,000 at the start of the NFR. And here they are with one ride left.
“Tim is a great competitor,” Bennett said. “He’s got a winning attitude. If I can step up to the plate and take a title and have him come in second to me, that’s saying something.”
NFR
What: 60th annual National Finals Rodeo
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Thomas & Mack Center
TV: CBS Sports Network
Information: prorodeo.com
Montana steer wrestler wins first NFR go-round of career
Steer wrestler Ty Erickson had been to the National Finals Rodeo five straight years and hadn’t won a go-round in 48 attempts.
The 49th was a charm for the 28-year-old.
Erickson, of Helena, Montana, tackled his steer in 3.5 seconds to secure his first victory and $26,230.77 on Friday night in the ninth go-round at the Thomas & Mack Center. He has totaled $155,084.83 this season and is sixth in the world standings.
“I’m ecstatic right now,” said Erickson, who is almost $40,000 out of first place with one go-round remaining. “I couldn’t be more excited, especially as slow as my week has been. I just never felt like I could get things going, but I drew one I really liked tonight.”
Other go-round winners were Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, bareback riding (90 points); Derrick Begay, Seba Dalkai, Arizona, and Cory Petska, Marana, Arizona, team roping (3.80 seconds); Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, Canada, saddle bronc riding (90 points); Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas, tie-down roping (7.40 seconds); Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, barrel racing (13.40 seconds); Eli Vastbinder, Union Grove, North Carolina, bull riding (91.5 points).
Sam Gordon Review-Journal