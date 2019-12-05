Find perfect western boot to look your best at NFR in Las Vegas

National Finals Rodeo competition kicks off Thursday night and there’s till time for city slickers to dress the part.

It’s not too late to get your cowboy or cowgirl on.

You don’t have to carry a lasso to look cool wearing western boots, and there’s a boot for everyone.

Crocodile, alligator and boa skin boots stand out and once broken in are pretty comfortable.

Full quill ostrich boots slip right on and don’t really need a breaking-in period — they’re comfortable from the get-go.

Those aren’t working cowboy boots though and they aren’t cheap. Any of these boots can retail from $300 to $800.

But they can last for years.

While you’re getting your feet taken care of, don’t forget about that western hat.

Stetsons, Justins, Larry Mahans and Cody James, there’s a hat for everyone’s dome.