National Finals Rodeo

National Finals rodeo event postponed due to Equine Herpesvirus outbreak

Breakaway roper Maddy Deerman chases a calf out of the chute during the final day of the National Finals Breakaway Roping event at South Point Arena on Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2025 - 3:25 pm
 

The National Finals Breakaway Roping scheduled to take place at South Point Arena was postponed Friday because of the ongoing outbreak of the Equine Herpesvirus.

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Women’s Professional Rodeo Association released a joint statement about the event along with the PRCA Permit Challenge and Benny Binion Bucking Horse Sale scheduled for Dec. 2 to 4.

“Out of caution and the Nov. 21 stringent biosecurity guidelines, the events will not take place on Dec. 2, 3 or 4 at the South Point Arena. Potential dates and venues are being explored to host these events in a timely manner,” the statement said.

The PRCA and Las Vegas Events said it will continue to monitor the situation and also announced updated equine health guidelines for the National Finals Rodeo that runs Dec. 4 through 13 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

A PRCA spokesman wrote in an email Friday: “As of today, there is no impact to the competition of the NFR. While some additional precautions will be in place to ensure the animals avoid unnecessary contact with non-secure animals, this will not impact the competition.”

