National Finals Rodeo

How to watch NFR in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2019 - 11:23 am
 

The National Finals Rodeo begins in Las Vegas tonight, and will make the Thomas and Mack Center it’s home for the next 10 days.

Here’s how you can keep up with all the action.

What: 61st annual National Finals Rodeo

When: 7 p.m. tonight until Dec. 14

Where: Thomas and Mack Center

TV: CBS Sports Network

Information: www.prorodeo.com

More NFR: Visit reviewjournal.com/NFR.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

