Las Vegas-raised Mason Clements talks NFR, wedding planning
Mason Clements praises Texas for making the National Finals Rodeo feel like its typical big-time event, but misses the intimacy of the Thomas & Mack Center. He’s also busy planning a wedding.
Bareback rider Mason Clements, who grew up in Las Vegas, missed last year’s National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center and used the time to get engaged.
Clements, who is planning to get married in June, is ranked eighth in the world. He has won four times this year.