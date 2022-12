The National Finals Rodeo’s 5th go-round took place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday night. Check out the action here.

Trey Holston, of Fort Scott, Kan., gets bucked off of Time for Magic while competing in bull riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Stetson Wright, of Milford, Utah, celebrates after riding Relentless while competing in bull riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tristen Hutchings, of Monteview, Idaho, celebrates after coming out on top in bull riding in the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bailey Choate, of Fort Worth, Texas, competes in barrel racing during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Maverick Potter, of Waxahachie, Texas, rides Ridin’ Solo while competing in bull riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Margo Crowther, of North Fort Myers, Fla., competes in barrel racing during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees watch a replay during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Miss Rodeo America Hailey Frederiksen acknowledges the crowd during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Garrett Shadbolt, of Merriman, Neb,. competes in bareback riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Competitors tip their hats to the crowd during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Trey Holston, of Fort Scott, Kan., rides Time for Magic while competing in bull riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Sissy Winn, of Chapman Ranch, Texas, competes in barrel racing during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Trey Kimzey, of Strong City, Okla., reacts after competing in bull riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kassie Mowry, of Dublin, Texas, competes in barrel racing during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Stevi Hillman, of Granbury, Texas, competes in barrel racing during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Josh Frost, of Randlett, Utah, celebrates after riding OLSTubs Sunny while competing in bull riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Trey Kimzey, of Strong City, Okla., rides Crash Cart while competing in bull riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rocker Steiner, of Weatherford, Texas, competes in bareback riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Josh Frost, of Randlett, Utah, rides OLSTubs Sunny while competing in bull riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lisa Lockhart, of Oelrichs, S.D., competes in barrel racing during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Stetson Wright, of Milford, Utah, rides Relentless while competing in bull riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

