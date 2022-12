The 2022 National Finals Rodeo’s 9th go-round took place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Friday night. Check out the action here.

Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, holds on for time in Bull Riding during the National Finals Rodeo Day 9 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Trey Holston of Fort Scott, Kan., hangs tight on his winning ride in Bull Riding during the National Finals Rodeo Day 9 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Trey Holston of Fort Scott, Kan., hangs tight on his winning ride in Bull Riding during the National Finals Rodeo Day 9 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Logan Hay of Wildwood, Alberta, leans back on his ride in Saddle Bronc Riding during the National Finals Rodeo Day 9 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, dominates on his ride in Saddle Bronc Riding during the National Finals Rodeo Day 9 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Header Tanner Tomlinson of Angleton, Texas, and Heeler Patrick Smith of Lipan, Texas, rope their calf for a winning time in Team Roping during the National Finals Rodeo Day 9 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Hailey Kinsel of Cotulla, Texas, navigates a barrel on the way to her winning time in Barrel Racing during the National Finals Rodeo Day 9 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Hailey Kinsel of Cotulla, Texas, navigates a barrel on the way to her winning time in Barrel Racing during the National Finals Rodeo Day 9 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Hailey Kinsel of Cotulla, Texas, races home on the way to her winning time in Barrel Racing during the National Finals Rodeo Day 9 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Marty Yates of Stephenville, Texas, ropes his calf on the way to a winning time in Tie-Down Roping during the National Finals Rodeo Day 9 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Marty Yates of Stephenville, Texas, points a winning time in Tie-Down Roping during the National Finals Rodeo Day 9 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sparks fly from above as singer Heath Sanders and his band perform during the National Finals Rodeo Day 9 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Competitors tip their hats to the crowd after being introduced during the National Finals Rodeo Day 9 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rodeo Clown John Harrison as PRCA Clown of the Year gets the crowd to do the "wave" during the National Finals Rodeo Day 9 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dawson Hay of Wildwood, Alberta, catches some air on his winning ride in Saddle Bronc Riding during the National Finals Rodeo Day 9 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tristen Hutchings of Monteview, Idaho, hangs tight on his ride in Bull Riding during the National Finals Rodeo Day 9 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bullfighter engage a bull to protect rider Trevor Kastner of Roff, Okla., down on the dirt in Bull Riding during the National Finals Rodeo Day 9 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, dominates on his ride in Saddle Bronc Riding during the National Finals Rodeo Day 9 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Josh Frost of Randlett, Utah, is unable to release from the bull and is spun around in Bull Riding during the National Finals Rodeo Day 9 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Hunter Cure of Holliday, Texas, takes down his steer for a winning time in Steer Wrestling during the National Finals Rodeo Day 9 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Hunter Cure of Holliday, Texas, celebrates a winning time in Steer Wrestling during the National Finals Rodeo Day 9 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

