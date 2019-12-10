Nevada bareback rider Trenten Montero’s dream comes true at NFR
Nevada bareback rider Trenten Montero talks to Renee Summerour about competing in his first National Finals Rodeo.
The NFR is celebrating its 35th year in Las Vegas and the Review-Journal will be live every day at 5:45 pm with special one-on-one interviews.
Kicking off Day 5, we are joined by Nevada’s own Trenten Montero who is competing in his first NFR as a professional.
