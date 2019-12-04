Keep track of NFR events in Las Vegas with app

All you rodeo fans flooding Las Vegas this week have an awful lot to keep track of each day.

The 10th version of the Wrangler NFR mobile app launched in October, with even more enhanced features to help rodeo fans schedule and take in all Las Vegas has to offer during this annual 10-day event. (Rochelle Richards/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Whether it’s at the Thomas & Mack Center for the nightly Wrangler National Finals Rodeo go-rounds, or all over town for the massive number of ancillary events all day long and from dusk ‘til nearly dawn, it can be almost impossible to keep up.

Fortunately, while the sport of rodeo is certainly a tip of the Resistol to the old West, these folks have no problem creating and embracing the incredible technology of the present. And that technology will help all of you by putting the daily schedule and so much more right in the palm of your hands.

In October, the Wrangler NFR mobile app launched its 10th version, with upgrades to help fans streamline the 10-day experience. New options include enhanced schedule features (most notably the popular What’s Hot category), enhanced parking diagrams and maps, and access to all NFR blogs and news.

With the NFR Playlist and Podcast links, fans can also access the Spotify integration and the NFR Extra Podcast, while the Stats, Cowboys and Highlights link provides daily video features and content.

It’s a perfect guide for fans, whether at the Thomas & Mack Center for competition, watching the rodeo at viewing parties around town, doing some shopping at Cowboy Christmas, taking in concerts or checking out any of the myriad other events going on during the Wrangler NFR.

“As more and more rodeo fans, and consumers in general, rely on their mobile devices, we have made it a priority to enhance our mobile platforms each year,” said Michael Mack, vice president of marketing for Las Vegas Events, which manages the Wrangler NFR in conjunction with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. “When we first introduced the app, we were surprised by the response. Today, technology is so good that there are many different elements we can offer to rodeo fans in planning their Wrangler NFR Experience.”

Indeed, the free app – available for both iPhone and Android – has a bevy of features that can help with all your NFR needs here in Vegas, including information, updates and statistics on the Junior World Finals taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center. And the app can even help those following the Wrangler NFR from afar, if you can’t make it to Vegas.

In 2019, the rodeo’s 35th year at the T&M, there are so many direct and indirect events going on that the app is a must to keep up.

“One of the challenges of the Wrangler NFR App is making sure that fans have information on all of the events and activities that take place over the 10 days,” Mack said. “There are literally hundreds of options, from Cowboy Christmas to autograph sessions, from the Wrangler NFR itself to the 35-plus viewing parties and post-event concerts. As a result, there are so many new features available (each) year. The new format has been designed so that it is both easy to use and informative at the same time.

“My hope is that fans find everything they are looking for, including social media integration, news updates and useful maps. Beyond that, the schedule feature allows fans to add any event to their calendar. With so many ways to enjoy the WNFR Experience, we don’t want our fans to miss out on anything.”

