Las Vegas-raised Mason Clements talks NFR, wedding planning

Mason Clements praises Texas for making the National Finals Rodeo feel like its typical big-time event, but misses the intimacy of the Thomas & Mack Center. He’s also busy planning a wedding.

Bareback rider Mason Clements, who grew up in Las Vegas, talks about the National Finals Rodeo and planning a wedding during a pandemic. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mason Clements of Springville, Utah rides "Colorado Bulldog" while competing in bareback riding during the opening night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Bareback rider Mason Clements, who grew up in Las Vegas, missed last year’s National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center and used the time to get engaged.

Clements, who is planning to get married in June, is ranked eighth in the world. He has won four times this year.