Bareback rider Cole Reiner talks about his National Finals Rodeo debut with the Review-Journal's James Schaeffer.

Bareback rider Cole Reiner competes at the National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas. Photo courtesy of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

Cole Reiner is making his National Finals Rodeo debut and already is making a strong impression.

He won Wednesday’s go-around in bareback riding and received one of the Rookie of the Year awards.