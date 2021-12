The National Finals Rodeo’s 8th go-round took place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Thursday night. Check out the action in the photo gallery above.

Jess Pope of Waverly, Kan. competes in the bareback riding event during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Canadian country singer and songwriter Corb Lund performs before the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Richmond Champion of Stevensville, Mont. competes in the bareback riding event during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Richmond Champion of Stevensville, Mont. competes in the bareback riding event during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Tanner Aus of Granite Falls, Minn. loses his hat while competing in the bareback riding event during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Tanner Aus of Granite Falls, Minn. competes in the bareback riding event during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Kaycee Feild of Genola, Utah competes in the bareback riding event during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Kaycee Feild of Genola, Utah competes in the bareback riding event during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Will Lummus of Byhalia, Miss. competes in the steer wrestling event during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Chase Tryan of Helena, Mont., left, and Brenten Hall of Jay, Okla. compete in the team roping event during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Kaleb Driggers of Hoboken, Ga., foreground and Junior Nogueira of Presidente Prudente, background, react after the team roping event during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Jessica Blair Fowlkes performs with a horse during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Stetson Dell Wright of Milford, Utah competes in the saddle bronc riding event during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Hunter Herrin of Apache, Okla. competes in the tie-down roping event during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Jordon Briggs of Tolar Texas competes in the barrel racing event during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Parker Breding of Edgar, Mont. competes in the bull riding event during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The rodeo has returned to its home in Las Vegas for 2021 after moving to Texas for a year.

