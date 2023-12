The 2023 National Finals Rodeo’s 2nd go-round took place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Check out the action here.

Wyatt Casper gets bucked during the saddle bronc riding portion of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Team roping heeler Cole Curry ropes a calf during the during National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Team roping heeler Jeremy Buhler ropes a calf during National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Team roping heeler Colter Todd is seen during the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Team roping heeler Hunter Koch ropes a calf during the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wyatt Casper gets bucked during the saddle bronc riding portion of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chase Brooks bucks out of the chute on Get Down during the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chase Brooks bucks out of the chute on Get Down during the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chase Brooks bucks out of the chute on Get Down during the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chase Brooks falls off of Get Down during the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chase Brooks walks off the dirt after his ride during the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brody Cress gets bucked off of Rubels the horse during the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tanner Butner rides Jitter Bug during the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ben Andersen sits in the dirt after his saddle bronc ride during the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dawson Hay rides during the saddle bronc portion of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ryder Sanford rides Spotted Blues during the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ryder Sanford gets bucked off of Spotted Blues during the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ryder Sanford walks off after riding Spotted Blues during the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sage Newman rides out of the bucking chute on Cat Walk during the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ryder Wright gets bucked off of Trump Card during the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ryder Wright gets up after getting bucked off of Trump Card during the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kincade Henry picks up a calf during tie down roping at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ty Harris trips on his rope while trying to get to the calf during tie down roping at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tuf Cooper gestures towards the crowd during the tie down roping event at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jake Long tips his hat to the crowd during a victory lap at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clint Summers tips his hat to the crowd during his victory lap at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The 2023 National Finals Rodeo’s 2nd go-round took place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Check out the action in the photo gallery above.

For full coverage of NFR, visit lvrj.com/nfr.