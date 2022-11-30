How to watch 2022 NFR in Las Vegas
Here’s how you can watch the 2022 NFR in Las Vegas.
Grab your boots and stetsons, it’s time for the rodeo!
The National Finals Rodeo has taken over Las Vegas for rodeo’s championship event.
NFR events will begin at 5:45 p.m. each day at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Here’s how you can watch the action:
What: National Finals Rodeo
When: Thursday, Dec. 1, through Saturday, Dec. 10, beginning each day at 5:45 p.m.
Where: Thomas & Mack Center
Tickets: From $76 at nfrexperience.com
TV: The Cowboy Channel; Channel 603 (DirecTV), Channel 232 (DISH Network); RFD-TV; Channel 345 (DirecTV); Channel 231 (DISH Network)
Streaming: Fans can purchase an NFR streaming pass for the Cowboy Channel + for $99.99. The pass includes 10 days worth of 24/7 access to a high-definition live stream of the Cowboy Channel, special access to live feeds from the Thomas & Mack Center and access to 2022 NFR video on demand for 30 days.
