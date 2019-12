Matt Reeves of Cross Plains, Texas competes in the Steer Wrestling competition in the first go-around of the 10-day Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Reeves wrestled his steer in 4.5 seconds to finish out of the money for the night. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto