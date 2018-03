Bareback rider Jake Brown from Hillsboro, Texas, dismounts his horse after making a ride of 81.0 during the 9th go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 11, 2015. Brown finished in a two-way tie for third place with Austin Foss with a score of 81.0. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal