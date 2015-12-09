Here’s what’s happening Wednesday at the WNFR

Event schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 9 at WNFR.

LeAnn Rimes

TODAY

Wrangler NFR 9-5

9 a.m., World Series of Team Roping, South Point Arena and Equestrian Center; free admission/open to the public

9 a.m.-5 p.m., Cowboy Christmas – It’s All Here, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls; free admission/open to the public; co-located with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo

9 a.m-5 p.m., Christmas Corral, MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom; free admission/open to the public

9 a.m-5 p.m., Cowboy Marketplace Gift Show, Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino; free admission/open to the public

9 a.m-5 p.m., Country Christmas, Sands Expo; free admission/open to the public

9 a.m.-6 p.m., Western Gift Show, South Point Exhibit Hall and Boot Barn Concourse; free admission/open to the public

Noon-1 p.m, Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen, at Cowboy Christmas-Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

Noon-2 p.m., Wrangler NFR Autograph Session, Barrel Racers, at Cowboy Christmas-Rodeo Way presented by Lucas Oil; free admission

Wrangler NFR In Arena

6:45 p.m. – Anthem and Opening, Thomas & Mack Center

7 p.m. – Seventh go-round

Wrangler NFR After Dark

5 p.m.-midnight, 5th Annual Mechanical Bull Riding Competitions, Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall; $500 in cash and prizes, plus a championship buckle for first place; top five scores paid out in cash and prizes each session; free entry; for more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR

6-6:45 p.m., Wrangler NFR Countdown Show, Wrangler Network Theater, inside the Gold Buckle Zone, MGM Grand Conference Center; free admission

6 p.m.-10 p.m., South Point Presents Ram Rodeo Tailgate Party, South Point Grand Ballroom; free admission

6:30 p.m.-4 a.m., The Mirage Presents Rodeo Vegas 2015, the official Wrangler NFR After-Party of the PRCA. Free concerts nightly; The Mirage Race & Sports Book; free admission; for more information, visit www.Mirage.com/NFR

9 p.m.-until the cows come home, Gary Leffew’s Legendary Buck’N Ball, The Orleans Hotel and Casino (Buck’N Ball Saloon); live country music, two-step dancing and drink specials; free admission; for information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR

10 p.m.-1:30 a.m., MGM Grand Gold Buckle Zone, MGM Grand Conference Center; live entertainment, featuring free concerts; free admission; for more information, visit www.MGMGrand.com/NFR.

10:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m., National Finals Tonight Show, hosted by Don Gay, Joe Beaver & Dan Miller; The Orleans Showroom; recap the NFR with the best crew in town and win prizes nightly; free admission; for more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR

11 p.m., Wrangler NFR Go Round Buckle Presentations, hosted by Flint Rasmussen & Randy Corley, South Point Showroom; free admission

Concerts

Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Caesars Palace, The Colosseum, 888-929-7849, www.caesarspalace.com

A Thousand Horses, The Mirage Race & Sports Book, 800-374-9000, mirage.com/NFR

Davisson Brothers Band, MGM Grand, Gold Buckle Zone, 877-880-0880, mgmgrand.com/NFR

LeAnn Rimes, Golden Nugget, The Grand, 866-946-5336, goldennugget.com

Cody Johnson, South Point, 702-796-7111, southpointcasino.com

Rodney Carrington, MGM Grand, David Copperfield Theatre, 877-880-0880, mgmgrand.com

Ricky and the Red Streaks, Silverton Casino, Veil Pavilion, silvertoncasino.com

LoCash, Treasure Island, Gilley’s, treasureisland.com

THURSDAY

Wrangler NFR 9-5

9 a.m., World Series of Team Roping, South Point Arena and Equestrian Center; free admission/open to the public

9 a.m.-5 p.m., Cowboy Christmas – It’s All Here, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls; free admission/open to the public; co-located with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo

9 a.m-5 p.m., Christmas Corral, MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom; free admission/open to the public

9 a.m-5 p.m., Cowboy Marketplace Gift Show, Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino; free admission/open to the public

9 a.m-5 p.m., Country Christmas, Sands Expo; free admission/open to the public

9 a.m.-6 p.m., Western Gift Show, South Point Exhibit Hall and Boot Barn Concourse; free admission/open to the public

11 a.m.-2 p.m., 28th Annual Pro Rodeo League of Women Style Show and Luncheon, South Point, Grand Ballroom, Hosted by The South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa; proceeds to benefit The Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund; for more information, contact Cindy Schonholtz, 719-440-7255

Noon-1 p.m, Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen, at Cowboy Christmas-Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

Noon-2 p.m., Wrangler NFR Autograph Session, Bareback Riders, at Cowboy Christmas-Rodeo Way presented by Lucas Oil; free admission

2 p.m.-4 p.m., Boyd Gaming Chute-Out Rodeo, Orleans Arena; for tickets and more information, visit www.BoydChuteOut.com

Wrangler NFR In Arena

6:45 p.m. – Anthem and Opening, Thomas & Mack Center

7 p.m. – Eighth go-round

Wrangler NFR After Dark

5 p.m.-midnight, Fifth Annual Mechanical Bull Riding Competitions, Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall; $500 in cash and prizes, plus a championship buckle for first place; top five scores paid out in cash and prizes each session; free entry; for more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR

6-6:45 p.m., Wrangler NFR Countdown Show, Wrangler Network Theater, inside the Gold Buckle Zone, MGM Grand Conference Center; free admission

6 p.m.-10 p.m., South Point Presents Ram Rodeo Tailgate Party, South Point Grand Ballroom; free admission

6:30 p.m.-4 a.m., The Mirage Presents Rodeo Vegas 2015, the official Wrangler NFR After-Party of the PRCA. Free concerts nightly; The Mirage Race & Sports Book; free admission; for more information, visit www.Mirage.com/NFR

9 p.m.-until the cows come home, Gary Leffew’s Legendary Buck’N Ball, The Orleans Hotel and Casino (Buck’N Ball Saloon); live country music, two-step dancing and drink specials; free admission; for information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR

10 p.m.-1:30 a.m., MGM Grand Gold Buckle Zone, MGM Grand Conference Center; live entertainment, featuring free concerts; free admission; for more information, visit www.MGMGrand.com/NFR.

10:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m., National Finals Tonight Show, hosted by Don Gay, Joe Beaver & Dan Miller; The Orleans Showroom; recap the NFR with the best crew in town and win prizes nightly; free admission; for more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR

11 p.m., Wrangler NFR Go Round Buckle Presentations, hosted by Flint Rasmussen & Randy Corley, South Point Showroom; free admission

Concerts

LoCash, Treasure Island, Gilley’s, treasureisland.com

Ricky and the Red Streaks, Silverton Casino, Veil Pavilion, silvertoncasino.com

Cody Johnson, South Point, 702-796-7111, southpointcasino.com

Rodney Carrington, MGM Grand, David Copperfield Theatre, 877-880-0880, mgmgrand.com

Cadillac Three, The Mirage Race & Sports Book, 800-374-9000, mirage.com/NFR

Alabama, Golden Nugget, The Grand, 866-946-5336, goldennugget.com

Craig Wayne Boyd, MGM Grand Gold Buckle Zone, 877-880-0880, mgmgrand.com/NFR

Eli Young Band, House of Blues, Mandalay Bay, 702-632-7600, houseofblues.com