How to watch NFR in Las Vegas

Rodeo’s championship event, the National Finals Rodeo, returns to Las Vegas this year after a one-year hiatus in Arlington, Texas because of local COVID restrictions.

Spencer Wright of Milford, Utah, kicks back for the crowd in Saddle Bronc Riding at the tenth go round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Giddy up!

Rodeo’s championship event returns to Las Vegas this year after a one-year hiatus in Arlington, Texas because of local COVID restrictions.

This year, NFR performances will start an hour earlier than past years to try to accommodate East Coast viewers. Rodeo events will start at 5:45 p.m. in Las Vegas.

Fans in attendance will be required to wear masks. No proof of vaccination is required.

Here’s how you can watch the action:

What: National Finals Rodeo

When: Thursday, Dec. 2 through Saturday, Dec. 11, beginning each day at 5:45 p.m.

Where: Thomas & Mack Center

Tickets: From $76 at nfrexperience.com

TV: The Cowboy Channel; Channel 603 (DirecTV), Channel 232 (DISH Network); RFD-TV; Channel 345 (DirecTV); Channel 231 (DISH Network)

Online: The Cowboy Channel + is available for $9.99 a month and allows fans to stream events via the mobile app, as well as any browser or smart TV device.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.