Contestants reflect on Vegas NFR history

On Thursday night, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo commenced for the 40th year in Las Vegas, at the Thomas Mack Center. The first of 10 nights got off to its usual roaring start.

‘Back to the top’: How Stetson Wright made his grand return to the NFR

‘He’s still with us in spirit’: Tributes flow for rodeo great Roy Cooper

Stetson Wright competes in bull riding during the opening day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Stetson Wright competes saddle bronc riding during the opening day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tyler Waguespack competes in steer wrestling during the opening day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

On Thursday night, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo commenced for the 40th year in Las Vegas, at the Thomas &Mack Center. The first of 10 nights got off to its usual roaring start.

And winners in the first go-round all had thoughts on a milestone moment in the NFR’s Vegas history.

This event and this city have deep meaning for all the contestants. But on opening night, sentiments likely ran deepest for five-time all-around world champion Stetson Wright.

In 2023, while on his way to that fifth all-around crown, Wright had to bow out of the NFR after the second night. A severe groin injury sidelined him not only for the final eight nights, but the entire 2024 season. He literally limped off the arena floor, unable to push any further.

Wright’s NFR return Thursday was nothing short of storybook. He won the first go in saddle bronc riding, with 90 points aboard Renegade. An hour later, he scored 89.75 points on Big Shasta to win the first round of bull riding.

That’s how you announce a comeback. But Wright deferred to all the great talents who paved the way for him and so many others over the past 40 years in Vegas.

“I grew up watching videos of Ted Nuce, Ty Murray, Trevor Brazile, Joe Beaver,” Wright said of past world champions who made their name at the T&M. “There ain’t enough words to describe what they all put into this building. It’s almost indescribable.”

Wright rightfully gave a nod to his dad, as well. Cody Cooper is a two-time world champion in saddle broncs, the patriarch of the family legacy in that discipline.

Tyler Waguespack, who won the first round of steer wrestling with a time of 4 seconds flat, said the venue itself is what first jumps to mind, every time he thinks of the NFR.

“It’s definitely the arena,” he said. “I grew up watching all my heroes compete in this arena. Now I’m competing here, too, and having a lot of success.”

Indeed, Waguespack is a five-time world champ in steer wrestling. And on Thursday night, he won the opening go-round for the fourth time in his 11 NFR appearances. That’s a batting average any MLB ballplayer would take.

Bareback rider Cooper Cooke is in just his second Wrangler NFR, qualifying in 2024 and again this year. He jumped out and won Thursday’s first go-round with an 88.5-point ride, then talked about what this rodeo and this city mean to him.

“I’m from a small town in Idaho. To be able to experience big-city Vegas like this is pretty cool,” said Cooke, who’s hometown of Victor has a population of just 3,000.

Kassie Mowry claimed her first barrel racing world title in 2024, and she’s No. 1 in the world at the moment, looking for title No. 2. She started out strong, winning the first night in 13.66 seconds.

For Mowry, the NFR means one thing.

“It’s all about the competitiveness. I love just watching everybody duke it out every night,” she said. “The NFR brings out the best in everybody. It’s so exciting. It gives me chills.”

Team ropers Lightning Aguilera — who’s got to have the best first name in the NFR, no doubt — and Kaden Profili were first go-round winners, as well, clocking 4.0 seconds. Like Cooke, both are competing here for just the second time, with Aguilera qualifying in 2022 and Profili in 2024.

So what comes to mind when they think of the NFR in Vegas?

“It’s just those yellow chutes in the arena,” Aguilera said of one of the telltale signs that you’re at the NFR. “And the crowd. There’s nothing like the crowd, and there’s no place else like this.”

Tie-down roper Shad Mayfield is the reigning all-around world champ. He kick-started his 2025 NFR by winning the first go-round, looping and tying his calf in a speedy 6.80 seconds.

Then he waxed sentimental, rightly so, about his dad, Sylvester Mayfield, a tie-down roper who has historic ties to the NFR at the Thomas &Mack.

“When I think of Vegas, the first thing I think of is my dad being in the first NFR here, in 1985,” Mayfield said. “Forty years later, I’m here. It’s definitely something I appreciate.”