NFR 2022 event listings

It’s not just a rodeo. For all the events, watch parties and headliners surrounding the 2022 National Finals Rodeo, click here.

Competitors gather in the arena as the fans applaud at the start of the opening night of Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Events

National Finals Rodeo The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association championship event will be presented at 5:45 p.m. daily from Dec. 1 to Dec. 10 at the Thomas & Mack Center, $90; $70 NFR Access only; ticket packages are available. nfrexperience.com

Shuttle Service Complimentary shuttle service to and from the NFR will be available with routes from the Las Vegas Convention Center and NFR official host hotels to the Thomas & Mack Center. For a complete list of shuttle bus routes and schedule, visit nfrexperience.com.

Miss Rodeo America Pageant

Reigning state rodeo queens will compete in the areas of appearance, horsemanship and personality to be crowned Miss Rodeo America. The annual pageant will begin Nov. 27 and end with the pageant awards and crowning on Dec. 4. For more information and tickets, visit missrodeoamerica.com.

Cinch Western Gift Show

Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily Dec. 1-11 daily at South Point Exhibit Hall. Featuring vendors, Western apparel, jewelry and more. Admission is free. southpointcasino.com

Cowboy Christmas

Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily Dec. 1-10 at Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, free admission. Featuring more than 350 exhibitors, custom-made jewelry, Western wear, furniture, original art and more. Also includes interactive experiences, including the Ariat Rodeo Live Stage and the YETI Junior World Finals. nfrexperience.com/cowboychristmas

RFWA Expo

Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 1-10 at the Plaza. Featuring vendors showcasing Western attire, accessories, artisans and more. rfwaexpo.com

Roper Cowboy Marketplace

Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Dec. 1-10 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Featuring exhibitors, entertainment and more. Admission is free. cowboymarketplace.vegas

Stetson Country Christmas

Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Dec. 1-11 at the Rio. Featuring exhibitors, autograph signings, entertainment and more. The World Championship Dummy Roping for Kids will be Dec. 8-11. Admission is free. countrychristmas.vegas

Viewing Parties

Resorts and casinos on and off the Las Vegas Strip will offer live NFR feeds daily, along with live music, food and drink specials, contests and more. Complete details were unavailable at press deadline. For the latest information, visit nfrexperience.com.

Headliners

Aaron Tippin

10 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $49. goldennugget.com/lasvegas

Aerosmith

8 p.m. Nov. 19-Dec. 11 in Dolby Live at Park MGM, tickets start at $75. ticketmaster.com

Bellamy Brothers

10 p.m. Dec. 8 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $59. goldennugget.com/lasvegas

Bobby Bones

8 p.m. Dec. 3 in Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, tickets start at $39.95. wynnlasvegas.com

Cody Jinks

8 p.m. Dec. 2-3 in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, tickets start at $91. ticketmaster.com

Cody Johnson

8 p.m. Dec. 9 at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay, tickets start at $45. axs.com

Elle King

8:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq Promenade, tickets start at $50. brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas

Gary Allan

8 p.m. Dec. 1-2 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, ticket start at $39.95. axs.com

George Strait

8 p.m. Dec. 2-3 at T-Mobile Arena, tickets start at $50. t-mobilearena.com

Jamey Johnson

10 p.m. Dec. 9 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, tickets start at $79. goldennugget.com/lasvegas

Jeff Dunham

8 p.m. Dec. 2 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort, tickets start at $40.95. ticketmaster.com

Jim Gaffigan

8 p.m. Dec. 7, 9-10 in Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, tickets start at $59.50. wynnlasvegas.com

Koe Wetzel

8 p.m. Dec. 6 in the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, tickets start at $40. axs.com

Leanne Morgan

8 p.m. Dec. 8 in Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, tickets start at $39.95. wynnlasvegas.com

Lonestar

10 p.m. Dec. 1 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, tickets start at $59. goldennugget.com/lasvegas

Luke Bryan

8 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 10 in the Theatre at Resorts World, tickets start at $66. axs.com

Lynyrd Skynyrd

9 p.m. Dec. 9-10 in the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, tickets start at $49.95. axs.com

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives

10 p.m. Dec. 3 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, tickets start at $70. goldennugget.com/lasvegas

Miranda Lambert

8 p.m. Nov. 26-Dec. 11 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort, tickets start at $79. ticketmaster.com

Ray Wylie Hubbard

10 p.m. Dec. 4 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, tickets start at $39. goldennugget.com/lasvegas

Rodney Carrington

9 p.m. Dec. 8-10 in the David Copperfield Theater at MGM Grand, tickets start at $89.99. ticketmaster.com

Ron White

10 p.m. Dec. 2-3 and Dec. 9-10 in the Theatre at The Mirage, tickets start at $65.99. mirage.com/aces

Ronnie Milsap

10 p.m. Dec. 5 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, tickets start at $49. goldennugget.com/lasvegas

Ryan Bingham with the Texas Gentlemen, Corb Lund

8 p.m. Dec. 4 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, ticket start at $39.95. axs.com

Steve Trevino

10 p.m. Dec. 1 and Dec. 8 in the Theatre at The Mirage, tickets start at $29.99. mirage.com/aces

Tanya Tucker

10 p.m. Dec. 2 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, tickets start at $59. goldennugget.com/lasvegas

Tracy Lawrence

10 p.m. Dec. 6 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, tickets start at $69. goldennugget.com/lasvegas

Turnpike Troubadours

9 p.m. Dec. 9 at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq Promenade, tickets start at $50. brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas

ZZ Top

8 p.m. Dec. 3-10 in the Theatre at The Venetian, tickets start at $55. venetianlasvegas.com ◆