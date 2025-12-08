Children with cancer treated like champs

The gold at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Saturday had nothing to do with the gold buckles on the line for contestants. Rather, it was all about the Golden Circle of Champions.

World champion team roper Junior Nogueira shares his hat with a child during Saturday's Golden Circle of Champions event, which invites children facing cancer and other life-threatening illnesses to a fun day of activities with NFR contestants.

Statler Wright shows off the cowboy hat he wore while winning Saturday night's saddle bronc riding go-round. Wright had it autographed by a couple dozen other contestants, and the hat will now be utilized in a fundraiser for the Golden Circle of Champions

The gold at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Saturday had nothing to do with the gold buckles on the line for contestants. Rather, it was all about the Golden Circle of Champions.

Each year since 2018, as part of the Heart of the NFR initiative, the rodeo takes time out to host the Golden Circle event. The guests of honor are children facing childhood cancer or other life-threatening illnesses, who get to meet and interact with the world’s best cowboys and cowgirls.

This year’s NFR Golden Circle of Champions took place Saturday at the Tuscany Suites Casino, just a few blocks from where the rodeo stars compete each night, at the Thomas Mack Center.

The children were once again treated like the champions they are. And recognizing that these illnesses impact everyone around these kids, families are also invited to share an experience free of doctors or hospitals.

Golden Circle of Champions became a regular part of the NFR in 2018, thanks to the efforts of Tina Tonascia, who founded the organization in from Santa Maria, Calif. Tonascia’s efforts have helped Golden Circle expand to rodeos across the U.S. and Canada, sponsoring children and their families for the ultimate rodeo experience, particularly here at the NFR.

“There is nothing more important than being here today,” Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation president Jeff Gordon said. “The smiles all around remind us how important it all is.”

On Saturday, 24 children were matched up with NFR contestants, going from station to station to participate in modified rodeo events. Each child got a personalized back number, just like those worn by the athletes during the NFR.

After the faux rodeo, NFR contestants escorted the kids down a red carpet, where each child was introduced amid cameras flashing and raucous applause. Then the children got to join their new rodeo friends for lunch, followed by a distribution of gift packages for the kids.

It’s not just the kids having a good time. All NFR contestants are invited to participate, and some actually build their schedules around this annual event. That includes steer wrestler Ty Erickson, who with his wife Cierra has two small children and a new baby.

“The Golden Circle event every year is so special,” Erickson said. “It really brings life into perspective. We are all out here trying to win gold buckles. When you are healthy, (and) you’ve got beautiful healthy kids, nothing else really matters. Life is good.”

Golden Circle events are a reminder to never take any of that for granted.

“I spent time with Ellie today, and we had a lot of fun together. I always make this event a priority, and it means a lot to me to participate.”

Perhaps Erickson got some good vibes from that participation. On Saturday night, the 2019 world champion wore his gold scarf during the third go-round, and he outfitted his horse Crush with a large gold ribbon.

Then Erickson went out and won the round in 3.5 seconds, in front of a sold-out crowd of 18,000-plus — including all the Golden Circle kids, who got to cap their special day by attending the NFR.

There was plenty of gold on hand in the crowd and among the athletes Saturday night. Many contestants — even ones who couldn’t make the daytime events — were adorned in gold of some sort, including several donning custom cowboy hats.

Resistol provided the hats, and the Wright brothers — Stetson, Ryder and Statler — not only wore them during competition, but had the hats autographed by other contestants. Golden Circle will now use those hats for future fundraising.

“We couldn’t get to the events today,” Statler said after winning Saturday’s saddle bronc riding in his gold hat. “I’m glad we were able to help out in another way. It’s hard to imagine what those kids and their families are going through.

“But it’s rewarding to look around the rodeo arena and see all the gold. Hopefully it brings them some joy.”

Based on the children’s reactions all day long, it’s safe to say plenty of joy was had.