52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
National Finals Rodeo

Nevada bareback rider Trenten Montero’s dream comes true at NFR

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 9, 2019 - 5:44 pm
 
Updated December 9, 2019 - 7:13 pm

The NFR is celebrating its 35th year in Las Vegas and the Review-Journal will be live every day at 5:45 pm with special one-on-one interviews.

Kicking off Day 5, we are joined by Nevada’s own Trenten Montero who is competing in his first NFR as a professional.

Check back with us every day at 5:45 p.m. for a preview of what’s to come that night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

More NFR: Visit reviewjournal.com/NFR.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Aryia Ramos shows who she's rooting for -- star barrel racer Nellie Miller -- before Sunday nig ...
NFR provides support for pediatric cancer patients, surivors
By Patrick Everson / RJ

In 2018, the NFR welcomed a new charitable event to its fold, the Golden Circle of Champions. Twenty pediatric patients who are fighting or have beaten cancer — 10 from across the country, and 10 from Southern Nevada — were treated to a weekend of rodeo festivities in Las Vegas.

Kaycee Feild of Genola, Utah rides Colorado Bulldog to a score of 87 in the Bareback Riding com ...
Bronc rider returns to NFR after injury
By Patrick Everson / RJ

When Kaycee Feild discusses what happened to him back on March 31, one can’t help but be shocked that the 32-year-old cowboy is actually again among the field of 120 at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.