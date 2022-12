The National Finals Rodeo’s 4th go-round took place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Check out the action here.

Hunter Cure Holliday, TX., leaves his horse for a steer on his winning run during Steer Wrestling in the National Finals Rodeo Day 4 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Hunter Cure Holliday, TX., puts a steer on his side in a winning run during Steer Wrestling in the National Finals Rodeo Day 4 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Zeke Thurston of Big Valley, AB., catches some air as he competes for a win during Saddle Bronc Riding in the National Finals Rodeo Day 4 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Zeke Thurston of Big Valley, AB., catches some air as he competes for a win during Saddle Bronc Riding in the National Finals Rodeo Day 4 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Zeke Thurston of Big Valley, AB., celebrates his winning ride during Saddle Bronc Riding in the National Finals Rodeo Day 4 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Marty Yates on Stephenville, TX., works the rope to his calf on his winning ride during Tie-Down Roping in the National Finals Rodeo Day 4 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Marty Yates on Stephenville, TX., celebrates his winning ride during Tie-Down Roping in the National Finals Rodeo Day 4 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Trey Kimzey of Strong City, OK., attempts to stay on a bull as he competes during Bull Riding in the National Finals Rodeo Day 4 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jeff Askey of Athens, TX., is struck by bull Alberta Prime Devil's Advocate as well as a bullfighter after a failed qualifying time during Bull Riding in the National Finals Rodeo Day 4 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jeff Askey of Athens, TX., crawls away from bull Alberta Prime Devil's Advocate as a bullfighter is launched in to the air after a failed qualifying time during Bull Riding in the National Finals Rodeo Day 4 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Stetson Wright of Milford, UT., completes another winning ride during Bull Riding in the National Finals Rodeo Day 4 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Stetson Wright of Milford, UT., completes another winning ride during Bull Riding in the National Finals Rodeo Day 4 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Trick and Roman rider Jessica Fowlkes follows a horse about a smoke-filled ring during a memorial slideshow of past rodeo honorees in the National Finals Rodeo Day 4 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Cole Reiner of Buffalo, WY., lays all the way back on his winning ride during Bareback Riding in the National Finals Rodeo Day 4 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Cole Reiner of Buffalo, WY., lays all the way back on his winning ride during Bareback Riding in the National Finals Rodeo Day 4 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Cole Reiner of Buffalo, WY., lays all the way back on his winning ride during Bareback Riding in the National Finals Rodeo Day 4 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rodeo fans look on as the competitors enter the ring during the National Finals Rodeo Day 4 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rodeo fans take in the National Anthem during the National Finals Rodeo Day 4 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The National Finals Rodeo’s 4th go-round took place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Check out the action in the photo gallery above.

For full coverage of NFR, visit lvrj.com/nfr.