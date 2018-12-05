Clear bag policy in effect for NFR in Las Vegas

“Following the NFL’s lead, along with other professional and collegiate programs, we believe it is prudent to implement the clear-bag policy,” said Las Vegas Events President Pat Christenson.

A security worker screens a fan's clear bag before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

We all know that almost no one likes dealing with TSA checks at the airport. All those rules and regulations about sizes and types of luggage and carry-ons.

And don’t get me started on the lines and the body scanners and the dreaded, “We’re gonna need to take you over here for more personal attention.”

However, we also all want to be safe. And not just at the airport.

When 18,000 of us jam into the Thomas & Mack Center for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo each night, our safety is a given. That’s because arena security staff and Wrangler NFR officials have gone to great lengths to make sure security is the last thing on our minds while we’re in our seats, cheering for the world’s best cowboys and cowgirls.

With that said, it’s time to remind all you accommodating and understanding rodeo fans that there is a clear-bag policy in effect all 10 nights at the Wrangler NFR.

“Following the NFL’s lead, along with other professional and collegiate programs, we believe it is prudent to implement the clear-bag policy,” said Las Vegas Events President Pat Christenson. “Fan safety, security and enjoyment is a top priority for us. We believe this policy is an important enhancement to the security measures already put in place at the Thomas & Mack Center.”

Exceptions are made for diaper bags and medical necessities. You just need to have the bags/items inspected at a designated gate.

Beyond those items, only the following bags are allowed: clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches; one-gallon clear plastic freezer bags, such as a Ziploc bag; and small clutch bags, with or without a handle or strap, no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches — about the size of a hand.

For larger bags, there’s a bag check available before you go into the arena, and you can pick up said bag on the way out. Fans also can carry in small items such as binoculars and small, hand-held cameras, as long as those are in a permissible clear bag.

For those who are passing tickets among family and friends during the course of the Wrangler NFR, do those people a favor and make them aware of the clear-bag policy.

Be like that old United Way slogan: “Thanks to you, it works for all of us.”