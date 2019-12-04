Leaders in each rodeo event as NFR comes to Las Vegas

The 61st annual National Finals Rodeo begins Thursday and runs through Dec. 14 at the Thomas Mack Center. Plenty of money and world champion belt buckles are on the line.

PRCA rookie Stetson Wright, of Milford, Utah, shown on July 14, 2017, in Shawnee, Okla., leads the race for the National Finals Rodeo all-around title with $182,999.49. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Clayton Biglow of Clements, Calif. (10) rides "Top Flight" while competing in bareback riding during the tenth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Ty Erickson of Helena, Mont. (59) competes in the steer wrestling event during the ninth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clay Smith of Broken Bow, Okla. (22) walks up to be honored on stage after winning the Team Roping category during the tenth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Junior Nogueira of Brazil (16) competes in team roping during the tenth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Nellie Miller of Cottonwood, Calif. (109) competes in barrel racing during the tenth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Ryder Wright, of Milford, Utah, is bucked off his horse while competing in the saddle bronc riding event during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Caleb Smidt from Bellville, Texas, competes in tie-down roping during the first go-round of the National Finals Rodeo Thursday, December 7, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Sage Kimzey of Strong City, Okla. (3) rides "Joker" while competing Bull Riding during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

It’s that time of the year again. When the hardwood basketball court inside the Thomas & Mack Center turns to dirt. When the world’s best cowboys and cowgirls compete for the prestige and glory that no other rodeo can provide.

The National Finals Rodeo.

The 61st annual NFR begins Thursday and runs through Dec. 14. Plenty of money and world champion belt buckles are on the line, and several of the world title races could come down to the final day.

Here’s where the cowboys stand ahead of the NFR.

All-around

PRCA rookie Stetson Wright, 20, leads the race for the all-around title with $182,999. The Milford, Utah, native has 10 bull riding victories to go with six saddle bronc riding victories.

Other top contenders include 2018 team roping champion Clay Smith ($161,363) and 2017 all-around champion Tuf Cooper ($159,755).

Trevor Brazile, the defending all-around champion and 14-time all-around champion, won $129,753 this season and is fifth despite competing part time. The 43-year-old Texan won the steer roping title — his 25th world title — last month and won’t be competing in the NFR.

Bareback

Clayton Biglow leads a tight race with $181,952. The 23-year-old Californian has 10 victories. Four-time world champion Kaycee Field is second with $176,205, and Orin Larsen is third with $173,442.

Steer wrestling

Ty Erickson, 29, of Helena, Montana, has five victories and a comfortable lead with $146,080. Hunter Cure is second with $104,567 and Scott Guenthner third with $102,750.

Team roping

Smith, of Texarkana, Texas, leads the headers with $150,512. Former all-around world champion Junior Nogueira of Brazil leads the heelers with $115,774. Kaleb Driggers is second in the headers standings with $118,455, and Coleman Proctor is third with $104,318.

Ryan Motes is second in the heelers standings with $109,166 and Jade Corkill third with $108,637.

Barrel racing

Former world champion Nellie Miller of Cotton, California, leads with $154,610. The 31-year-old has victories in five events. Defending champion Hailey Kinsel is second with $148,867, and Lisa Lockhart is third with $146,351.

Saddle bronc riding

Wright’s brother Ryder leads with $224,488. The 21-year-old has victories at 12 events. Zeke Thurston is second with $176,991, and former world champion Jacobs Crawley is third with $121,011.

Former world champion Spencer Wright is fourth with $120,104, and Rusty Wright is fifth with $118,191.

Tie-down roping

Two-time world titlist and defending champion Caleb Smidt sits atop the standings with $131,899. The 30-year-old Texan has claimed victories at seven events and won championships in 2015 and 2018. Haven Meged is second with $119,878. Tyson Durfey, the 2016 champion, is third with $112,878.

Bull riding

Sage Kimzey, 25, has won five consecutive titles and is in line to claim a sixth with $245,437. The Strong City, Oklahoma, native has victories in 11 events and leads by almost $100,000.

Stetson Wright is second with $152,421, and Trevor Kastner is third with $149,100.

