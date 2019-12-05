49°F
National Finals Rodeo

Here’s the money leaders as NFR comes to Las Vegas

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2019 - 6:41 pm
 
Updated December 4, 2019 - 6:42 pm

Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association

World standings

Entering the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center

All-around

1. Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, $182,999.49

2. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Texas, $161,363.88

3. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, $159,755.56

4. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, $145,189.73

5. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas, $129,753.65

6. Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, Texas, $112,119.43

7. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb., $101,577.32

8. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, $94,653.08

9. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah, $82,731.63

10. Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas, $72,713.57

11. Daylon Swearingen, Rochelle, Ga., $70,919.89

12. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, $65,387.62

13. Cody Doescher, Webbers Falls, Okla., $62,882.64

14. Thomas Smith, Barnsdall, Okla., $57,190.21

15. Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D., $56,378.06

Bareback riding

1. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., $181,952.17

2. Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah, $176,205.08

3. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Neb., $173,442.41

4. Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas, $137,559.20

5. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, $130,828.93

6. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, $113,168.31

7. Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, Mont., $110,972.66

8. Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta, $107,954.05

9. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas, $95,068.43

10. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb., $93,798.82

11. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore., $92,895.14

12. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D., $88,699.34

13. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn., $81,594.86

14. Trenten Montero, Winnemucca, $80,757.11

15. Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, La., $79,270.92

Steer wrestling

1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., $146,080.84

2. Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas, $104,567.84

3. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta, $102,750.45

4. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La., $97,130.32

5. Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfoot, Idaho, $90,219.96

6. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss., $86,395.07

7. Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla., $85,963.13

8. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Fla., $83,471.97

9. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Okla., $83,109.48

10. J.D. Struxness, Milan, Okla., $82,829.30

11. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Calif., $81,103.11

12. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas, $79,490.22

13. Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont., $79,028.26

14. Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D., $76,703.99

15. Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan., $74,950.31

Team roping (Headers)

1. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Texas, $150,512.22

2. Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Texas, $118,455.30

3. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla., $104,318.34

4. Clay Tryan, Billings, Texas, $103,164.76

5. Ty Blasingame, Casper, Wyo., $101,489.65

6. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., $97,648.95

7. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Texas, $95,528.72

8. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Texas, $95,053.52

9. Brenten Hall, Jay, Texas, $88,926.57

10. Luke Brown, Rockhill, Texas, $84,939.19

11. Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., $76,204.07

12. Tate Kirchenschlager, Yuma, Colo., $75,737.64

13. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz., $73,999.00

14. Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas, $73,394.24

15. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M., $73,190.95

Team roping (Heelers)

1. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil, $115,774.66

2. Ryan Motes, Weatherford, Texas, $109,166.08

3. Jade Corkill, Fallon, Texas, $108,637.93

4. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Texas, $106,896.49

5. Travis Lee Graves, Jay, Texas, $103,164.76

6. Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif., $98,729.83

7. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla., $98,277.59

8. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., $97,648.95

9. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Texas, $89,446.54

10. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas, $87,295.99

11. Chase Tryan, Helena, Texas, $86,345.09

12. Hunter Koch, Vernon, Texas, $84,307.07

13. Caleb Anderson, Mocksville, Texas, $72,389.60

14. Cole Davison, Stephenville, Utah, $71,909.31

15. Tyler Worley, Berryville, Texas, $71,190.21

Saddle bronc riding

1. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah, $224,488.39

2. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, $176,991.47

3. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, $121,011.90

4. Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah, $120,104.68

5. Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah, $118,191.87

6. Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont., $116,283.23

7. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, $114,427.40

8. Jake Watson, Hudson’s Hope, British Columbia, $108,790.84

9. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Texas, $105,871.86

10. Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, $100,311.35

11. Mitch Pollock, Winnemucca, Idaho, $99,542.24

12. Bradley Harter, Loranger, La., $99,351.01

13. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah, $96,505.48

14. Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla., $91,070.51

15. JJ Elshere, Hereford, S.D., $90,811.49

Tie-down roping

1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, $131,899.95

2. Haven Meged, Miles City, Mont., $119,878.84

3. Tyson Durfey, Brock, Texas, $112,878.31

4. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, $105,592.44

5. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, Texas, $102,196.92

6. Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif., $101,407.09

7. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, $101,315.72

8. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb., $99,535.21

9. Michael Otero, Weatherford, Texas, $97,693.49

10. Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas, $97,649.45

11. Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla., $97,474.03

12. Adam Gray, Seymour, Texas, $92,172.98

13. Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M., $90,420.93

14. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, $88,660.86

15. Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan., $86,260.06

Barrel racing

1. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif., $154,610.50

2. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, $148,866.64

3. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D., $146,351.65

4. Shali Lord, Lamar, Colo., $111,775.59

5. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, Texas, $105,503.40

6. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, $105,334.82

7. Emily Miller, Weatherford, Okla., $98,144.73

8. Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D., $96,581.90

9. Dona Kay Rule, Minco, Okla., $96,507.49

10. Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla., $93,433.24

11. Ivy Conrado-Saebens, Hudson, Colo., $93,269.24

12. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore., $93,059.22

13. Jennifer Sharp, Richards, Texas, $91,754.45

14. Cheyenne Wimberley, Stephenville, Texas, $90,360.85

15. Lacinda Rose, Willard, Mo., $88,935.85

Bull riding

1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Texas, $245,437.78

2. Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, $152,421.60

3. Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla., $149,100.17

4. Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Texas, $129,190.89

5. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah, $127,527.01

6. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, $126,771.22

7. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho, $123,974.56

8. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas, $122,276.73

9. Jordan Wacey Spears, Redding, Ore., $121,548.44

10. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah, $119,560.67

11. Jordan Hansen, Ponoka, Alberta, $114,747.21

12. Koby Radley, Montpelier, La., $114,554.21

13. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas, $113,694.46

14. Daylon Swearingen, Rochelle, Ga., $111,837.17

15. Trey Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., $108,160.37

