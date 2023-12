The 2023 National Finals Rodeo’s 1st go-round took place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Friday night. Check out the action here.

UNLV shooting first responders are honored during the opening ceremony of NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A cowgirl holds the American flag during the national anthem during the NFR opening ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cowboys line up during the NFR opening ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rocker Steiner celebrates an 87 point ride during round one of bareback riding at NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tim O’Connell is assisted by a pickup rider after his ride during his round one NFR bareback ride at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kade Sonnier comes out of the bucking chute on Irish Eyes during his round one bareback ride at NFR in the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kade Sonnier comes out of the bucking chute on Irish Eyes during his bareback ride at NFR in the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kade Sonnier rides Irish Eyes during round one of bareback riding at NFR in the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kade Sonnier rides Irish Eyes during round one of bareback riding at NFR in the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kade Sonnier rides Irish Eyes during round one of bareback riding at NFR in the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Keenan Hayes rides Lil Red Hawk during round one of bareback riding during NFR in the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Keenan Hayes rides Lil Red Hawk during round one of bare ack riding during NFR in the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pickup riders surround Keenan Hayes to help him off of Lil Red Hawk during round one of bareback riding NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pickup rider helps Keenan Hayes off of Lil Red Hawk during round one of bareback riding NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pickup man helps Dean Thompson off of his ride after his round one bareback ride during NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rocker Steiner does a celebratory lap after winning round one of bareback riding with an 87 point score during NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rocker Steiner does a celebratory lap after winning round one of bareback riding with an 87 point score during NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rocker Steiner does a celebratory lap after winning round one of bareback riding with an 87 point score during NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rocker Steiner does a celebratory lap after winning round one of bareback riding with an 87 point score during NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bridger Anderson loses the steer during the steer wrestling portion of NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bridger Anderson loses the steer during the steer wrestling portion of NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bridger Anderson takes a moment to himself after losing hold of the steer during the steer wrestling portion of NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Stan Branco wrestles his steer during steer wrestling at NFR in the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cody Devers hits the dirt as his steer runs off during steer wrestling at NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ty Erickson wrestles his steer to the ground during the steer wrestling portion of NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ty Erickson celebrates a quick time result during the steer wrestling portion of NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jesse Brown wrestles his steer during the steer wrestling portion of NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dalton Massey wrestles his steer for a final time result of 3.5 seconds during the steer wrestling portion of NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dalton Massey celebrates his 3.5 time result and round one win during the steer wrestling portion of NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dalton Massey celebrates his 3.5 time result and round one win with a victory lap during the steer wrestling portion of NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dalton Massey celebrates his 3.5 time result and round one win with a victory lap during the steer wrestling portion of NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Country singer Ian Munsick performs his song “Long Live Cowgirls” during NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Country singer Ian Munsick performs his song “Long Live Cowgirls” during NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jacob Lees rides Scarlett Belle during round one of bareback riding at NFR in the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jacob Lees rides Scarlett Belle during round one of bareback riding at NFR in the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cole Reiner rides She-La during round one of bare back riding at NFR in the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cole Reiner rides She-La during round one of bare back riding at NFR in the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jess Pope rides True Grit during round one of bareback riding at NFR in the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jess Pope rides True Grit during round one of bareback riding at NFR in the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jess Pope rides True Grit during round one of bareback riding at NFR in the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jess Pope rides True Grit during round one of bareback riding at NFR in the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jess Pope rides True Grit during round one of bareback riding at NFR in the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pickup man helps Dean Thompson off of his ride after his round one bareback ride during NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rocker Steiner rides Risky Business during his round one bareback ride during NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

