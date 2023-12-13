47°F
National Finals Rodeo

Hayes reimagines goals during monster rookie season

By Alex Riley Special to the Review-Journal
December 12, 2023 - 9:20 pm
 
A pickup rider helps Keenan Hayes off of Lil Red Hawk during round one of bareback riding NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Keenan Hayes rides Lil Red Hawk during round one of bareback riding during NFR in the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As a kid, Keenan Hayes envisioned himself as a two-event rodeo competitor.

Rodeo, however, had other plans.

Growing up in Hayden, Colo., Hayes started his journey like most in the PRCA. He was raised around livestock, took part in youth rodeo events and gradually moved through the ranks of riding size-appropriate animals. He dreamed of competing as a PRCA athlete at the biggest events throughout the country.

At his first professional rodeo, Hayes signed up for both the bareback and bull riding events. He tried to do it again at his second rodeo. He was denied. And it happened again and again. Bareback slots were available to Hayes, but there was no space for him in bull riding.

Rodeo had decided his future.

“I kind of agree, too. I’m not nearly as sore as I used to be,” Hayes joked.

That shift to a singular focus turned out to be the right call for the rookie. In 2023, his first year as a full-time PRCA competitor, Hayes, 20, dominated the bareback field, finishing with almost $266,000 in earnings to set the regular-season record. The previous high mark was held by Clint Cannon in 2009 at $233,504.

Because of his success, Hayes was forced to reimagine his goals. Reaching the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and being in contention for a world title his first year on the circuit had always been the focus. Suddenly, a lot more seemed attainable.

“I just had goals of making the Finals and holding my own. Those kind of changed about halfway through because of how the season was going,” Hayes said. “I just kind of set my sights on winning everything, which had always been on my mind, but I never really focused on it until it was ready to happen. Once I started sitting pretty good in the standings, I focused on trying to win the world.”

Getting to this point has been the byproduct of several factors, including a savvy partnership from the get-go.

When Hayes began preparing for the 2023 season, he sought a travel partner with experience who could help him navigate the grueling schedule associated with rodeo. Fellow bareback rider Wyatt Denny allowed Hayes to load up in his rig, along with Shane O’Connell, and helped him with registering for rodeos and balancing the slate of competition.

“I had a bunch of experienced guys that I could ask things from and just get advice from. I think that was a big help,” Hayes said. “I think just going with them guys got me going right away.”

Learning from a veteran presence and strong scheduling gave Hayes a chance to be successful, if he could ride well. Over the course of the year, he won or co-championed 17 rodeos, including the Mountain State Circuit Finals, Austin, Ellensburg and the NFR Open.

Now, Hayes has his sights set on a strong finish to the season, with an end goal of leaving Vegas as a world champion in his first try. To do that, his focus is on maintaining consistency, no matter which horse he climbs on in the chutes each night at the Thomas Mack Center.

While he’s been to the NFR before as a fan, this 10-day experience is his first with a back number and a shot at being a world champion.

In truth, what Hayes has accomplished really hasn’t set in. But it’s what he can still accomplish that keeps him motivated.

“It’s pretty awesome. It’s still kind of hitting me,” Hayes said. “I wouldn’t say it’s a dream. It’s just something I’ve always worked for and everything is coming to fruition. I’m just chasing my goals, and being this close to catching my goals is really, really cool.”

