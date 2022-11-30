55°F
National Finals Rodeo

How to watch 2022 NFR in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 30, 2022 - 3:06 pm
 
Rodeo flag bearers enter the arena to start Day 2 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the ...
Rodeo flag bearers enter the arena to start Day 2 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Grab your boots and stetsons, it’s time for the rodeo!

The National Finals Rodeo has taken over Las Vegas for rodeo’s championship event.

NFR events will begin at 5:45 p.m. each day at the Thomas & Mack Center.

For all things NFR, visit our rodeo page here.

Here’s how you can watch the action:

What: National Finals Rodeo

When: Thursday, Dec. 1, through Saturday, Dec. 10, beginning each day at 5:45 p.m.

Where: Thomas & Mack Center

Tickets: From $76 at nfrexperience.com

TV: The Cowboy Channel; Channel 603 (DirecTV), Channel 232 (DISH Network); RFD-TV; Channel 345 (DirecTV); Channel 231 (DISH Network)

Streaming: Fans can purchase an NFR streaming pass for the Cowboy Channel + for $99.99. The pass includes 10 days worth of 24/7 access to a high-definition live stream of the Cowboy Channel, special access to live feeds from the Thomas & Mack Center and access to 2022 NFR video on demand for 30 days.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

