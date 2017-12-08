Bareback rider Jake Vold wins the first event at NFR

After a tribute to the victims of October’s mass shooting, the National Finals Rodeo began Thursday night at the Thomas & Mack Center to much fanfare.

Jake Vold of Alberta, Canada rides on Oakridge while competing in the bareback riding during the opening night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Vold placed first with a score of 87.5. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Jake Vold was the first event winner, taking the bareback go-round with a score of 87.5. Tim O’Connell still maintains a healthy lead in the event.

Tyler Waguespack, last year’s world champion steer wrestler, took first in the go-round and moved into third overall, and Hardy Braden was the top saddle bronc rider of the night, posting an 87.5.

Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira maintained their hold on first place, topping the team ropers in the first go-round.

Ryan Jarrett finished first among tie-down ropers, and Trevor Brazile, who leads the all-around standings, finished in a tie for second. Brazile extended his lead in the all-around over Tuf Cooper, who is second, and Cooper maintained his hold on first place in tie-down roping.

Nellie Miller, who went to UNLV for two years, topped the barrel racers. Trey Benton III posted a 90.0 to finish first among bull riders.

