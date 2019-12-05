57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
National Finals Rodeo

Here are the money leaders as NFR comes to Las Vegas

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2019 - 6:41 pm
 
Updated December 4, 2019 - 6:42 pm

Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association

World standings

Entering the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center

All-around

1. Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, $182,999.49

2. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Texas, $161,363.88

3. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, $159,755.56

4. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, $145,189.73

5. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas, $129,753.65

6. Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, Texas, $112,119.43

7. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb., $101,577.32

8. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, $94,653.08

9. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah, $82,731.63

10. Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas, $72,713.57

11. Daylon Swearingen, Rochelle, Ga., $70,919.89

12. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, $65,387.62

13. Cody Doescher, Webbers Falls, Okla., $62,882.64

14. Thomas Smith, Barnsdall, Okla., $57,190.21

15. Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D., $56,378.06

Bareback riding

1. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., $181,952.17

2. Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah, $176,205.08

3. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Neb., $173,442.41

4. Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas, $137,559.20

5. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, $130,828.93

6. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, $113,168.31

7. Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, Mont., $110,972.66

8. Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta, $107,954.05

9. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas, $95,068.43

10. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb., $93,798.82

11. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore., $92,895.14

12. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D., $88,699.34

13. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn., $81,594.86

14. Trenten Montero, Winnemucca, $80,757.11

15. Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, La., $79,270.92

Steer wrestling

1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., $146,080.84

2. Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas, $104,567.84

3. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta, $102,750.45

4. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La., $97,130.32

5. Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfoot, Idaho, $90,219.96

6. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss., $86,395.07

7. Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla., $85,963.13

8. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Fla., $83,471.97

9. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Okla., $83,109.48

10. J.D. Struxness, Milan, Okla., $82,829.30

11. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Calif., $81,103.11

12. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas, $79,490.22

13. Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont., $79,028.26

14. Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D., $76,703.99

15. Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan., $74,950.31

Team roping (Headers)

1. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Texas, $150,512.22

2. Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Texas, $118,455.30

3. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla., $104,318.34

4. Clay Tryan, Billings, Texas, $103,164.76

5. Ty Blasingame, Casper, Wyo., $101,489.65

6. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., $97,648.95

7. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Texas, $95,528.72

8. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Texas, $95,053.52

9. Brenten Hall, Jay, Texas, $88,926.57

10. Luke Brown, Rockhill, Texas, $84,939.19

11. Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., $76,204.07

12. Tate Kirchenschlager, Yuma, Colo., $75,737.64

13. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz., $73,999.00

14. Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas, $73,394.24

15. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M., $73,190.95

Team roping (Heelers)

1. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil, $115,774.66

2. Ryan Motes, Weatherford, Texas, $109,166.08

3. Jade Corkill, Fallon, Texas, $108,637.93

4. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Texas, $106,896.49

5. Travis Lee Graves, Jay, Texas, $103,164.76

6. Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif., $98,729.83

7. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla., $98,277.59

8. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., $97,648.95

9. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Texas, $89,446.54

10. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas, $87,295.99

11. Chase Tryan, Helena, Texas, $86,345.09

12. Hunter Koch, Vernon, Texas, $84,307.07

13. Caleb Anderson, Mocksville, Texas, $72,389.60

14. Cole Davison, Stephenville, Utah, $71,909.31

15. Tyler Worley, Berryville, Texas, $71,190.21

Saddle bronc riding

1. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah, $224,488.39

2. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, $176,991.47

3. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, $121,011.90

4. Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah, $120,104.68

5. Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah, $118,191.87

6. Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont., $116,283.23

7. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, $114,427.40

8. Jake Watson, Hudson’s Hope, British Columbia, $108,790.84

9. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Texas, $105,871.86

10. Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, $100,311.35

11. Mitch Pollock, Winnemucca, Idaho, $99,542.24

12. Bradley Harter, Loranger, La., $99,351.01

13. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah, $96,505.48

14. Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla., $91,070.51

15. JJ Elshere, Hereford, S.D., $90,811.49

Tie-down roping

1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, $131,899.95

2. Haven Meged, Miles City, Mont., $119,878.84

3. Tyson Durfey, Brock, Texas, $112,878.31

4. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, $105,592.44

5. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, Texas, $102,196.92

6. Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif., $101,407.09

7. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, $101,315.72

8. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb., $99,535.21

9. Michael Otero, Weatherford, Texas, $97,693.49

10. Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas, $97,649.45

11. Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla., $97,474.03

12. Adam Gray, Seymour, Texas, $92,172.98

13. Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M., $90,420.93

14. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, $88,660.86

15. Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan., $86,260.06

Barrel racing

1. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif., $154,610.50

2. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, $148,866.64

3. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D., $146,351.65

4. Shali Lord, Lamar, Colo., $111,775.59

5. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, Texas, $105,503.40

6. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, $105,334.82

7. Emily Miller, Weatherford, Okla., $98,144.73

8. Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D., $96,581.90

9. Dona Kay Rule, Minco, Okla., $96,507.49

10. Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla., $93,433.24

11. Ivy Conrado-Saebens, Hudson, Colo., $93,269.24

12. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore., $93,059.22

13. Jennifer Sharp, Richards, Texas, $91,754.45

14. Cheyenne Wimberley, Stephenville, Texas, $90,360.85

15. Lacinda Rose, Willard, Mo., $88,935.85

Bull riding

1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Texas, $245,437.78

2. Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, $152,421.60

3. Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla., $149,100.17

4. Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Texas, $129,190.89

5. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah, $127,527.01

6. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, $126,771.22

7. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho, $123,974.56

8. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas, $122,276.73

9. Jordan Wacey Spears, Redding, Ore., $121,548.44

10. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah, $119,560.67

11. Jordan Hansen, Ponoka, Alberta, $114,747.21

12. Koby Radley, Montpelier, La., $114,554.21

13. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas, $113,694.46

14. Daylon Swearingen, Rochelle, Ga., $111,837.17

15. Trey Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., $108,160.37

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Chase Brooks of Deer Lodge, Mont. (111) competes in the saddle bronc riding event during the ei ...
How to watch NFR in Las Vegas
By / RJ

The National Finals Rodeo begins in Las Vegas tonight, and will make the Thomas & Mack Center its home for the next 10 days.

Isaac Diaz of Texas competes in the saddle bronc riding during the third go-round of the Nation ...
NFR rides into Las Vegas for 35th year
By Patrick Everson / RJ

As the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo rides into town for its 35th 10-day run at the Thomas Mack Center, numerous individuals deserve credit for first bringing this event to Las Vegas in 1985.