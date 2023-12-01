40°F
National Finals Rodeo

National Finals Rodeo returns to Las Vegas for 38th year

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2023 - 6:02 am
 
Logan Hay, of Wildwood, Alberta, Canada, competes in saddle bronc riding during the seventh go- ...
Logan Hay, of Wildwood, Alberta, Canada, competes in saddle bronc riding during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. Hay won the day’s go round of saddle bronc riding. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Stetson Wright, of Milford, Utah, rides Relentless while competing in bull riding during the fi ...
Stetson Wright, of Milford, Utah, rides Relentless while competing in bull riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Trey Holston of Fort Scott, KS., hangs tight on his winning ride in Bull Riding during the Nati ...
Trey Holston of Fort Scott, KS., hangs tight on his winning ride in Bull Riding during the National Finals Rodeo Day 9 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Hailey Kinsel of Cotulla, Texas., navigates a barrel on the way to her winning time in Barrel R ...
Hailey Kinsel of Cotulla, Texas., navigates a barrel on the way to her winning time in Barrel Racing during the National Finals Rodeo Day 9 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Get out your lassos and cowboy boots. The rodeo is coming back to town.

The Wrangler National Final Rodeo, which is celebrating its 38th year in Sin City, begins Dec. 7 and lasts through Dec. 16 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Cowboys and cowgirls will compete in team roping, steer wrestling, bareback riding, barrel racing and more for a chance to win tens of thousands of dollars in prize money.

This year’s purse is almost $4 million more than last year’s. The rodeo’s payout increased to more than $11.5 million, with $1.2 million in guaranteed prize money for qualifiers.

Ticketmaster is selling resale tickets for the event for around $100 on the low end to more than $900 on weekend dates. As of Tuesday evening, the cheapest ticket for sale is $88 on Thursday, Dec. 14. The second-lowest priced tickets are being sold for $94 on the rodeo’s Dec. 11, 12 and 13 dates.

Rodeo enthusiasts without tickets can still watch NFR performances at several free-to-attend viewing parties around the valley, including at Sam’s Town, the Plaza and Westgate, among other casinos.

Rodeo fans who want to watch nightly performances at home can get the Cowboy Channel with Cox, DirecTV, DISH and several other cable providers. For those without cable, fans can catch the action on Cowboy Channel+ with the $119.99 “Everything We Got” package that includes streaming for over 950 rodeo performances and all 10 days of NFR. Cowboy Channel+ is available on Roku and other popular mobile devices.

Annual gift conventions, including Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the Cinch Western Gift Show at South Point, the Cowboy Marketplace gift show at the Horseshoe and Stetson Country Christmas at the Rio will also return this year and run concurrently with the event.

To see all of the Review-Journal’s coverage of NFR, visit reviewjournal.com/sports/rodeo/national-finals-rodeo.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

(Illustration by Wesley Rand)
Five sporting events that shook Las Vegas
By Sean DeFrank

The Super Bowl is a crowning moment for Las Vegas. Here are five local sporting events — from megafights to Golden Knights — that helped pave the city’s way to the big time.

