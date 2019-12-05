How to watch NFR in Las Vegas

The National Finals Rodeo begins in Las Vegas tonight, and will make the Thomas and Mack Center its home for the next 10 days.

Chase Brooks of Deer Lodge, Mont. (111) competes in the saddle bronc riding event during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Shane O'Connell of Rapid City, S.D. competes in the bareback riding event during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Rusty Wright makes his run during National Finals Rodeo on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

The National Finals Rodeo begins in Las Vegas tonight, and will make the Thomas and Mack Center it’s home for the next 10 days.

Here’s how you can keep up with all the action.

— What: 61st annual National Finals Rodeo

— When: 7 p.m. tonight until Dec. 14

— Where: Thomas and Mack Center

— TV: CBS Sports Network

— Information: www.prorodeo.com

More NFR: Visit reviewjournal.com/NFR.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.