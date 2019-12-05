Here’s the money leaders as NFR comes to Las Vegas
The National Finals Rodeo begins Thursday and ends Dec. 14 at the Thomas & Mack Center. Here’s the 15 qualifiers in each event.
Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association
World standings
Entering the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center
All-around
1. Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, $182,999.49
2. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Texas, $161,363.88
3. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, $159,755.56
4. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, $145,189.73
5. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas, $129,753.65
6. Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, Texas, $112,119.43
7. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb., $101,577.32
8. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, $94,653.08
9. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah, $82,731.63
10. Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas, $72,713.57
11. Daylon Swearingen, Rochelle, Ga., $70,919.89
12. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, $65,387.62
13. Cody Doescher, Webbers Falls, Okla., $62,882.64
14. Thomas Smith, Barnsdall, Okla., $57,190.21
15. Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D., $56,378.06
Bareback riding
1. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., $181,952.17
2. Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah, $176,205.08
3. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Neb., $173,442.41
4. Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas, $137,559.20
5. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, $130,828.93
6. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, $113,168.31
7. Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, Mont., $110,972.66
8. Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta, $107,954.05
9. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas, $95,068.43
10. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb., $93,798.82
11. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore., $92,895.14
12. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D., $88,699.34
13. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn., $81,594.86
14. Trenten Montero, Winnemucca, $80,757.11
15. Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, La., $79,270.92
Steer wrestling
1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., $146,080.84
2. Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas, $104,567.84
3. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta, $102,750.45
4. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La., $97,130.32
5. Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfoot, Idaho, $90,219.96
6. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss., $86,395.07
7. Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla., $85,963.13
8. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Fla., $83,471.97
9. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Okla., $83,109.48
10. J.D. Struxness, Milan, Okla., $82,829.30
11. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Calif., $81,103.11
12. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas, $79,490.22
13. Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont., $79,028.26
14. Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D., $76,703.99
15. Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan., $74,950.31
Team roping (Headers)
1. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Texas, $150,512.22
2. Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Texas, $118,455.30
3. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla., $104,318.34
4. Clay Tryan, Billings, Texas, $103,164.76
5. Ty Blasingame, Casper, Wyo., $101,489.65
6. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., $97,648.95
7. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Texas, $95,528.72
8. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Texas, $95,053.52
9. Brenten Hall, Jay, Texas, $88,926.57
10. Luke Brown, Rockhill, Texas, $84,939.19
11. Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., $76,204.07
12. Tate Kirchenschlager, Yuma, Colo., $75,737.64
13. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz., $73,999.00
14. Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas, $73,394.24
15. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M., $73,190.95
Team roping (Heelers)
1. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil, $115,774.66
2. Ryan Motes, Weatherford, Texas, $109,166.08
3. Jade Corkill, Fallon, Texas, $108,637.93
4. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Texas, $106,896.49
5. Travis Lee Graves, Jay, Texas, $103,164.76
6. Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif., $98,729.83
7. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla., $98,277.59
8. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., $97,648.95
9. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Texas, $89,446.54
10. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas, $87,295.99
11. Chase Tryan, Helena, Texas, $86,345.09
12. Hunter Koch, Vernon, Texas, $84,307.07
13. Caleb Anderson, Mocksville, Texas, $72,389.60
14. Cole Davison, Stephenville, Utah, $71,909.31
15. Tyler Worley, Berryville, Texas, $71,190.21
Saddle bronc riding
1. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah, $224,488.39
2. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, $176,991.47
3. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, $121,011.90
4. Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah, $120,104.68
5. Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah, $118,191.87
6. Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont., $116,283.23
7. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, $114,427.40
8. Jake Watson, Hudson’s Hope, British Columbia, $108,790.84
9. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Texas, $105,871.86
10. Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, $100,311.35
11. Mitch Pollock, Winnemucca, Idaho, $99,542.24
12. Bradley Harter, Loranger, La., $99,351.01
13. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah, $96,505.48
14. Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla., $91,070.51
15. JJ Elshere, Hereford, S.D., $90,811.49
Tie-down roping
1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, $131,899.95
2. Haven Meged, Miles City, Mont., $119,878.84
3. Tyson Durfey, Brock, Texas, $112,878.31
4. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, $105,592.44
5. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, Texas, $102,196.92
6. Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif., $101,407.09
7. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, $101,315.72
8. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb., $99,535.21
9. Michael Otero, Weatherford, Texas, $97,693.49
10. Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas, $97,649.45
11. Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla., $97,474.03
12. Adam Gray, Seymour, Texas, $92,172.98
13. Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M., $90,420.93
14. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, $88,660.86
15. Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan., $86,260.06
Barrel racing
1. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif., $154,610.50
2. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, $148,866.64
3. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D., $146,351.65
4. Shali Lord, Lamar, Colo., $111,775.59
5. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, Texas, $105,503.40
6. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, $105,334.82
7. Emily Miller, Weatherford, Okla., $98,144.73
8. Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D., $96,581.90
9. Dona Kay Rule, Minco, Okla., $96,507.49
10. Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla., $93,433.24
11. Ivy Conrado-Saebens, Hudson, Colo., $93,269.24
12. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore., $93,059.22
13. Jennifer Sharp, Richards, Texas, $91,754.45
14. Cheyenne Wimberley, Stephenville, Texas, $90,360.85
15. Lacinda Rose, Willard, Mo., $88,935.85
Bull riding
1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Texas, $245,437.78
2. Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, $152,421.60
3. Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla., $149,100.17
4. Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Texas, $129,190.89
5. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah, $127,527.01
6. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, $126,771.22
7. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho, $123,974.56
8. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas, $122,276.73
9. Jordan Wacey Spears, Redding, Ore., $121,548.44
10. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah, $119,560.67
11. Jordan Hansen, Ponoka, Alberta, $114,747.21
12. Koby Radley, Montpelier, La., $114,554.21
13. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas, $113,694.46
14. Daylon Swearingen, Rochelle, Ga., $111,837.17
15. Trey Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., $108,160.37