‘Never gentle’ Broken Arrow to retire after 5th Wrangler NFR

A bull that will appear in his fifth Wrangler National Finals Rodeo next month will go out on top.

Broken Arrow, soon to be a five-time entrant in the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, will retire to breed after the NFR in Las Vegas in December. (Phil Doyle/Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association)

A bull that will appear in his fifth Wrangler National Finals Rodeo next month will go out on top.

Bar T Rodeo’s bull Broken Arrow, who has appeared at the last four NFRs, will retire after competing in the 2019 Wrangler NFR in Las Vegas, Dec. 5-14, according to a release.

“He’s very quick and athletic, and he moves very easy,” Jeff Flitton, the general manager of Bar T Rodeo in Colorado Springs, Colo., said of Broken Arrow. “It’s genetics as well. He goes back to all the right stuff. It’s time (for him to retire). We need him to breed.”

Flitton said the bull was born and raised on the Bar T Rodeo ranch in Chester, Utah, and will turn 10 in the spring.

Wesley Silcox, Joe Frost and Shane Proctor won Wrangler NFR go-rounds on the 1,600-pound bull.

“He’s never gotten gentle,” Flitton said. “Back in March of 2016, we were running him to get paperwork to go traveling for the summer and he hooked me and put me in intensive care for about a week. He broke my sternum and six ribs in two places apiece and punctured my lung. I recovered from that and we’re still buddies.”

In the 2019 regular season, Broken Arrow had seven outs with three qualified rides. Dalan Duncan had the highest-scored ride this season aboard Broken Arrow at 88 points to finish second at the Lion’s Dixie Roundup in St. George, Utah, Sept. 21.

On Aug. 26, 2017, Tim Bingham had a 91.5-point ride on Broken Arrow to win the Golden Spike Rodeo in Tremonton, Utah.

“I would rather have him (Broken Arrow) quit on top,” Flitton said. “He’s rideable, and that’s what cowboys like about him.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.