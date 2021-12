After a year-long hiatus, the National Finals Rodeo is back in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas celebrates the return of NFR

Starting Thursday until Dec. 11, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on Facebook and reviewjournal.com.

Thursday’s guest was Las Vegas Events President Pat Christenson.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.