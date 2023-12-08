Five-time saddle bronc champ gets Icon honor

A roughstock cowboy still competing at a high level in his 40s? That’s a little unusual. And still competing in his late 40s? Well, that’s about as rare as a $3 bill. Billy Etbauer is that $3 bill

Saddle bronc superstar Billy Etbauer, shown on one of his many rides at the Wrangler NFR, will be honored Friday night as a member of the Vegas NFR Icons Class of 2023. (PRCA)

It’s not too surprising to see rodeo cowboys stretch a career into their 40s — provided they’re competing in timed events. Tie-down ropers, team ropers, barrel racers and even steer wrestlers can have long and successful runs.

Billy Etbauer is that $3 bill — along with a $3 million man in career earnings. And for that, the five-time saddle bronc world champion will be honored Friday night at the 2023 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, as a member of the second class of Vegas NFR Icons.

Joining Etbauer in the 2023 class is six-time world champion tie-down roper Cody Ohl. Those two will be in the great company of the Vegas NFR Icons 2022 inaugural class of Ty Murray, Charmayne James and Trevor Brazile.

“It’s crazy. What an honor and a blessing,” Etbauer said. “After last year in Vegas, some people said it should be me next. It’s just an honor to be selected. It’s great that the NFR is doing this to promote the cowboys and everything we do. I can’t thank those involved enough.

“There are a lot of people from the past who I feel have done a lot more than I have. So I appreciate it.”

Etbauer might be selling himself a bit short there. He qualified for the Wrangler NFR 21 consecutive years, from 1989-2009. He earned his first gold buckle in 1992 at 29 years old, nabbed another in 1996, then went back-to-back with world saddle bronc titles in 1999 and 2000.

In 2004, at age 41, he won yet another world title. In 2008, the 45-year-old Etbauer nearly got a sixth gold buckle, finishing second to Cody Wright in the world standings. And in 2009, at his last Wrangler NFR, Etbauer finished fifth in the world.

He called it a career in 2011, meaning he competed over parts of four decades, astonishing for a cowboy in such a rough-and-tumble event.

“That’s all because of the people who God brought into my life — my family, my friends and my fans,” Etbauer said. “I ruptured a disc in my back in 1992, and doctors said I wouldn’t last another five years.”

His work ethic and strong family support were key to defying that projection.

Perhaps as important was a sponsorship from Express Ranches that allowed him to take time off when needed to heal up. From that, Etbauer was able to stretch his career another 19 years.

“It was thanks to Express Ranches that I was able to do it that way,” Etbauer said. “Express Ranches’ sponsorship was a lifesaver.”

So much so that Etbauer nearly reached a milestone set by his wife, Hollie.

“My wife was pretty sure I’d make it to be 50 and still competing. That was the hope,” Etbauer said. “I was just kind of hanging in there. I was ready to be done, but I also wasn’t ready. God hadn’t said I was done.”

But in 2011, after a particularly rough ride at age 48, God apparently sent a loud-and-clear signal.

“When I rolled off that colt in Houston, I was done. That’s when God said that was it,” Etbauer said.

Now 60 years old, Etbauer is set to receive one more crowning achievement in being recognized as a Vegas NFR Icon. Tonight, the opening night of the NFR, he’ll be honored before another full house at the Thomas & Mack Center, where Etbauer won a record 51 go-rounds — later surpassed by Ohl’s 52 go-round wins.

“The ceremony is gonna be fun. I’ve got a lot of people calling and wanting to go out for it,” Etbauer said. “It’s pulling some people back who haven’t been to the NFR in years. It’s just awesome.”

It’ll be one last NFR memory for the iconic Etbauer. But what he cherishes most, his best career memory, is competing alongside his brothers Robert and Dan, and Craig Latham, who felt like another brother to the Etbauers.

“The best memory is the family being able to do it all together,” Etbauer said. “To me, it was everybody’s achievement, because I couldn’t have done it by myself. Plus, it wouldn’t have been as fun without them.”