Matt Reeves discusses COVID-19 protocols for this year’s NFR
Steer wrestler Matt Reeves talks about the health protocols at this year’s National Finals Rodeo. His wife is a nurse, providing him insight into the virus.
Matt Reeves leads the world standings in the steer wrestling and is the event director for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
His most successful National Finals Rodeo was last year in Las Vegas where he not only won a buckle, but got a saddle for having the fastest total time on 10 runs and winning the average.