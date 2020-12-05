Matt Reeves discusses COVID-19 protocols for this year’s NFR

Steer wrestler Matt Reeves talks about the health protocols at this year’s National Finals Rodeo. His wife is a nurse, providing him insight into the virus.

Matt Reeves of Cross Plains, Texas competes in the Steer Wrestling competition in the first go-around of the 10-day Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Reeves wrestled his steer in 4.5 seconds to finish out of the money for the night. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Matt Reeves leads the world standings in the steer wrestling and is the event director for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

His most successful National Finals Rodeo was last year in Las Vegas where he not only won a buckle, but got a saddle for having the fastest total time on 10 runs and winning the average.