The National Finals Rodeo’s 9th go-round took place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Friday night. Check out the action here.

People cheer during the ninth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, gets ready to compete in the saddle bronc riding event during the ninth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, gets ready to compete in the saddle bronc riding event during the ninth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, competes in the saddle bronc riding event during the ninth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, competes in the saddle bronc riding event during the ninth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, competes in the saddle bronc riding event during the ninth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, competes in the saddle bronc riding event during the ninth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, competes in the saddle bronc riding event during the ninth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Orin Larsen of Canada competes in the bareback riding event during the ninth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Stetson Jorgensen of Blackfoot, Idaho, competes in the steer wrestling event during the ninth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Buddy Hawkins II of Columbus, Kan., competes in the team roping event during the ninth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Logan Medlin of Tatum, N.M., celebrates after competing in the team roping event during the ninth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The National Finals Rodeo’s 9th go-round took place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Friday night. Check out the action in the photo gallery above.

The rodeo returned to its home in Las Vegas for 2021 after moving to Texas for a year.

For full coverage of NFR, visit lvrj.com/nfr.