Selected photos from Day 3 of the National Finals Rodeo at Thomas & Mack Arena in Las Vegas.

Dakota Eldridge competes in the steer wrestling event in the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Garrett Shadbolt competes in the bareback riding event in the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Orin Larsen competes in the bareback riding event in the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tim O'Connell reacts after his run in the bareback riding competition in the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Stetson Wright falls from a bull during the bull riding competition in the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tristen Hutchings gets tossed in the air by a bull during the bull riding competition in the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rodeo clowns work a loose bull during the bull riding event in the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Creek Young competes during the bull riding event in the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

JR Stratford reacts after his run in the bull riding event in the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jordon Briggs competes during the barrel racing event in the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Crew members even out the dirt during the barrel racing event in the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kassie Mowry competes in the barrel racing event in the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tuf Cooper competes in the tie-down roping event during the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tuf Cooper competes in the tie-down roping event during the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cory Solomon reacts after his run in the tie-down roping event during the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cory Solomon competes in the tie-down roping event during the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Marty Yates competes in the tie-down roping event during the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Riley Webb competes in the tie-down roping event during the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Stetson Wright competes in the saddle bronc riding event during the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Taner Butner competes in the saddle bronc riding event during the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brye Crites competes in the team roping event in the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Will Lummus reacts after his run in the steer wrestling competition in the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ty Erickson competes in the steer wrestling event in the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kyle Irwin competes in the steer wrestling event in the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, rides Pookie Holler to a winning score in Bull Riding during the National Finals Rodeo Day 2 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Hunter Cure, right, competes during the steer wrestling event in the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hunter Cure walks away after his steer wrestling event run in the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hunter Cure competes during the steer wrestling event in the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hunter Cure competes during the steer wrestling event in the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Emily Beisel knocks down a barrel while competing in the barrel racing event in the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shelley Morgan competes in the barrel racing event in the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kolby Wanchuk competes in the saddle event during the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jess Pope celebrates his round win in the bareback riding competition during the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hunter Herrin competes in the tie-down roping event during the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Macon Murphy competes in the tie-down roping event during the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans cheer for Kincade Henry after his run in the tie-down roping event during the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The National Finals Rodeo’s 3rd go-round took place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

