National Finals Rodeo

Elko native Dakota Eldridge hopes to finish strong at NFR

Steer wrestler and Elko native Dakota Eldridge talks about competing at this year's National Finals Rodeo in an interview with the Review-Journal's James Schaeffer.
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 12, 2020 - 3:45 pm
 
Steer wrestler Dakota Eldridge competes at this year's National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texa ...
Steer wrestler Dakota Eldridge competes at this year's National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas. Photo courtesy of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

Elko native Dakota Eldridge went into the National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, fifth in the world in steer wrestling.

He put himself in contention of taking the title, and went into Saturday’s final round with a shot at it.

Eldridge spoke about his experiences at this year’s NFR.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

