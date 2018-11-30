George Strait, others performing during NFR in Las Vegas

Chad Prather
10 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Theater at Treasure Island, $35.95-$49.95. 702-894-7722; treasureisland.com
Colt Ford
10 p.m. Dec. 13 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $39-$129. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com
Dwight Yoakam, Red Shahan
9 p.m. Dec. 14 in Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq, $30. 702-862-2695; brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas
Florida Georgia Line with Mason Ramsey and Canaan Smith
9 p.m. Dec. 1, 5, 7-8, 11 in the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort, $49-$149. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com
Gary Allan
9:30 p.m. Dec. 14-15 in The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel, $39.50-$125. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com
George Strait with Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen
8 p.m. Dec. 7-8 at T-Mobile Arena, $50-$225. 888-929-7849; t-mobilearena.com
Jamey Johnson
10 p.m. Dec. 14 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $79-$329. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com
Jo Dee Messina
10 p.m. Dec. 6 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $69-$119. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com
John Michael Montgomery
10 p.m. Dec. 8 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $49-$159. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com
John Prine with John Paul White
8 p.m. Dec. 12 in the International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas, $49-$99. 800-222-5361; westgatelasvegas.com
Kane Brown
8 p.m. Dec. 15 in Park Theater at Park MGM, $42.50-$95. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com
Kip Moore and Jon Pardi
8 p.m. Dec. 15 in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, $49-$137. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com
Lonestar
10 p.m. Dec. 12 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $49-$139. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com
Luke Combs
8 p.m. Dec. 14 in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, $49-$149. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com
Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan
10 p.m. Dec. 11 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $49-$149. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com
Ray Wylie Hubbard
10 p.m. Dec. 9 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $29-$99. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com
Reba, Brooks & Dunn
7:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 7-8, 12, 14-15 in The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, $59.50-$205. 888-929-7849; thecolosseum.com
Rodney Carrington
10 p.m. Dec. 6-15 in the David Copperfield Theater at MGM Grand, $70.04-$100.04. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com
Ron White
10 p.m. Dec. 7-8 and Dec. 14-15 in the Terry Fator Theatre at The Mirage, $68-$88. 702-792-7777; mirage.com
Tanya Tucker
10 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $59-$229. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com
Tracy Lawrence
10 p.m. Dec. 10 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $49-$199. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com
Turnpike Troubadours and Corb Lund
9 p.m. Dec. 7 Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq, $24. 702-862-2695; brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas
