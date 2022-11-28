NFR 2022 event listings
It’s not just a rodeo. For all the events, watch parties and headliners surrounding the 2022 National Finals Rodeo, click here.
Events
National Finals Rodeo The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association championship event will be presented at 5:45 p.m. daily from Dec. 1 to Dec. 10 at the Thomas & Mack Center, $90; $70 NFR Access only; ticket packages are available. nfrexperience.com
Shuttle Service Complimentary shuttle service to and from the NFR will be available with routes from the Las Vegas Convention Center and NFR official host hotels to the Thomas & Mack Center. For a complete list of shuttle bus routes and schedule, visit nfrexperience.com.
Miss Rodeo America Pageant
Reigning state rodeo queens will compete in the areas of appearance, horsemanship and personality to be crowned Miss Rodeo America. The annual pageant will begin Nov. 27 and end with the pageant awards and crowning on Dec. 4. For more information and tickets, visit missrodeoamerica.com.
Cinch Western Gift Show
Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily Dec. 1-11 daily at South Point Exhibit Hall. Featuring vendors, Western apparel, jewelry and more. Admission is free. southpointcasino.com
Cowboy Christmas
Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily Dec. 1-10 at Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, free admission. Featuring more than 350 exhibitors, custom-made jewelry, Western wear, furniture, original art and more. Also includes interactive experiences, including the Ariat Rodeo Live Stage and the YETI Junior World Finals. nfrexperience.com/cowboychristmas
RFWA Expo
Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 1-10 at the Plaza. Featuring vendors showcasing Western attire, accessories, artisans and more. rfwaexpo.com
Roper Cowboy Marketplace
Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Dec. 1-10 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Featuring exhibitors, entertainment and more. Admission is free. cowboymarketplace.vegas
Stetson Country Christmas
Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Dec. 1-11 at the Rio. Featuring exhibitors, autograph signings, entertainment and more. The World Championship Dummy Roping for Kids will be Dec. 8-11. Admission is free. countrychristmas.vegas
Viewing Parties
Resorts and casinos on and off the Las Vegas Strip will offer live NFR feeds daily, along with live music, food and drink specials, contests and more. Complete details were unavailable at press deadline. For the latest information, visit nfrexperience.com.
Headliners
Aaron Tippin
10 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $49. goldennugget.com/lasvegas
Aerosmith
8 p.m. Nov. 19-Dec. 11 in Dolby Live at Park MGM, tickets start at $75. ticketmaster.com
Bellamy Brothers
10 p.m. Dec. 8 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $59. goldennugget.com/lasvegas
Bobby Bones
8 p.m. Dec. 3 in Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, tickets start at $39.95. wynnlasvegas.com
Cody Jinks
8 p.m. Dec. 2-3 in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, tickets start at $91. ticketmaster.com
Cody Johnson
8 p.m. Dec. 9 at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay, tickets start at $45. axs.com
Elle King
8:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq Promenade, tickets start at $50. brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas
Gary Allan
8 p.m. Dec. 1-2 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, ticket start at $39.95. axs.com
George Strait
8 p.m. Dec. 2-3 at T-Mobile Arena, tickets start at $50. t-mobilearena.com
Jamey Johnson
10 p.m. Dec. 9 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, tickets start at $79. goldennugget.com/lasvegas
Jeff Dunham
8 p.m. Dec. 2 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort, tickets start at $40.95. ticketmaster.com
Jim Gaffigan
8 p.m. Dec. 7, 9-10 in Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, tickets start at $59.50. wynnlasvegas.com
Koe Wetzel
8 p.m. Dec. 6 in the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, tickets start at $40. axs.com
Leanne Morgan
8 p.m. Dec. 8 in Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, tickets start at $39.95. wynnlasvegas.com
Lonestar
10 p.m. Dec. 1 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, tickets start at $59. goldennugget.com/lasvegas
Luke Bryan
8 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 10 in the Theatre at Resorts World, tickets start at $66. axs.com
Lynyrd Skynyrd
9 p.m. Dec. 9-10 in the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, tickets start at $49.95. axs.com
Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives
10 p.m. Dec. 3 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, tickets start at $70. goldennugget.com/lasvegas
Miranda Lambert
8 p.m. Nov. 26-Dec. 11 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort, tickets start at $79. ticketmaster.com
Ray Wylie Hubbard
10 p.m. Dec. 4 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, tickets start at $39. goldennugget.com/lasvegas
Rodney Carrington
9 p.m. Dec. 8-10 in the David Copperfield Theater at MGM Grand, tickets start at $89.99. ticketmaster.com
Ron White
10 p.m. Dec. 2-3 and Dec. 9-10 in the Theatre at The Mirage, tickets start at $65.99. mirage.com/aces
Ronnie Milsap
10 p.m. Dec. 5 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, tickets start at $49. goldennugget.com/lasvegas
Ryan Bingham with the Texas Gentlemen, Corb Lund
8 p.m. Dec. 4 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, ticket start at $39.95. axs.com
Steve Trevino
10 p.m. Dec. 1 and Dec. 8 in the Theatre at The Mirage, tickets start at $29.99. mirage.com/aces
Tanya Tucker
10 p.m. Dec. 2 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, tickets start at $59. goldennugget.com/lasvegas
Tracy Lawrence
10 p.m. Dec. 6 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, tickets start at $69. goldennugget.com/lasvegas
Turnpike Troubadours
9 p.m. Dec. 9 at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq Promenade, tickets start at $50. brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas
ZZ Top
8 p.m. Dec. 3-10 in the Theatre at The Venetian, tickets start at $55. venetianlasvegas.com ◆