How to watch NFR in Las Vegas
The National Finals Rodeo begins in Las Vegas tonight, and will make the Thomas and Mack Center its home for the next 10 days.
Here’s how you can keep up with all the action.
— What: 61st annual National Finals Rodeo
— When: 7 p.m. tonight until Dec. 14
— Where: Thomas and Mack Center
— TV: CBS Sports Network
— Information: www.prorodeo.com
Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.