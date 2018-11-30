George Strait, others performing during NFR in Las Vegas

Here’s a look at artists that are performing during the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

George Strait performs "You Wreck Me" at the MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Tom Petty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Tyler Hubbard, right, and Brian Kelley, of Florida Georgia Line, perform "Meant to Be" at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn perform together at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Friday, June 19, 2015. (Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chad Prather

10 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Theater at Treasure Island, $35.95-$49.95. 702-894-7722; treasureisland.com

Colt Ford

10 p.m. Dec. 13 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $39-$129. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com

Dwight Yoakam, Red Shahan

9 p.m. Dec. 14 in Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq, $30. 702-862-2695; brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas

Florida Georgia Line with Mason Ramsey and Canaan Smith

9 p.m. Dec. 1, 5, 7-8, 11 in the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort, $49-$149. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com

Gary Allan

9:30 p.m. Dec. 14-15 in The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel, $39.50-$125. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com

George Strait with Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen

8 p.m. Dec. 7-8 at T-Mobile Arena, $50-$225. 888-929-7849; t-mobilearena.com

Jamey Johnson

10 p.m. Dec. 14 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $79-$329. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com

Jo Dee Messina

10 p.m. Dec. 6 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $69-$119. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com

John Michael Montgomery

10 p.m. Dec. 8 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $49-$159. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com

John Prine with John Paul White

8 p.m. Dec. 12 in the International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas, $49-$99. 800-222-5361; westgatelasvegas.com

Kane Brown

8 p.m. Dec. 15 in Park Theater at Park MGM, $42.50-$95. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com

Kip Moore and Jon Pardi

8 p.m. Dec. 15 in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, $49-$137. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com

Lonestar

10 p.m. Dec. 12 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $49-$139. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com

Luke Combs

8 p.m. Dec. 14 in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, $49-$149. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com

Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan

10 p.m. Dec. 11 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $49-$149. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com

Ray Wylie Hubbard

10 p.m. Dec. 9 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $29-$99. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com

Reba, Brooks & Dunn

7:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 7-8, 12, 14-15 in The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, $59.50-$205. 888-929-7849; thecolosseum.com

Rodney Carrington

10 p.m. Dec. 6-15 in the David Copperfield Theater at MGM Grand, $70.04-$100.04. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com

Ron White

10 p.m. Dec. 7-8 and Dec. 14-15 in the Terry Fator Theatre at The Mirage, $68-$88. 702-792-7777; mirage.com

Tanya Tucker

10 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $59-$229. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com

Tracy Lawrence

10 p.m. Dec. 10 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $49-$199. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com

Turnpike Troubadours and Corb Lund

9 p.m. Dec. 7 Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq, $24. 702-862-2695; brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas